Salons For Sale in the US, 351 Available To Buy Now (2024)

Eight Staion Hair Salon

Location:Scottsdale, Arizona, US
Status:

New

Description:

Fantastic salon in a great area looking for a licensed cosmetologist. More details »

Financials:
Asking Price:$49,000
Revenue:$100,000
Cash Flow:$69,000
Additional Details:
  • Lease

medspa810 Franchise in Houston

Location:Houston, Texas
Description:

Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »

Financials:
Franchise Fee:On request
Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
Additional Details:
  • New Franchise

Established And Profitable Salon In United States

Location:US
Description:

Long-running hair salon with semi absentee owner. Great ROI opportunity. Lots of inventory and ready to go. More details »

Financials:
Asking Price:$93,000
Revenue:$250K - $500K
Cash Flow:$100K - $250K
Additional Details:
  • Lease
  • Quick Sale

Location:Buffalo, New York, US
Description:

High-end, Full-Service Hair Salon. In Business for 35 Years.Purchase Would Include:Business.All Equipment.Good Will (All Clients)Complete Staff.Real Estate 1 Acre.Luxurious, 5,000 Sq. Ft... More details »

Financials:
Asking Price:$1,500,000
Revenue:Available on request
Cash Flow:Available on request
Additional Details:
  • Real Property
  • Owner Financed
  • Quick Sale

medspa810 Franchise in San Antonio

Location:San Antonio, Texas
Description:

Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »

Financials:
Franchise Fee:On request
Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
Additional Details:
  • New Franchise

Location:New York, US
Status:

Updated

Description:

LISTING ID # 35150.This Full Service Salon is the perfect business for anyone looking to explore the modern haircare industry. Offering Exclusive Membership Plans due to the massive volume of repeat... More details »

Financials:
Asking Price:$149,990
Revenue:$300,000
Cash Flow:$85,000
Additional Details:
  • Owner Financed

Upscale Beauty Salon In Orange County

Location:Orange County, New York, US
Description:

Upscale Beauty Salon for Sale.Busy area.Parking available.Wonderful Clientele.Long Lease and very affordable rent.Such a great opportunity for the right candidate.Must see. More details »

Financials:
Asking Price:$175,000
Revenue:$150,000
Cash Flow:$100,000
Additional Details:
  • Quick Sale

medspa810 Franchise in Philadelphia

Location:Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Description:

Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »

Financials:
Franchise Fee:On request
Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
Additional Details:
  • New Franchise

Established Salon And Spa In New Jersey

Location:New Jersey, US
Description:

LISTING ID # 30908.Licensed Management in Place - Located in Mercer County, New Jersey and unrivaled for its elegance, a beauty salon and day spa has come on the market. This salon does hair styling... More details »

Financials:
Asking Price:$225,000
Revenue:$280,000
Cash Flow:$80,000
Additional Details:

    Salon And Barber Shop In Kings County

    Location:New York, US
    Description:

    LISTING ID # 36022.Booming Kings County, New York salon and barber shop offer an extensive range of professional spa services. Specializing in eyebrow threading, eyelashes, and a diverse array of... More details »

    Financials:
    Asking Price:$50,000
    Revenue:$280,000
    Cash Flow:$83,500
    Additional Details:

      Waxing The City Beauty Franchise in Phoenix

      Location:Phoenix, Arizona
      Description:

      Your waxing career and future success will be getting as radical and rewarding a makeover as each of your clients.More details »

      Financials:
      Franchise Fee:On request
      Investment:$223,965 - $493,428
      Additional Details:
      • New Franchise

      Established Hair Salon In New York

      Location:New York, US
      Status:

      Updated

      Description:

      LISTING ID # 36338.Boutique salon for sale in Suffolk County, New York now available. This salon has been serving the community for 7 successful years under the ownership of an owner with over 20... More details »

      Financials:
      Asking Price:$200,000
      Revenue:$400,000
      Cash Flow:$100,000
      Additional Details:
      • Owner Financed

      Established Hair, Skin, And Nails Salon In Texas

      Location:Texas, US
      Status:

      UpdatedPrice Reduced

      Description:

      LISTING ID # 36149.This successful and profitable full service hair, skin, and nail salon is for sale by the 3 original owners who started the salon together in October of 2019. The owners seek to... More details »

      Financials:
      Asking Price:$195,000
      Revenue:$482,510
      Cash Flow:$115,936
      Additional Details:

        The Now Boutique Massage Franchise in Bridgeport

        Location:Bridgeport, Connecticut
        Description:

