Salons For Sale in the US, 351 Available To Buy Now (2024)

Eight Staion Hair Salon

Location:Scottsdale, Arizona, US
Status:

New

Description:

Fantastic salon in a great area looking for a licensed cosmetologist.

Financials:
Asking Price:$49,000
Revenue:$100,000
Cash Flow:$69,000
Additional Details:
  • Lease

medspa810 Franchise in Houston

Location:Houston, Texas
Description:

Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.

Financials:
Franchise Fee:On request
Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
Additional Details:
  • New Franchise

Established And Profitable Salon In United States

Location:US
Description:

Long-running hair salon with semi absentee owner. Great ROI opportunity. Lots of inventory and ready to go.

Financials:
Asking Price:$93,000
Revenue:$250K - $500K
Cash Flow:$100K - $250K
Additional Details:
  • Lease
  • Quick Sale

Location:Buffalo, New York, US
Description:

High-end, Full-Service Hair Salon. In Business for 35 Years.Purchase Would Include:Business.All Equipment.Good Will (All Clients)Complete Staff.Real Estate 1 Acre.Luxurious, 5,000 Sq. Ft...

Financials:
Asking Price:$1,500,000
Revenue:Available on request
Cash Flow:Available on request
Additional Details:
  • Real Property
  • Owner Financed
  • Quick Sale

medspa810 Franchise in San Antonio

Location:San Antonio, Texas
Description:

Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.

Financials:
Franchise Fee:On request
Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
Additional Details:
  • New Franchise

Location:New York, US
Status:

Updated

Description:

LISTING ID # 35150.This Full Service Salon is the perfect business for anyone looking to explore the modern haircare industry. Offering Exclusive Membership Plans due to the massive volume of repeat...

Financials:
Asking Price:$149,990
Revenue:$300,000
Cash Flow:$85,000
Additional Details:
  • Owner Financed

Upscale Beauty Salon In Orange County

Location:Orange County, New York, US
Description:

Upscale Beauty Salon for Sale.Busy area.Parking available.Wonderful Clientele.Long Lease and very affordable rent.Such a great opportunity for the right candidate.Must see.

Financials:
Asking Price:$175,000
Revenue:$150,000
Cash Flow:$100,000
Additional Details:
  • Quick Sale

medspa810 Franchise in Philadelphia

Location:Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Description:

Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.

Financials:
Franchise Fee:On request
Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
Additional Details:
  • New Franchise

Established Salon And Spa In New Jersey

Location:New Jersey, US
Description:

LISTING ID # 30908.Licensed Management in Place - Located in Mercer County, New Jersey and unrivaled for its elegance, a beauty salon and day spa has come on the market. This salon does hair styling...

Financials:
Asking Price:$225,000
Revenue:$280,000
Cash Flow:$80,000
Additional Details:

    Salon And Barber Shop In Kings County

    Location:New York, US
    Description:

    LISTING ID # 36022.Booming Kings County, New York salon and barber shop offer an extensive range of professional spa services. Specializing in eyebrow threading, eyelashes, and a diverse array of...

    Financials:
    Asking Price:$50,000
    Revenue:$280,000
    Cash Flow:$83,500
    Additional Details:

      Waxing The City Beauty Franchise in Phoenix

      Location:Phoenix, Arizona
      Description:

      Your waxing career and future success will be getting as radical and rewarding a makeover as each of your clients.

      Financials:
      Franchise Fee:On request
      Investment:$223,965 - $493,428
      Additional Details:
      • New Franchise

      Established Hair Salon In New York

      Location:New York, US
      Status:

      Updated

      Description:

      LISTING ID # 36338.Boutique salon for sale in Suffolk County, New York now available. This salon has been serving the community for 7 successful years under the ownership of an owner with over 20...

      Financials:
      Asking Price:$200,000
      Revenue:$400,000
      Cash Flow:$100,000
      Additional Details:
      • Owner Financed

      Established Hair, Skin, And Nails Salon In Texas

      Location:Texas, US
      Status:

      UpdatedPrice Reduced

      Description:

      LISTING ID # 36149.This successful and profitable full service hair, skin, and nail salon is for sale by the 3 original owners who started the salon together in October of 2019. The owners seek to...

      Financials:
      Asking Price:$195,000
      Revenue:$482,510
      Cash Flow:$115,936
      Additional Details:

        The Now Boutique Massage Franchise in Bridgeport

        Location:Bridgeport, Connecticut
        Description:

        Own a boutique, be a part of The NOW family and bring next level self-care services to your neighborhood NOW.

