Sausage Breakfast Casserole with hash browns, eggs, sausage! (2024)

By: the Evinks37 Comments
Posted: 10/30/20Updated: 11/06/20
This post may contain affiliate links.
Your favorite breakfast casserole that you can make on the grill or in the oven! This quick and easy Sausage Breakfast Casserole is stuffed with hash browns, eggs, sausage and will be your new go to recipe for making a delicious grilled breakfast!
You know that casseroles can be made in the oven, but a sausage breakfast casserole made on the grill? You betcha! I know you’re going to love this meal! Stuffed with hash browns, eggs and sausage this is a great meal for breakfast, brunch or brinner! (You know, breakfast or dinner!) It’s really the perfect meal!
Love the easy grill clean up too when it’s made in a disposable pan. Hmmm…. maybe that’s why I’m loving all of these grilling meals!?
Why this recipe works:
- It’s hearty and filling. The perfect way to start the day or serve it for dinner.
- Make ahead friendly means you can prep it the night before and bake it or grill it in morning.
- Perfect for serving to guests, on holidays or making while camping. It’s so versatile and easy to make.
Ingredients
- Sausage – We grilled the sausage links and then cut them up and mixed them in, but you could also use ground sausage and fry it then mix it in.
- Hash browns – Make sure these are thawed.
- Marble jack cheese – It’s best to buy a block and shred it yourself for the ultimate melty cheese. You could also use cheddar cheese or even pepper jack to give it a kick.
- Yellow onion – Grab the frozen diced onions and save yourself from chopping them.
- Milk
- Salt, pepper
- Tin foil pan – Using a disposable pan saves you clean up and we like to use those on our grill so it doesn’t ruin our good pans.
Steps to Prepare
- Preheat the grill to 350 degrees
- Cook the sausage links on the grill until heated through.
- Chop into 1” pieces.
- Spray a 9” x 13” tin pan with non-stick spray.
- Spread out hash browns on bottom of pan. Top with sausage pieces.
- Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, 1 c. cheese, onions, and milk.
- Pour over sausage and hash browns. Top with remaining 1/2 c. of cheese.
- Grill over indirect heat for 45 minutes.
Make Ahead Friendly
If you would like to prep this the night before you totally could. Just remember that since it starts in the fridge it’s at a colder temperature so it’s probably going to take about a hour to cook on the grill or 1 hour and 15 minutes in the oven.
It will keep for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator if you make it ahead of time.
What is Indirect Heat?
The indirect heat method is usually used when food takes longer than 25 minute to grill. The heat will be placed on one or both sides of the food. The burner directly under the pan of food should be turned off.
Simply preheat your grill with all burners on. Then turn off the burner where the food will be placed.
Oven Instructions
Cook sausage in skillet according to package directions. Prepare breakfast casserole according to directions. Bake in oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 60 minutes or until middle is set.
Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Delicious breakfast casserole that's full of hash browns, sausage, eggs and cheese. It can be baked or made in your oven!
Prep:15 minutes mins
Cook:55 minutes mins
Total:1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
6
Ingredients
- 12 sausage links
- 30 oz hash browns thawed
- 1 1/2 c. marble jack cheese shredded
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 12 large eggs
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 c. yellow onion chopped
- 1 c. milk
Instructions
Grill sausage links on grill preheated to 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes or until heated through. Remove from grill and chop into 1'' pieces.
Spray a 9'' x 13'' tin pan with non-stick spray. Spread out hash browns on bottom of pan. Top with sausage pieces.
In a bowl combine eggs, salt, pepper, 1 c. cheese, onions, and milk. Pour over sausage and hash browns. Top with remaining 1/2 c. of cheese.
Grill over indirect heat at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until middle is set.
Tips
To Prepare in Oven:
Cook sausage in skillet according to package directions.
Prepare breakfast casserole according to directions.
Bake in oven preheated to 350 degrees for about 60 minutes or until middle is set.
Video
Nutrition Information
Calories: 503kcal (25%), Carbohydrates: 30g (10%), Protein: 24g (48%), Fat: 31g (48%), Saturated Fat: 16g (100%), Cholesterol: 88mg (29%), Sodium: 1048mg (46%), Potassium: 659mg (19%), Fiber: 2g (8%), Sugar: 3g (3%), Vitamin A: 680IU (14%), Vitamin C: 13.4mg (16%), Calcium: 472mg (47%), Iron: 2.3mg (13%)
Reader Interactions
Kathy Mulligan says
Amazing !!!! Everyone loved it !!
Courtney says
Thank you!!
Donna says
Should you cook this before freezing?
Reply
Misty says
Would ground sausage work?
Reply
Courtney says
Yes!
Reply
Deborah says
Can you use cubed hash browns?
Reply
Alicia Graham says
Can you freeze it?
Do you freeze it before you cook it or after?
Reply
the Evinks says
You can do it either way!
Reply
Jackie says
Do have to let it thaw before cooking it or can you cook from a frozen syate
Courtney says
We recommend letting it thaw in the fridge. Remember if it is cold, please allow a longer cooking time!
Beau says
This was delicious! Made a half sized recipe and added diced red bell pepper. Traeger pellet grill for 1 hour.
Megan Mitzel says
So glad you loved it! Thanks for the rating and review!
Tiff says
How would this work if I added vegetables like – bell peppers?
Reply
Megan Mitzel says
That would work fine, layer them in with the sausage over the hash browns. Hope you enjoy it!
Rachel says
Do you use frozen hash browns or do you have to cook them first?
Reply
Megan Mitzel says
This recipe calls for thawed hash browns so you can either thaw out or slightly cook some frozen hash browns or use a refrigerated variety.
Caitlin says
Could you make the night before and leave in the refrigerator? Also, anyone ever double it to feed more people… do you think it would have to cook a lot longer?
Reply
Julie Evink says
Yes you could do that. I would just simply make two pans if you are doubling and cook time would be the same.
Mary Kitchin says
I’ve been making this casserole for years using different variations of foods…One really good tip for any way you make it is to mix a can of Cream of Mushroom soup with a half cup of milk together and spread it on top of the casserole before you put it in the oven! Absolutely delicious!
Reply
Julie Evink says
Great tip! I’ll have to try it this way next time!
Ron says
I’m not an egg fan. Any suggestions on making this egg-less??
Reply
Lois says
I didn’t make this on the grill, but in the oven and it was terrific! Enjoyed the leftovers for dinner Saturday night!
Reply
Julie Evink says
So glad you enjoyed it!
Lori Ann says
Sounds great! How many eggs should be used?
Reply
Julie Evink says
A dozen sorry!
Melissa Howell says
I LOVE breakfast casseroles! This one looks like a winner!
Reply
Julie Evink says
It’s so delicious and full of flavor!
Gary Brian Hackle says
Hi, don”t see where the recipe lists the number of eggs to use.
Thanks!
Reply
Julie Evink says
A dozen sorry!
Malinda Linnebur says
I love the idea of using the grill to make breakfast!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Reply
Julie Evink says
Such a great way to enjoy breakfast while you are camping or don’t want to heat up the house!
Danielle Green says
Love one-pan breakfasts and being able to do this on the grill is a great option!
Reply
Julie Evink says
So versatile!
Shadi Hasanzadenemati says
Sounds like a very delicious breakfast! Perfect for weekends and feeding a crowd!
Reply
Julie Evink says
It’s amazing for any reason!
Beth says
Love the use of the grill here and the all-in-one bkfst!
Reply
Julie Evink says
Can’t go wrong with this for breakfast!
