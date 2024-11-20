Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (2024)

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (1)

Updated on

Occupation

Actress


Partner

Jamie Glover


Role

Actress



Name

Sasha Behar


Yearsactive

1994–present


Children

Edie Glover, Ava Glover


Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (2)


Born

25 September 1971 (age53)

1971-09-25

)

London, England, UK


Awards

The British Soap Award for Villain of the Year


Nominations

The British Soap Award for Best Exit, The British Soap Award for Best Storyline


Movies and TV shows

Coronation Street, Incendiary, North Square, Rescue Me, Masterpiece Mystery!: Poirot: He

Similar People

Jamie Glover, Jimmi Harkishin, Richard Lintern, Nicholas Gleaves, Shobna Gulati

Sasha Behar birthday wishes


Sasha Behar (born 25 September 1971) is a British actress, known for portraying Maya Sharma in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (3)

Background

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (4)

Born in London to an English mother and a Pakistani father, Behar is the eldest of three children, and has two younger brothers. She has two daughters with her partner, the actor Jamie Glover. They currently live in Brixton, south London.

Training

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (5)

Behar trained at the Poor School, in London's King's Cross.

Career

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (6)

Behar played Maya Sharma in Coronation Street from 2003 to 2004. The role won her the Best Villain award at the 2005 British Soap Awards. Her other television credits include Holby City, Hercule Poirot's Christmas, Messiah and Lewis. She also guest starred in the Doctor Who episode "The Fires of Pompeii", playing Spurrina and played Dr Mortimer in Sherlock (2012).

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (7)

Her theatre credits include The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant and The Island Princess, Eastward Ho and The Malcontent, with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (8)

Behar also starred in the 2008 film Incendiary.

Filmography

Actress

2022

Code 404 (TV Series) as

Churchland

- Episode #3.5 (2022) - Churchland

2022

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (TV Series) as

Finty Lees-Jones

- Too Much of Water (2022) - Finty Lees-Jones

2021

The Dong with the Luminous Nose (Short) as

Jumbly Girl

2021

Foundation (TV Series) as

Mari

- The Leap (2021) - Mari

- The First Crisis (2021) - Mari

- The Missing Piece (2021) - Mari

- Mysteries and Martyrs (2021) - Mari

- Death and the Maiden (2021) - Mari

- Upon Awakening (2021) - Mari

- Barbarians at the Gate (2021) - Mari

- The Mathematician's Ghost (2021) - Mari

- Preparing to Live (2021) - Mari

2019

A Friend (Short) as

Mum

2019

A Working Mom's Nightmare (TV Movie) as

Detective

2018

Unforgotten (TV Series) as

Jamila Faruk

- Episode #3.6 (2018) - Jamila Faruk

- Episode #3.5 (2018) - Jamila Faruk

- Episode #3.4 (2018) - Jamila Faruk

- Episode #3.3 (2018) - Jamila Faruk

- Episode #3.2 (2018) - Jamila Faruk

- Episode #3.1 (2018) - Jamila Faruk

2005

Casualty (TV Series) as

Liz Marcart / Ms Alex Broadhurst

- A Police Matter (2018) - Ms Alex Broadhurst

- New Kid In Town (2018) - Ms Alex Broadhurst

- Rash Decision (2018) - Ms Alex Broadhurst

- Fat Chance (2005) - Liz Marcart

- A Question of Loyalty (2005) - Liz Marcart

- Desperate Measures (2005) - Liz Marcart

- Sweet Revenge (2005) - Liz Marcart

2017

Modus (TV Series) as

Raja Cooper

- Episode #2.8 (2017) - Raja Cooper

- Episode #2.5 (2017) - Raja Cooper

- Episode #2.4 (2017) - Raja Cooper

- Episode #2.3 (2017) - Raja Cooper

- Episode #2.1 (2017) - Raja Cooper

2014

Da Vinci's Demons (TV Series) as

Seer

- Alis Volat Propriis (2015) - Seer

- Anima Venator (2015) - Seer

- Abbadon (2015) - Seer

- Semper Infidelis (2015) - Seer

- The Sins of Daedalus (2014) - Seer

- The Enemies of Man (2014) - Seer

- The Fall from Heaven (2014) - Seer

2013

Luther (TV Series) as

Dani Lane

- Episode #3.2 (2013) - Dani Lane

- Episode #3.1 (2013) - Dani Lane

2013

Case Histories (TV Series) as

Layla Minyawi

- Jackson and the Women (2013) - Layla Minyawi

2002

Holby City (TV Series) as

Alex Broadhurst / Nandita Gupta

- Throw in the Towel (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- Got No Strings (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- Eastern Promise (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- Fresh Blood (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- What You Wish For (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- Awarded (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- The Best Man (2012) - Alex Broadhurst