        Financials:
        Franchise Fee:On request
        Investment:$238,000 – $550,000
        Capital:$150,000
        Additional Details:
        • New Franchise

        Established Hair Salon In Nassau County, New York

        Location:New York, US
        Status:

        Updated

        Description:

        LISTING ID # 31227.Opportunity to own an established, 35 year old Hair Salon in Nassau County, New York. This is a Beautiful Salon with a completely renovated interior . The current owner is looking...

        Financials:
        Asking Price:$115,000
        Revenue:$120,000
        Cash Flow:$60,000
        Additional Details:
        • Owner Financed

        Thriving Hair Salon In New York

        Location:New York, US
        Status:

        Updated

        Description:

        LISTING ID # 36320.For sale is an established hair salon in Suffolk County, New York. With nearly a decade of success, this salon presents a fantastic opportunity for those in the beauty industry...

        Financials:
        Asking Price:$100,000
        Revenue:$750,000
        Cash Flow:$60,000
        Additional Details:

          medspa810 Franchise in Pittsburgh

          Location:Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
          Description:

          Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.

          Financials:
          Franchise Fee:On request
          Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
          Additional Details:
          • New Franchise

          Established Hair Salon In Brick

          Location:Brick, New Jersey, US
          Status:

          Updated

          Description:

          You can own a salon with a steady, ready-to-go clientele base! We are in the heart of Brick. A very busy area near the beach in Ocean County. The shop has been here in this location since 1991. Turn...

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$30,000
          Revenue:$100K - $250K
          Cash Flow:$100K - $250K
          Additional Details:
          • Lease
          • Quick Sale

          Well-established Beauty Supply Center In New York

          Location:New York, US
          Status:

          Updated

          Description:

          LISTING ID # 36244.This well-established beauty center includes a full-service hair salon where the current owner rents out all chairs and two rooms, generating an additional $1,000 per month. The...

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$395,000
          Revenue:$550,000
          Cash Flow:$104,000
          Additional Details:
          • Owner Financed

          Waxing The City Beauty Franchise in Boise

          Location:Boise, Idaho
          Description:

          Your waxing career and future success will be getting as radical and rewarding a makeover as each of your clients.

          Financials:
          Franchise Fee:On request
          Investment:$223,965 - $493,428
          Additional Details:
          • New Franchise

          Hair Salon

          Location:Mesa, Arizona, US
          Description:

          Well established 11 station hair salon located in the East Valley, great growing area.

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$50,000
          Revenue:$103,000
          Cash Flow:$44,000
          Additional Details:
          • Lease

          Established Beauty Salon In New York

          Location:New York, US
          Status:

          Updated

          Description:

          LISTING ID: 35422.Full-Service Beauty Salon, Open Seasonally. This is a truly unique opportunity in picturesque Sullivan County, NY. The current owners are only open for business in July and August...

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$175,000
          Revenue:$150,000
          Cash Flow:$70,000
          Additional Details:

            The Now Boutique Massage Franchise in Des Moines

            Location:Des Moines, Iowa
            Description:

            Own a boutique, be a part of The NOW family and bring next level self-care services to your neighborhood NOW.

            Financials:
            Franchise Fee:On request
            Investment:$238,000 – $550,000
            Capital:$150,000
            Additional Details:
            • New Franchise

            Location:New York, US
            Description:

            LISTING ID # 36192.Unisex Hair Salon in Prime Location. This location is in a fantastic strip center with plenty of street parking. They offer unisex hair styling and cutting, color, conditioning and...

            Financials:
            Asking Price:$110,000
            Revenue:$150,000
            Cash Flow:$75,000
            Additional Details:

              Established 20 Years Hair Salon Franchise In New York

              Location:New York, US
              Status:

              Updated

              Description:

              LISTING ID: 35796.Hair Salon Franchise: Established Over 20 Years. This location is in a fantastic strip center with plenty of parking. Recent mechanical and tech updates! They offer unisex hair...

              Financials:
              Asking Price:$99,000
              Revenue:Undisclosed
              Cash Flow:$50,000
              Additional Details:

                FAQs

                How much does it cost to open a salon in USA? ›

                Salon startup costs vary greatly depending on the factors detailed above, but the average cost of taking over an existing salon starts at $62,000. Building out a new salon starts at $90,000. Here are some of the average expenses you can expect to incur with either option.

