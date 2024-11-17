Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Your favorite breakfast casserole that you can make on the grill or in the oven! This quick and easy Sausage Breakfast Casserole is stuffed with hash browns, eggs, sausage and will be your new go to recipe for making a delicious grilled breakfast!

PIN IT HERE!

Contents show

You know that casseroles can be made in the oven, but a sausage breakfast casserole made on the grill? You betcha! I know you’re going to love this meal! Stuffed with hash browns, eggs and sausage this is a great meal for breakfast, brunch or brinner! (You know, breakfast or dinner!) It’s really the perfect meal!

Love the easy grill clean up too when it’s made in a disposable pan. Hmmm…. maybe that’s why I’m loving all of these grilling meals!?

Why this recipe works:

It’s hearty and filling. The perfect way to start the day or serve it for dinner.

Make ahead friendly means you can prep it the night before and bake it or grill it in morning.

Perfect for serving to guests, on holidays or making while camping. It’s so versatile and easy to make.

Ingredients

Sausage – We grilled the sausage links and then cut them up and mixed them in, but you could also use ground sausage and fry it then mix it in.

– We grilled the sausage links and then cut them up and mixed them in, but you could also use ground sausage and fry it then mix it in. Hash browns – Make sure these are thawed.

– Make sure these are thawed. Marble jack cheese – It’s best to buy a block and shred it yourself for the ultimate melty cheese. You could also use cheddar cheese or even pepper jack to give it a kick.

– It’s best to buy a block and shred it yourself for the ultimate melty cheese. You could also use cheddar cheese or even pepper jack to give it a kick. Yellow onion – Grab the frozen diced onions and save yourself from chopping them.

– Grab the frozen diced onions and save yourself from chopping them. Milk

Salt, pepper

Tin foil pan – Using a disposable pan saves you clean up and we like to use those on our grill so it doesn’t ruin our good pans.



Steps to Prepare

Preheat the grill to 350 degrees Cook the sausage links on the grill until heated through. Chop into 1” pieces. Spray a 9” x 13” tin pan with non-stick spray. Spread out hash browns on bottom of pan. Top with sausage pieces. Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, 1 c. cheese, onions, and milk. Pour over sausage and hash browns. Top with remaining 1/2 c. of cheese. Grill over indirect heat for 45 minutes.

Make Ahead Friendly

If you would like to prep this the night before you totally could. Just remember that since it starts in the fridge it’s at a colder temperature so it’s probably going to take about a hour to cook on the grill or 1 hour and 15 minutes in the oven.

It will keep for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator if you make it ahead of time.

What is Indirect Heat?

The indirect heat method is usually used when food takes longer than 25 minute to grill. The heat will be placed on one or both sides of the food. The burner directly under the pan of food should be turned off.

Simply preheat your grill with all burners on. Then turn off the burner where the food will be placed.

Oven Instructions

Cook sausage in skillet according to package directions. Prepare breakfast casserole according to directions. Bake in oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 60 minutes or until middle is set.

More delicious breakfast recipes I know you’ll love!

Fresh potatoes are the star of this Breakfast Skillet along with bacon and cheese. Can be prepared on the grill or stove top!

along with bacon and cheese. Can be prepared on the grill or stove top! Thought you loved bacon before? Try this easy Smoked Bacon ready in 30 minutes!

ready in 30 minutes! Everyone loves monkey bread and it just got better with apples! This Apple Monkey Bread is perfect for camping or lazy mornings. It can be prepared in the oven or on the stove top.

is perfect for camping or lazy mornings. It can be prepared in the oven or on the stove top. These Blackstone Pancakes are so easy and absolutely delicious!