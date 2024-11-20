Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos (2024)

Updated on
Edit
Like
Comment
Occupation
Actress
Partner
Jamie Glover
Role
Actress
Name
Sasha Behar
Yearsactive
1994–present
Children
Edie Glover, Ava Glover
Born
25 September 1971 (age53) (
1971-09-25
)
London, England, UK
Awards
The British Soap Award for Villain of the Year
Nominations
The British Soap Award for Best Exit, The British Soap Award for Best Storyline
Movies and TV shows
Coronation Street, Incendiary, North Square, Rescue Me, Masterpiece Mystery!: Poirot: He
Similar People
Jamie Glover, Jimmi Harkishin, Richard Lintern, Nicholas Gleaves, Shobna Gulati
Sasha Behar birthday wishes
');}
Sasha Behar (born 25 September 1971) is a British actress, known for portraying Maya Sharma in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.
');}
Contents
- Sasha Behar birthday wishes
- Background
- Training
- Career
- Filmography
- References
Background
Born in London to an English mother and a Pakistani father, Behar is the eldest of three children, and has two younger brothers. She has two daughters with her partner, the actor Jamie Glover. They currently live in Brixton, south London.
Training
Behar trained at the Poor School, in London's King's Cross.
Career
Behar played Maya Sharma in Coronation Street from 2003 to 2004. The role won her the Best Villain award at the 2005 British Soap Awards. Her other television credits include Holby City, Hercule Poirot's Christmas, Messiah and Lewis. She also guest starred in the Doctor Who episode "The Fires of Pompeii", playing Spurrina and played Dr Mortimer in Sherlock (2012).
Her theatre credits include The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant and The Island Princess, Eastward Ho and The Malcontent, with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Behar also starred in the 2008 film Incendiary.
Filmography
Actress
2022
Code 404 (TV Series) as
Churchland
- Episode #3.5 (2022) - Churchland
2022
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (TV Series) as
Finty Lees-Jones
- Too Much of Water (2022) - Finty Lees-Jones
2021
The Dong with the Luminous Nose (Short) as
Jumbly Girl
2021
Foundation (TV Series) as
Mari
- The Leap (2021) - Mari
- The First Crisis (2021) - Mari
- The Missing Piece (2021) - Mari
- Mysteries and Martyrs (2021) - Mari
- Death and the Maiden (2021) - Mari
- Upon Awakening (2021) - Mari
- Barbarians at the Gate (2021) - Mari
- The Mathematician's Ghost (2021) - Mari
- Preparing to Live (2021) - Mari
2019
A Friend (Short) as
Mum
2019
A Working Mom's Nightmare (TV Movie) as
Detective
2018
Unforgotten (TV Series) as
Jamila Faruk
- Episode #3.6 (2018) - Jamila Faruk
- Episode #3.5 (2018) - Jamila Faruk
- Episode #3.4 (2018) - Jamila Faruk
- Episode #3.3 (2018) - Jamila Faruk
- Episode #3.2 (2018) - Jamila Faruk
- Episode #3.1 (2018) - Jamila Faruk
2005
Casualty (TV Series) as
Liz Marcart / Ms Alex Broadhurst
- A Police Matter (2018) - Ms Alex Broadhurst
- New Kid In Town (2018) - Ms Alex Broadhurst
- Rash Decision (2018) - Ms Alex Broadhurst
- Fat Chance (2005) - Liz Marcart
- A Question of Loyalty (2005) - Liz Marcart
- Desperate Measures (2005) - Liz Marcart
- Sweet Revenge (2005) - Liz Marcart
2017
Modus (TV Series) as
Raja Cooper
- Episode #2.8 (2017) - Raja Cooper
- Episode #2.5 (2017) - Raja Cooper
- Episode #2.4 (2017) - Raja Cooper
- Episode #2.3 (2017) - Raja Cooper
- Episode #2.1 (2017) - Raja Cooper
2014
Da Vinci's Demons (TV Series) as
Seer
- Alis Volat Propriis (2015) - Seer
- Anima Venator (2015) - Seer
- Abbadon (2015) - Seer
- Semper Infidelis (2015) - Seer
- The Sins of Daedalus (2014) - Seer
- The Enemies of Man (2014) - Seer
- The Fall from Heaven (2014) - Seer
2013
Luther (TV Series) as
Dani Lane
- Episode #3.2 (2013) - Dani Lane
- Episode #3.1 (2013) - Dani Lane
2013
Case Histories (TV Series) as
Layla Minyawi
- Jackson and the Women (2013) - Layla Minyawi
2002
Holby City (TV Series) as
Alex Broadhurst / Nandita Gupta