- Shadow of a Doubt: Part 2 (2002) - Nandita Gupta

2012

Sherlock (TV Series) as

Dr. Mortimer

- The Hounds of Baskerville (2012) - Dr. Mortimer

2010

Strike Back (TV Series) as

Mahmood / Iman Zubedah

- Project Dawn: Part 10 (2011) - Mahmood

- Project Dawn: Part 2 (2011) - Iman Zubedah / Mahmood

- Project Dawn #1 (2011) - Iman Zubedah

- Iraq: Part Two (2010) - Iman Zubedah / Mahmood

2011

Injustice (TV Mini Series) as

Natalie Chandra

- Episode #1.5 (2011) - Natalie Chandra

- Episode #1.4 (2011) - Natalie Chandra

- Episode #1.3 (2011) - Natalie Chandra

- Episode #1.2 (2011) - Natalie Chandra

- Episode #1.1 (2011) - Natalie Chandra

2011

The Shadow Line (TV Mini Series) as

Laing

- Episode #1.6 (2011) - Laing

- Episode #1.5 (2011) - Laing

- Episode #1.4 (2011) - Laing

2010

New Tricks (TV Series) as

Emma Woodford

- It Smells of Books (2010) - Emma Woodford

2010

Jonathan Creek (TV Series) as

Harriet Dore

- The Judas Tree (2010) - Harriet Dore

2008

Messiah: The Rapture (TV Mini Series) as

Salma Al Fulani

- Episode #1.2 (2008) - Salma Al Fulani

- Episode #1.1 (2008) - Salma Al Fulani

2008

Doctor Who (TV Series) as

Spurrina

- The Fires of Pompeii (2008) - Spurrina

2008

Incendiary as

The Bomber's Wife

2007

Cake (Short) as

Rita

2007

Sold (TV Series) as

Sarah Glenson

- Episode #1.4 (2007) - Sarah Glenson

2007

Inspector Lewis (TV Series) as

Catherine Linn

- Whom the Gods Would Destroy (2007) - Catherine Linn

2005

The Government Inspector (TV Movie) as

Nan

2003

Coronation Street (TV Series) as

Maya Sharma

2003

Doctors (TV Series) as

Maxine Longhurst

- Appearances (2003) - Maxine Longhurst

2002

Rescue Me (TV Series) as

Emma Peters

- Episode #1.6 (2002) - Emma Peters

- Episode #1.5 (2002) - Emma Peters

- Episode #1.4 (2002) - Emma Peters

- Episode #1.3 (2002) - Emma Peters

- Episode #1.2 (2002) - Emma Peters

- Episode #1.1 (2002) - Emma Peters

2000

North Square (TV Series) as

Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.9 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.8 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.6 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.5 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.4 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.3 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.2 (2000) - Stevie Goode

- Episode #1.1 (2000) - Stevie Goode

1999

The Bill (TV Series) as

Doctor

- Pillow Talk (1999) - Doctor

1997

Thief Takers (TV Series) as

Yasmin

- After the Goldrush (1997) - Yasmin

1997

Bugs (TV Series) as

Yasmine

- The Revenge Effect (1997) - Yasmine

1994

Poirot (TV Series) as

Pilar

- Hercule Poirot's Christmas (1994) - Pilar

Self

2012

The Corrie Years (TV Series documentary) as

Self

- The Stunts (2012) - Self

2010

Coronation Street: 50 Years, 50 Moments (TV Movie documentary) as

Self / Maya Sharma

2007

Lewis... Behind the Scenes (TV Movie documentary) as

Self / Catherine Lynn

2006

Higher Powers (Video documentary short) as

Self

2005

In Search of Myths and Heroes (TV Mini Series documentary) as

Storyteller

- Jason and the Golden Fleece (2005) - Storyteller

2005

The British Soap Awards 2005 (TV Special) as

Self - Audience Member

2004

GMTV (TV Series) as

Self

- Episode dated 17 November 2004 (2004) - Self

2004

A Nightmare on Coronation Street (TV Movie documentary) as

Self

2004

This Morning (TV Series) as

Self

- Episode dated 22 October 2004 (2004) - Self

2004

Coronation Street Special (TV Series documentary) as

Self

- Bad Girls (2004) - Self

Archive Footage

2010

The Stars of the Street: 50 Years, 50 Classic Characters (Video) as

Maya Sharma

2009

Doctor Who Greatest Moments (TV Mini Series documentary) as

Spurrina

- The Doctor (2009) - Spurrina

2006

Coronation Street (Video Game) as

Maya Sharma (uncredited)

References

Sasha Behar Wikipedia

(Text) CC BY-SA