                What is the average profit margin for a salon? ›

                A hair salon has a ~30% operating profit margin (EBITDA margin) after operating costs (salaries, admin expenses, etc.) have been incurred. Indeed, there are various recurring costs involved in running a hair salon.

                Is salon business profitable in USA? ›

                The average annual profit for salon businesses in the US is $20,000. Understand profit margin as the money that is left after all operational costs, taxation, marketing, and your own salary. In other words, $20,000 is the final profit that you can make use of to add more services to your salon, take-home pay, etc.

                What is the largest operational expense for the salon owner? ›

                Staff salaries and Wages

                People often ask “What is the largest expense in operating a salon?” The answer is usually salaries.

                How much money do you need to invest in a salon? ›

                You should budget between $50,000 to $100,000 for your salon equipment and furniture. You will need another $5,000 to $10,000 for supplies. Your stylists or nail technicians will need: Professional haircutting shears.

                How much do most salon owners make? ›

                Salon Owner Salary
                Annual SalaryMonthly Pay
                Top Earners$293,500$24,458
                75th Percentile$145,500$12,125
                Average$127,973$10,664
                25th Percentile$92,000$7,666

                Is owning a salon worth it? ›

                The blog says the average salon profit is 8.2 percent but can range from just 2 percent to 17 percent, depending on how well you manage the salon. What many stylists learn the hard way is that they're artists rather than managers.

                What is passive income for hair salons? ›

                1 Retail sales: Retail sales can be a significant source of passive income for salon owners. By offering high-quality products in your salon, you can earn a commission on each sale. This includes products such as hair care items, cosmetics, and other beauty-related merchandise.

                What is the ROI of a salon? ›

                How to Calculate ROI for Your Salon? In this formula, the: Net profit from investment = Revenue generated from the investment minus the cost of the investment (more specifically, the amount you gained minus the amount you spent). Cost of investment = The total amount of money invested (the amount you spent).

                What state do hairdressers make the most money? ›

                Best-Paying States for Hairdressers

                The states and districts that pay Hairdressers the highest mean salary are District of Columbia ($70,260), Massachusetts ($48,710), Washington ($47,970), Maine ($47,300), and Colorado ($46,340).

                How big is the US salon market? ›

                Market size of beauty salons in the U.S. 2017-2023

                In 2020, the market size of hair, skin, and nail salons in the U.S. dropped to 58.5 billion U.S. dollars due to the closure of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2023, it reached a value of 69 billion U.S. dollars.

                What is a salon business worth? ›

                Simple math meets reality: There are simple valuation multipliers like 1 to 1.5 x annual revenue, or 3 to 4 x earnings (annual Net Profit). Of the two, 3 to 4 x earnings will typically be the more realistic number.

                How much does it cost to buy an established salon? ›

                Cost of buying an existing salon - $40,000 to $250,000. Building a salon - $100,000 to $500,000.

                What are the fixed costs of a salon? ›

                Fixed Expenses: These are costs that remain constant regardless of the level of business activity. Examples of fixed expenses in a salon include rent payments, insurance premiums, and salaries for permanent staff members. Variable Expenses: Variable expenses fluctuate depending on the volume of business activity.

                What are the assets of a salon? ›

                Salon equipment
                • Hair wash basin.
                • Barber station mat.
                • Stylist apron.
                • Beauty salon trolley rolling cart.
                • Hydraulic reclining barber chair.
                • Hand towels.
                • Hair scissors and shears holding rack.
                • Heat resistant mats and gloves.

                How to start a salon business in USA? ›

                A checklist for starting a salon
                1. Define your salon concept. ...
                2. Create a business plan for your salon. ...
                3. Register your business. ...
                4. Select the right location. ...
                5. Order salon equipment. ...
                6. Hire the right staff. ...
                7. Outline your offerings and services. ...
                8. Create a marketing plan.

                How much capital do you need to start a salon? ›

                My research shows that a business of this nature requires between Sh100,000 and Sh500,000 depending on the location and equipment you begin with. If we take the lower figure, you will need to set aside at least Sh8,300 per month from this month (January) for startup capital.

                Is salon expensive in USA? ›

                The average price for hair styling in the United States typically falls between $30 and $100, depending on the complexity of the style, the hair stylist's experience, and the location of the hair salon.

                Can you make money owning a hair salon? ›

                According to the blog The Salon Business, the average profit is just $19,000 per year. The blog says the average salon profit is 8.2 percent but can range from just 2 percent to 17 percent, depending on how well you manage the salon.