- Throw in the Towel (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- Got No Strings (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- Eastern Promise (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- Fresh Blood (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- What You Wish For (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- Awarded (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- The Best Man (2012) - Alex Broadhurst
- Shadow of a Doubt: Part 2 (2002) - Nandita Gupta
2012
Sherlock (TV Series) as
Dr. Mortimer
- The Hounds of Baskerville (2012) - Dr. Mortimer
2010
Strike Back (TV Series) as
Mahmood / Iman Zubedah
- Project Dawn: Part 10 (2011) - Mahmood
- Project Dawn: Part 2 (2011) - Iman Zubedah / Mahmood
- Project Dawn #1 (2011) - Iman Zubedah
- Iraq: Part Two (2010) - Iman Zubedah / Mahmood
2011
Injustice (TV Mini Series) as
Natalie Chandra
- Episode #1.5 (2011) - Natalie Chandra
- Episode #1.4 (2011) - Natalie Chandra
- Episode #1.3 (2011) - Natalie Chandra
- Episode #1.2 (2011) - Natalie Chandra
- Episode #1.1 (2011) - Natalie Chandra
2011
The Shadow Line (TV Mini Series) as
Laing
- Episode #1.6 (2011) - Laing
- Episode #1.5 (2011) - Laing
- Episode #1.4 (2011) - Laing
2010
New Tricks (TV Series) as
Emma Woodford
- It Smells of Books (2010) - Emma Woodford
2010
Jonathan Creek (TV Series) as
Harriet Dore
- The Judas Tree (2010) - Harriet Dore
2008
Messiah: The Rapture (TV Mini Series) as
Salma Al Fulani
- Episode #1.2 (2008) - Salma Al Fulani
- Episode #1.1 (2008) - Salma Al Fulani
2008
Doctor Who (TV Series) as
Spurrina
- The Fires of Pompeii (2008) - Spurrina
2008
Incendiary as
The Bomber's Wife
2007
Cake (Short) as
Rita
2007
Sold (TV Series) as
Sarah Glenson
- Episode #1.4 (2007) - Sarah Glenson
2007
Inspector Lewis (TV Series) as
Catherine Linn
- Whom the Gods Would Destroy (2007) - Catherine Linn
2005
The Government Inspector (TV Movie) as
Nan
2003
Coronation Street (TV Series) as
Maya Sharma
2003
Doctors (TV Series) as
Maxine Longhurst
- Appearances (2003) - Maxine Longhurst
2002
Rescue Me (TV Series) as
Emma Peters
- Episode #1.6 (2002) - Emma Peters
- Episode #1.5 (2002) - Emma Peters
- Episode #1.4 (2002) - Emma Peters
- Episode #1.3 (2002) - Emma Peters
- Episode #1.2 (2002) - Emma Peters
- Episode #1.1 (2002) - Emma Peters
2000
North Square (TV Series) as
Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.9 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.8 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.6 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.5 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.4 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.3 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.2 (2000) - Stevie Goode
- Episode #1.1 (2000) - Stevie Goode
1999
The Bill (TV Series) as
Doctor
- Pillow Talk (1999) - Doctor
1997
Thief Takers (TV Series) as
Yasmin
- After the Goldrush (1997) - Yasmin
1997
Bugs (TV Series) as
Yasmine
- The Revenge Effect (1997) - Yasmine
1994
Poirot (TV Series) as
Pilar
- Hercule Poirot's Christmas (1994) - Pilar
Self
2012
The Corrie Years (TV Series documentary) as
Self
- The Stunts (2012) - Self
2010
Coronation Street: 50 Years, 50 Moments (TV Movie documentary) as
Self / Maya Sharma
2007
Lewis... Behind the Scenes (TV Movie documentary) as
Self / Catherine Lynn
2006
Higher Powers (Video documentary short) as
Self
2005
In Search of Myths and Heroes (TV Mini Series documentary) as
Storyteller
- Jason and the Golden Fleece (2005) - Storyteller
2005
The British Soap Awards 2005 (TV Special) as
Self - Audience Member
2004
GMTV (TV Series) as
Self
- Episode dated 17 November 2004 (2004) - Self
2004
A Nightmare on Coronation Street (TV Movie documentary) as
Self
2004
This Morning (TV Series) as
Self
- Episode dated 22 October 2004 (2004) - Self
2004
Coronation Street Special (TV Series documentary) as
Self
- Bad Girls (2004) - Self
Archive Footage
2010
The Stars of the Street: 50 Years, 50 Classic Characters (Video) as
Maya Sharma
2009
Doctor Who Greatest Moments (TV Mini Series documentary) as
Spurrina
- The Doctor (2009) - Spurrina
2006
Coronation Street (Video Game) as
Maya Sharma (uncredited)
More Alchetron Topics
ReferencesSasha Behar Wikipedia
(Text) CC BY-SA
');}
Similar Topics