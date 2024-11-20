Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (2024)

Sasha Behar (born 25 September 1971) is a British actress, known for portraying Maya Sharma in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street .

The British Soap Award for Best Exit, The British Soap Award for Best Storyline

The British Soap Award for Villain of the Year

');}

Background

Born in London to an English mother and a Pakistani father, Behar is the eldest of three children, and has two younger brothers. She has two daughters with her partner, the actor Jamie Glover. They currently live in Brixton, south London.

Training

Behar trained at the Poor School, in London's King's Cross.

Career

Behar played Maya Sharma in Coronation Street from 2003 to 2004. The role won her the Best Villain award at the 2005 British Soap Awards. Her other television credits include Holby City, Hercule Poirot's Christmas, Messiah and Lewis. She also guest starred in the Doctor Who episode "The Fires of Pompeii", playing Spurrina and played Dr Mortimer in Sherlock (2012).

Her theatre credits include The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant and The Island Princess, Eastward Ho and The Malcontent, with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Behar also starred in the 2008 film Incendiary.