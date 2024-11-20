Sasha Behar - WikiMili, The Best Wikipedia Reader (2024)

Coronation Street is a British television soap opera created by Granada Television and shown on ITV since 9 December 1960. The programme centres on a cobbled, terraced street in the fictional town of Weatherfield in Greater Manchester. The location was itself based on Salford, the hometown of the show's first screenwriter and creator.

See Also Sasha Behar (British Actress) ~ Bio Wiki | Photos | Videos Frankie Baldwin is a fictional character from the British ITV soap opera Coronation Street, played by Debra Stephenson. She was introduced as part of the Baldwin family along with Danny Baldwin, Jamie Baldwin and Warren Baldwin. She made her first appearance during the episode airing on 6 June 2004. Stephenson quit the role in 2006 and Frankie departed on screen on 31 December 2006.

Sophie Thompson is a British actress. She has worked in film, television and theatre and she won the 1999 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the London revival of Into the Woods. She has been nominated for the Olivier Award five other times for Wildest Dreams (1994), Company (1996), Clybourne Park (2011) Guys and Dolls (2016) and Present Laughter (2019).

Jane Danson is an English actress. She is known for her portrayal of Leanne Battersby in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, between 1997 and 2000, and from 2004 onwards. Her other television credits include Children's Ward (1995–1997), The Grand (1997) and The Bill (2002–2003). For her role on Coronation Street, Danson won the 2011 British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance.

Charlie Stubbs is a fictional character from the British ITV soap opera Coronation Street, played by Bill Ward. He made his first appearance during the episode broadcast on 10 November 2003 and last appearance on 15 January 2007.

Maya Sharma is a fictional character from the British ITV soap opera Coronation Street, played by Sasha Behar. Fans of the program remember Maya for her relationship with Dev Alahan and her feud with Dev's wife Sunita Parekh. Notably, Maya held the pair hostage in her flat, and set the building on fire. As she made her escape, Maya was involved in a car accident.

Siân Reeves is an English actress, known for her roles as Sydney Henshall in the BBC drama Cutting It, Sally Spode in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale and Charlie Wood in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

Lucy-Jo Hudson is an English actress, known for her roles as Katy Harris in Coronation Street, Rosie Trevanion in Wild at Heart and Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks. Her role as Rhiannon Davis in Doctors earned her the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year in 2017.

Kate Ford is an English actress. She is known for her portrayal of Tracy Barlow in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

Donnaleigh Bailey is an English actress, known for portraying the role of Michelle Corrigan in the BBC soap opera Doctors. For her role as Michelle, she received two nominations for the British Soap Award for Best Actress. Since 2015, she has played the part of Jess Heywood in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

Jamie Blair Glover is an English actor. He is best known for playing Andrew Treneman in the BBC One school-based drama series, Waterloo Road, returning to the role in 2023. He was also cast as Harry Potter in the second cast of the West-End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2017, and starred as Roger Tramplemain in Michael Frayn's comical farce Noises Off at the Novello Theatre in 2012. He also appeared as William Russell in the Doctor Who docudrama, An Adventure in Space and Time (2013).

Kierston Wareing is a British actress. Her first film role was the lead in Ken Loach's It's a Free World..., followed by a supporting role in Andrea Arnold's Fish Tank – which won the BAFTA award for ‘Best British Film’ and the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Patti Clare is a British actress from Manchester, England, best known for playing Mary Taylor in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street since 2008. She is a three-time winner of the British Soap Award for Best Comedy Performance.

Paul Opacic is a British actor from Halifax, England. Best known for his roles as Carl Costello in Hollyoaks, Steve Marchant in Emmerdale and Mark Waddle in Bad Girls. In 2021, he joined the cast of the ITV soap opera Coronation Street as Stefan Brent.

Lisa George is an English actress. She played the role of Beth Tinker in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street from 2011 to 2024. In 2020, George competed in the twelfth series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in fifth place.

John Harold Glen, known professionally as Johnny Leeze, was a British actor of television and film. He was perhaps best known for playing Harry Clayton in the British soap opera Coronation Street for a few months in 1985, and as Ned Glover in fellow British soap opera Emmerdale from 1994 to 1999. He appeared again in 2000, before leaving shortly afterwards.

Rebecca Sarker is an English actress. After portraying the role of Nita Desai in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street from 1999 to 2000, she made various appearances in television series including Rosemary and Thyme, Doctors, Holby City, The Golden Hour and EastEnders. In 2018, she began appearing in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale as Manpreet Sharma.

Roberta Alexandra Kerr is an English actress. She is known for her various roles in British soap operas including Sally Haynes in Brookside, Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street and Jan Glover in Emmerdale, as well as portraying several characters in Doctors.