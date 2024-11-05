Salons For Sale in the US, 351 Available To Buy Now (2024)

Showing 1 - 25 of 351
|Location:
|Scottsdale, Arizona, US
|Status:
New
|Description:
Fantastic salon in a great area looking for a licensed cosmetologist. More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Houston, Texas
|Description:
Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|US
|Description:
Long-running hair salon with semi absentee owner. Great ROI opportunity. Lots of inventory and ready to go. More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Buffalo, New York, US
|Description:
High-end, Full-Service Hair Salon. In Business for 35 Years.Purchase Would Include:Business.All Equipment.Good Will (All Clients)Complete Staff.Real Estate 1 Acre.Luxurious, 5,000 Sq. Ft... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|San Antonio, Texas
|Description:
Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID # 35150.This Full Service Salon is the perfect business for anyone looking to explore the modern haircare industry. Offering Exclusive Membership Plans due to the massive volume of repeat... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Orange County, New York, US
|Description:
Upscale Beauty Salon for Sale.Busy area.Parking available.Wonderful Clientele.Long Lease and very affordable rent.Such a great opportunity for the right candidate.Must see. More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Description:
Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|New Jersey, US
|Description:
LISTING ID # 30908.Licensed Management in Place - Located in Mercer County, New Jersey and unrivaled for its elegance, a beauty salon and day spa has come on the market. This salon does hair styling... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|New York, US
|Description:
LISTING ID # 36022.Booming Kings County, New York salon and barber shop offer an extensive range of professional spa services. Specializing in eyebrow threading, eyelashes, and a diverse array of... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
Advertisement
|Location:
|Phoenix, Arizona
|Description:
Your waxing career and future success will be getting as radical and rewarding a makeover as each of your clients.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID # 36338.Boutique salon for sale in Suffolk County, New York now available. This salon has been serving the community for 7 successful years under the ownership of an owner with over 20... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Texas, US
|Status:
UpdatedPrice Reduced
|Description:
LISTING ID # 36149.This successful and profitable full service hair, skin, and nail salon is for sale by the 3 original owners who started the salon together in October of 2019. The owners seek to... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Bridgeport, Connecticut
|Description:
Own a boutique, be a part of The NOW family and bring next level self-care services to your neighborhood NOW.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID # 31227.Opportunity to own an established, 35 year old Hair Salon in Nassau County, New York. This is a Beautiful Salon with a completely renovated interior . The current owner is looking... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID # 36320.For sale is an established hair salon in Suffolk County, New York. With nearly a decade of success, this salon presents a fantastic opportunity for those in the beauty industry... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Description:
Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|Brick, New Jersey, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
You can own a salon with a steady, ready-to-go clientele base! We are in the heart of Brick. A very busy area near the beach in Ocean County. The shop has been here in this location since 1991. Turn... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID # 36244.This well-established beauty center includes a full-service hair salon where the current owner rents out all chairs and two rooms, generating an additional $1,000 per month. The... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Boise, Idaho
|Description:
Your waxing career and future success will be getting as radical and rewarding a makeover as each of your clients.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|Mesa, Arizona, US
|Description:
Well established 11 station hair salon located in the East Valley, great growing area. More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID: 35422.Full-Service Beauty Salon, Open Seasonally. This is a truly unique opportunity in picturesque Sullivan County, NY. The current owners are only open for business in July and August... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Description:
Own a boutique, be a part of The NOW family and bring next level self-care services to your neighborhood NOW.More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Contact franchise
|Location:
|New York, US
|Description:
LISTING ID # 36192.Unisex Hair Salon in Prime Location. This location is in a fantastic strip center with plenty of street parking. They offer unisex hair styling and cutting, color, conditioning and... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
|Location:
|New York, US
|Status:
Updated
|Description:
LISTING ID: 35796.Hair Salon Franchise: Established Over 20 Years. This location is in a fantastic strip center with plenty of parking. Recent mechanical and tech updates! They offer unisex hair... More details »
|Financials:
|Additional Details:
Save
Contact seller
Showing 1 - 25 of 351 results
- « PREV
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- NEXT25»
Popular Hair Salons For Sale Searches
- Miscellaneous Health and Beauty Businesses
- Health and Fitness Clubs
- Beauty Salons
- South East
- North East
- Mid South
Filter Your Search
Business Location
- USA
- All Regions
- All States
- All Cities
Business Category
- All Sectors
- Retail
- Hair Salons
Asking Price($)
Cash Flow($)
Sales Revenue($)
Property Filters
Type of Business
Age of Listing
Advertisement
Advanced
Asking Price($)
Cash Flow($)
Sales Revenue($)
Industry Specific Filters
Property Filters
Type of Business
Age of listing