        Own a boutique, be a part of The NOW family and bring next level self-care services to your neighborhood NOW.More details »

        Financials:
        Franchise Fee:On request
        Investment:$238,000 – $550,000
        Capital:$150,000
        Additional Details:
        • New Franchise

        Established Hair Salon In Nassau County, New York

        Location:New York, US
        Status:

        Updated

        Description:

        LISTING ID # 31227.Opportunity to own an established, 35 year old Hair Salon in Nassau County, New York. This is a Beautiful Salon with a completely renovated interior . The current owner is looking... More details »

        Financials:
        Asking Price:$115,000
        Revenue:$120,000
        Cash Flow:$60,000
        Additional Details:
        • Owner Financed

        Thriving Hair Salon In New York

        Location:New York, US
        Status:

        Updated

        Description:

        LISTING ID # 36320.For sale is an established hair salon in Suffolk County, New York. With nearly a decade of success, this salon presents a fantastic opportunity for those in the beauty industry... More details »

        Financials:
        Asking Price:$100,000
        Revenue:$750,000
        Cash Flow:$60,000
        Additional Details:

          medspa810 Franchise in Pittsburgh

          Location:Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
          Description:

          Join an industry leader in the ever-growing, evergreen world of cosmetic procedures.More details »

          Financials:
          Franchise Fee:On request
          Investment:$362,205 - $696,650
          Additional Details:
          • New Franchise

          Established Hair Salon In Brick

          Location:Brick, New Jersey, US
          Status:

          Updated

          Description:

          You can own a salon with a steady, ready-to-go clientele base! We are in the heart of Brick. A very busy area near the beach in Ocean County. The shop has been here in this location since 1991. Turn... More details »

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$30,000
          Revenue:$100K - $250K
          Cash Flow:$100K - $250K
          Additional Details:
          • Lease
          • Quick Sale

          Well-established Beauty Supply Center In New York

          Location:New York, US
          Status:

          Updated

          Description:

          LISTING ID # 36244.This well-established beauty center includes a full-service hair salon where the current owner rents out all chairs and two rooms, generating an additional $1,000 per month. The... More details »

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$395,000
          Revenue:$550,000
          Cash Flow:$104,000
          Additional Details:
          • Owner Financed

          Waxing The City Beauty Franchise in Boise

          Location:Boise, Idaho
          Description:

          Your waxing career and future success will be getting as radical and rewarding a makeover as each of your clients.More details »

          Financials:
          Franchise Fee:On request
          Investment:$223,965 - $493,428
          Additional Details:
          • New Franchise

          Hair Salon

          Location:Mesa, Arizona, US
          Description:

          Well established 11 station hair salon located in the East Valley, great growing area. More details »

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$50,000
          Revenue:$103,000
          Cash Flow:$44,000
          Additional Details:
          • Lease

          Established Beauty Salon In New York

          Location:New York, US
          Status:

          Updated

          Description:

          LISTING ID: 35422.Full-Service Beauty Salon, Open Seasonally. This is a truly unique opportunity in picturesque Sullivan County, NY. The current owners are only open for business in July and August... More details »

          Financials:
          Asking Price:$175,000
          Revenue:$150,000
          Cash Flow:$70,000
          Additional Details:

            The Now Boutique Massage Franchise in Des Moines

            Location:Des Moines, Iowa
            Description:

            Own a boutique, be a part of The NOW family and bring next level self-care services to your neighborhood NOW.More details »

            Financials:
            Franchise Fee:On request
            Investment:$238,000 – $550,000
            Capital:$150,000
            Additional Details:
            • New Franchise

            Location:New York, US
            Description:

            LISTING ID # 36192.Unisex Hair Salon in Prime Location. This location is in a fantastic strip center with plenty of street parking. They offer unisex hair styling and cutting, color, conditioning and... More details »

            Financials:
            Asking Price:$110,000
            Revenue:$150,000
            Cash Flow:$75,000
            Additional Details:

              Established 20 Years Hair Salon Franchise In New York

              Location:New York, US
              Status:

              Updated

              Description:

              LISTING ID: 35796.Hair Salon Franchise: Established Over 20 Years. This location is in a fantastic strip center with plenty of parking. Recent mechanical and tech updates! They offer unisex hair... More details »

              Financials:
              Asking Price:$99,000
              Revenue:Undisclosed
              Cash Flow:$50,000
              Additional Details:

                Popular Hair Salons For Sale Searches

                • Miscellaneous Health and Beauty Businesses
                • Health and Fitness Clubs
                • Beauty Salons
                • South East
                • North East
                • Mid South

