Save And Soar Tuition Plan (2024)

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund is a Texas prepaid plan that allows Texans to lock in tomorrow's Texas public tuition and required fees at today's prices.

Saving for College in TexasTexas law requires all Texas two- or four-year public colleges and universities to accept Texas Tuition Promise Fund® Tuition Units Close X Tuition Units: Tuition Units are the unit of measure used to purchase prepaid tuition. Generally, one unit represents one percent of the cost of tuition and required fees for