Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (2024)

Why this recipe works: Ingredients Steps to Prepare Make Ahead Friendly What is Indirect Heat? Oven Instructions More delicious breakfast recipes I know you'll love!

Breakfast

4.91 from 11 votes

By: the Evinks

Posted: 10/30/20Updated: 11/06/20

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Your favorite breakfast casserole that you can make on the grill or in the oven! This quick and easy Sausage Breakfast Casserole is stuffed with hash browns, eggs, sausage and will be your new go to recipe for making a delicious grilled breakfast!

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (1)

You know that casseroles can be made in the oven, but a sausage breakfast casserole made on the grill? You betcha! I know you’re going to love this meal! Stuffed with hash browns, eggs and sausage this is a great meal for breakfast, brunch or brinner! (You know, breakfast or dinner!) It’s really the perfect meal!

Love the easy grill clean up too when it’s made in a disposable pan. Hmmm…. maybe that’s why I’m loving all of these grilling meals!?

Why this recipe works:

  • It’s hearty and filling. The perfect way to start the day or serve it for dinner.
  • Make ahead friendly means you can prep it the night before and bake it or grill it in morning.
  • Perfect for serving to guests, on holidays or making while camping. It’s so versatile and easy to make.

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (2)

Ingredients

  • Sausage – We grilled the sausage links and then cut them up and mixed them in, but you could also use ground sausage and fry it then mix it in.
  • Hash browns – Make sure these are thawed.
  • Marble jack cheese – It’s best to buy a block and shred it yourself for the ultimate melty cheese. You could also use cheddar cheese or even pepper jack to give it a kick.
  • Yellow onion – Grab the frozen diced onions and save yourself from chopping them.
  • Milk
  • Salt, pepper
  • Tin foil pan – Using a disposable pan saves you clean up and we like to use those on our grill so it doesn’t ruin our good pans.

Steps to Prepare

  1. Preheat the grill to 350 degrees
  2. Cook the sausage links on the grill until heated through.
  3. Chop into 1” pieces.
  4. Spray a 9” x 13” tin pan with non-stick spray.
  5. Spread out hash browns on bottom of pan. Top with sausage pieces.
  6. Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, 1 c. cheese, onions, and milk.
  7. Pour over sausage and hash browns. Top with remaining 1/2 c. of cheese.
  8. Grill over indirect heat for 45 minutes.

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (3)

Make Ahead Friendly

If you would like to prep this the night before you totally could. Just remember that since it starts in the fridge it’s at a colder temperature so it’s probably going to take about a hour to cook on the grill or 1 hour and 15 minutes in the oven.

It will keep for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator if you make it ahead of time.

What is Indirect Heat?

The indirect heat method is usually used when food takes longer than 25 minute to grill. The heat will be placed on one or both sides of the food. The burner directly under the pan of food should be turned off.

Simply preheat your grill with all burners on. Then turn off the burner where the food will be placed.

Oven Instructions

Cook sausage in skillet according to package directions. Prepare breakfast casserole according to directions. Bake in oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 60 minutes or until middle is set.

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (4)

More delicious breakfast recipes I know you’ll love!

  • Fresh potatoes are the star of this Breakfast Skillet along with bacon and cheese. Can be prepared on the grill or stove top!
  • Thought you loved bacon before? Try this easy Smoked Bacon ready in 30 minutes!
  • Everyone loves monkey bread and it just got better with apples! This Apple Monkey Bread is perfect for camping or lazy mornings. It can be prepared in the oven or on the stove top.
  • These Blackstone Pancakes are so easy and absolutely delicious!

Don’t forget, comment below and let me know how much you love this meal! Post a picture on Instagram and be sure to tag me so I can see it too! I’m loving all of your delicious foodie pics! You can find me at @gimmesomegrillingor just #gimmesomegrilling -if you hashtag me, I’ll get to see it that way too!

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (5)

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (6)

4.91 from 11 votes

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Delicious breakfast casserole that's full of hash browns, sausage, eggs and cheese. It can be baked or made in your oven!

Prep:15 minutes mins

Cook:55 minutes mins

Total:1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

6

Ingredients

  • 12 sausage links
  • 30 oz hash browns thawed
  • 1 1/2 c. marble jack cheese shredded
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 12 large eggs
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 c. yellow onion chopped
  • 1 c. milk

Instructions

  • Grill sausage links on grill preheated to 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes or until heated through. Remove from grill and chop into 1'' pieces.

  • Spray a 9'' x 13'' tin pan with non-stick spray. Spread out hash browns on bottom of pan. Top with sausage pieces.

  • In a bowl combine eggs, salt, pepper, 1 c. cheese, onions, and milk. Pour over sausage and hash browns. Top with remaining 1/2 c. of cheese.

  • Grill over indirect heat at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until middle is set.

Tips

To Prepare in Oven:

Cook sausage in skillet according to package directions.

Prepare breakfast casserole according to directions.

Bake in oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 60 minutes or until middle is set.

Video

Nutrition Information

Calories: 503kcal (25%), Carbohydrates: 30g (10%), Protein: 24g (48%), Fat: 31g (48%), Saturated Fat: 16g (100%), Cholesterol: 88mg (29%), Sodium: 1048mg (46%), Potassium: 659mg (19%), Fiber: 2g (8%), Sugar: 3g (3%), Vitamin A: 680IU (14%), Vitamin C: 13.4mg (16%), Calcium: 472mg (47%), Iron: 2.3mg (13%)

© Gimme Some Grilling ®

We are not dietitians and recommend you seek a nutritionist for exact nutritional information. The information in the nutrition box is calculated through a program and there is room for error. If you need an accurate count, I recommend running the ingredients through your favorite nutrition calculator.

Meet the Evinks

Hi! We are Jason & Julie! We focus on easy, simple recipes that everyone can tackle on their smoker and grills that the entire family will enjoy!

Read more...

Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (2024)

