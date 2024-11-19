Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake is easy and delicious for a quick dinner that will be a hit with everyone who likes sausage and peppers!

I first made this Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake several years ago during January when I knew people were looking for easy low-carb meals. It was almost an immediate hit on the blog and this is also one of my personal favorites as well, making it perfect to spotlight for a Friday Favorites pick!

And when I decided to feature the recipe again it sounded so tasty that recently I made it again and took some slightly-improved photos. Kara and I had fun trying to match the styling of the photo to the earlier pics (which you can see all over Pinterest) while making the food look even tastier than it did in the earlier photos.

And this recipe is so easy, so quick, and so delicious that it’s perfect for a low carb dinner any time of year, but it’s also red and green if you like having a dinner with holiday colors! If you like Italian sausage and peppers and cheese, I bet you’ll love this for an easy meal.

What ingredients do you need for this recipe?

Olive Oil (affiliate link)

brown Cremini mushrooms

hot or mild Italian sausage

red bell peppers,

green bell peppers

Italian Herb Seasoning (affiliate link)

Spike Seasoning (affiliate link), or use any all-purpose seasoning blend if you don’t have Spike.

fresh-ground black pepper to taste

grated Mozzarella Cheese

What kind of Italian Sausage did we use for this recipe?

You can use either pork, turkey, or chicken Italian Sausage for this recipe. Use hot or mild sausage, whichever your family prefers.

What if you don’t like green bell peppers?

You can definitely use all red peppers for this recipe if you don’t like the sharper flavor of the green peppers.

How to make Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake:

I liked this best with a whole pound of brown Cremini mushrooms. Saute mushrooms in a little olive oil. While you’re cooking the mushrooms, brown the Italian sausage in a different pan. When mushrooms are cooked layer them in the bottom of a large baking dish. Then saute red and green pepper strips until they’re barely starting to soften and layer them over the mushrooms. Season the peppers and mushrooms with spices and black pepper. When sausage is brown, cut into half-slices and brown again on the cut sides. Add a layer of sausage in the baking dish. Sprinkle with a generous amount of grated Mozzarella cheese. Bake at 375F/190C about 25 minutes, or until the dish is bubbling hot and the cheese is melted and nicely browned. Serve hot and enjoy! This will stay good in the fridge for several days and it reheats well. I also heard recently from a reader named Carol who says she freezes it and it is just as good after it’s been frozen!

Weekend Food Prep:

This recipe has been added to a category called Weekend Food Prep where you’ll find recipes you can prep or cook on the weekend and eat during the week!

Yield: 6 servings Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake Prep Time25 minutes See Also Authentic Lebanese Hummus Recipe Cook Time25 minutes Total Time50 minutes Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake is easy and delicious for a quick dinner. Ingredients 2 T olive oil

16 oz. brown Cremini mushrooms, washed and cut in thick slices

19.5 oz hot or mild turkey or pork Italian sausage (see notes)

2 red bell peppers, cut into thick strips

2 green bell peppers, cut into thick strips

1/2 tsp. Italian herb blend

1/2 tsp.Spike Seasoning(or use any all-purpose seasoning blend if you don’t have Spike.)

fresh-ground black pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups grated Mozzarella (more or less as desired) Instructions Preheat oven to 375F/190C. Spray a large baking dish with non-stick spray or olive oil. Wash mushrooms and cut into thick slices. Heat a little olive oil and saute the mushrooms. Heat a little olive oil in another large non-stick pan and start brown the sausage over medium-high heat, turning occasionally to brown on all sides. (If you’re using pre-cooked sausage you can skip this step and just cut sausage before you brown it.) When mushrooms have released their liquid, liquid is evaporated, and mushrooms are lightly browned, transfer mushrooms to the bottom of the baking dish. Trim away stem and seeds of peppers and cut into thick strips.Heat about 2 tsp. more olive oil in the same pan you cooked the mushrooms in and saute peppers over medium high heat just until they’re starting to soften, about 4 minutes. (They will cook more in the oven, so don’t overcook if you prefer them slightly crisp in the finished dish.) Layer the peppers over the mushrooms in the baking dish. Season the peppers and mushrooms with Italian Herb Blend, Spike Seasoning, and black pepper. When the sausage is lightly browned on all sides, remove to a cutting board and let cool enough to slice. Then cut sausage in half lengthwise, cut into thick half-slices, reheat the pan, and brown the sausage again on the cut sides. Layer the browned sausage over the mushrooms and peppers and sprinkle with desired amount of grated mozzarella. Bake about 25 minutes, or until all ingredients are sizzling hot and the cheese is melted and nicely browned. Serve hot. Notes I usedJenni-O Hot Italian Turkey Sausage for this recipe which is low in carbs and gluten-free. Use pork sausage if you prefer or can't find the turkey sausage. Leftovers of this can be kept in the fridge for a day or two and reheated in a toaster oven or in the microwave. Recipe created by Kalyn. Nutrition Information Yield 6 Serving Size 1

Amount Per ServingCalories 219Total Fat 15gSaturated Fat 6gUnsaturated Fat 9gCholesterol 34mgSodium 407mgCarbohydrates 8.1gFiber 2gSugar 5gProtein 13g Nutrition information is automatically calculated by the Recipe Plug-In I am using. I am not a nutritionist and cannot guarantee 100% accuracy, since many variables affect those calculations. Did you make this recipe? Did you make this recipe? Please leave a star rating (under the PRINT button in the recipe) or share a photo of your results on Instagram! THANKS!

Low-Carb Diet / Low-Glycemic Diet / South Beach Diet Suggestions:

Sausage, Peppers, and Mushrooms Low-Carb Cheesy Bake should be a good choice for Low-Carb or low-glycemic eating plans, even Keto. If you’re making this recipe for the South Beach Diet, they would recommend lean turkey Italian sausage and reduced-fat mozzarella.

