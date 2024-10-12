Schedule - BBC Programme Index (2024)

Table of Contents
Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors Contributors BBC One London About BBC One Appears in About this data FAQs References

Discover 11,128,835 listings and 283,137 playable programmes from the BBC

  • Sun22
  • Mon23
  • Tue24
  • Wed25
  • Thu26
  • Fri27
  • Sat28
  • Sun29
  • Mon30
  • Tue1
  • Wed2
  • Thu3
  • Fri4
  • Sat5
  • Sun6
  • Mon7
  • Tue8
  • Wed9
  • Thu10

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (1)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (2)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 06:00 on BBC One London

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (3)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (4)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 06:30 on BBC One London

with Frank Bough and Selina Scott Including today:
Food and Cooking with Glynn Christian between 8.30 and 9.0
Ask Alison: your phone-in to
Alison Mitchell on money matters

Contributors

Unknown:
Frank Bough

Unknown:
Selina Scott

Unknown:
Glynn Christian
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (5)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (6)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 09:00 on BBC One London

A series of six programmes Across the Cactus Desert
The expedition camps for a month in an extraordinary desert where the world's highest temperature was recorded.
Morning, noon and night the animals respond differently to the problems of high temperatures and scanty water. In the early morning black-tailed hares are active. As the sun gets higher curious lizards appear, like the regal horned toad. At noon there are few creatures to see beside the soaring turkey vulture and grazing pronghom antelopes. At night the desert comes alive: elf owls pursuing beetles, rattle-snakes after kangaroo rats, poor wills catching moths, scorpions and tarantulas waiting by their holes for unwary insects.
Producer JEFFREY BOSWALL BBC Bristol

Contributors

Producer:
Jeffrey Boswall
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (7)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (8)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 09:25 on BBC One London

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (9)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (10)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 10:30 on BBC One London

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (11)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (12)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 12:30 on BBC One London

with Richard Whitmore and Frances Coverdale Weather IAN MCCASKILL

Contributors

Unknown:
Richard Whitmore

Unknown:
Frances Coverdale

Unknown:
Weather Ian McCaskill
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (13)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (14)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 12:57 on BBC One London

(London and SE: Financial Report, and News Headlines with subtitles)

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (15)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (16)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 13:00 on BBC One London

Historian and novelist Antonia Fraser and the King's Singers contribute to the mix of conversation and music in the foyer.

Contributors

Unknown:
Antonia Fraser
Source: Radio Times

See Also
BBC One London - Today's TV | TV Guide

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (17)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (18)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 13:45 on BBC One London

A See-Saw programme by ROGER HARGREAVES Little Miss Neat
Narrated by PAULINE COLLINS and JOHN ALDERTON Mister Chatterbox
Narrated by ARTHUR LOWE
Produced and directed by TERRY WARD and TREVOR BOND

Contributors

Programme By:
Roger Hargreaves

Unknown:
Pauline Collins

Unknown:
John Alderton

Unknown:
Mister Chatterbox

Unknown:
Arthur Lowe

Directed By:
Terry Ward

Directed By:
Trevor Bond
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (19)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (20)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 14:00 on BBC One London

with Don Ameche, Robert Cummings

The first of three films featuring versatile actress Claudette Colbert who shot to stardom during Hollywood's golden era. She portrays wealthy Alison Courtland who is mystified by the strange events which surround her every move. Although horrified by her husband's concern for her sanity, she reluctantly agrees to see a specialist. Her growing anxiety quickly turns to fear when the doctor arrives...
Films: page 14

Contributors

Screenplay:
St. Clair McKelway

Screenplay/From the novel by:
Leo Rosten

Producer:
Charles Buddy Rogers.

Producer:
Ralph Cohn

Director:
Douglas Sirk

Alison Courtland:
Claudette Colbert

Bruce Elcott:
Robert Cummings

Richard Courtland:
Don Ameche

Barby:
Rita Johnson

Charles Vernay:
George Coulouris

Daphne:
Hazel Brooks

Mrs. Vernay:
Queenie Smith

Jimmie:
Keye Luke

Jeannie:
Maria San Marco

Lt. Strake:
Raymond Burr

Dr. Rhinehart:
Ralph Morgan
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (21)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (22)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 15:35 on BBC One London

Blue Monday and A Day at the Beach

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (23)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (24)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 15:53 on BBC One London

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (25)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (26)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 15:55 on BBC One London

When and where and how
And why and what and who?
Find out how the shapes machine works from the man who invented it. Presenter Carol Chell
Guests Johnny Ball, Simon York Story: The Disappearing Trick by Liz YOUNG

Contributors

Presenter:
Carol Chell

Unknown:
Johnny Ball

Unknown:
Simon York
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (27)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (28)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 16:20 on BBC One London

Armoured Car Coup
Even when he's gone fishing, the Hunter still answers the call to duty when the army is threatened. But where is the Fox?

Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (29)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (30)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 16:25 on BBC One London

with Charlie Drake
5: How can the professor and his friends escape from the two mysterious strangers?
Directed by GERALD O'HARA Produced by ROY Simpson
A Children's Film and Television Foundation production

Contributors

Unknown:
Charlie Drake

Directed By:
Gerald O'Hara

Produced By:
Roy Simpson
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (31)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (32)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 16:40 on BBC One London

Starring Keith Chegwin with guests Bernadette Nolan, Gary Davis and chart-topping group Kajagoogoo.
Cheggers presents another top pop spectacular with quick quizzes and the craziest games as his twin teams the Reds and the Yellows battle it out in a feast of fun.
BBC Manchester

Contributors

Presenter:
Keith Chegwin

Guest:
Bernadette Nolan

Guest:
Gary Davies [billed as Gary Davis]

Musicians:
null Kajagoogoo

Designer:
Shirley Miller

Executive Producer:
Peter Ridsdale Scott

Producer:
Martin Hughes
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (33)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (34)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 17:05 on BBC One London

with Paul McDowell

Contributors

Unknown:
Paul McDowell
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (35)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (36)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 17:10 on BBC One London

with Johnny Ball
This week Johnny looks at all that glisters.
A lively look at jewellery, from belles with rings on their fingers to rocks and robbers the men who stole the crown jewels.
Also the most valuable collection of jewellery, gold and diamonds ever seen in a television studio.
Written by JOHNNY BALL Director MIKE SEDDON
Producer ALBERT BARBER BBC Bristol

Contributors

Unknown:
Johnny Ball

Written By:
Johnny Ball

Director:
Mike Seddon

Producer:
Albert Barber
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (37)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (38)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 17:40 on BBC One London

including
The News with tonight's Weather and Regional Magazines
Nick Ross, Sarah Kennedy and Sally Magnusson present news, views and topical features
News read by Frances Coverdale Sixty Minutes reporters:
BOB WELLINGS, BERNARD FALK
PHILIP TIBENHAM, GLYN WORSNIP
CHRIS SERLE, NICK WOOLLEY
FRAN MORRISON, PATTI COLDWELL
LAURIE MAYER, JOHN MOUNTFORD
BOB WHITTAKER, MICHAEL WALE
SUSANNAH GREENBERG and MAGGIE NELSON
Your countdown through Sixty Minutes
5.40 The News
5.54* Weather
5.55* Regional Magazines
6.38* Closing headlines
(For regional details see Monday)

Contributors

Unknown:
Sarah Kennedy

Unknown:
Sally Magnusson

Read By:
Frances Coverdale

Unknown:
Bob Wellings

Unknown:
Bernard Falk

Unknown:
Philip Tibenham

Unknown:
Glyn Worsnip

Unknown:
Chris Serle

Unknown:
Nick Woolley

Unknown:
Fran Morrison

Unknown:
Patti Coldwell

Unknown:
Laurie Mayer

Unknown:
John Mountford

Unknown:
Bob Whittaker

Unknown:
Michael Wale

Unknown:
Susannah Greenberg

Unknown:
Maggie Nelson
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (39)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (40)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 18:40 on BBC One London

The Embassy
World Professional Snooker Championship from the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
All four of the quarter-finals began today with STEVE DAVIS, ALEX HIGGINS, CLIFF THORBURN, RAY REARDON and TONY KNOWLES the top seeds.
DAVID VINE has all the latest news as the best eight players in the world of snooker battle it out over 25 frames.

Contributors

Unknown:
Steve Davis

Unknown:
Alex Higgins

Unknown:
Cliff Thorburn

Unknown:
Ray Reardon

Unknown:
Tony Knowles
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (41)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (42)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 19:15 on BBC One London

with David Bellamy
The Wildwood,
How well do you know your local trees? David Bellamy, on a train journey south from Scotland, shows how native species arrived from the continent in the wake of the last Ice Age.
Series producer MICHAEL GARROD
Director DAVID WILLIAMS
For free leaflet send large sae to You Can't See the Wood .. [address removed] BBC Wildlife magazine from newsagents

Contributors

Unknown:
David Bellamy

Unknown:
David Bellamy

Producer:
Michael Garrod

Director:
David Williams
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (43)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (44)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 19:40 on BBC One London

Bill Beaumont and Emlyn Hughes captain teams of sporting celebrities. Questionmaster David Coleman tests their knowledge of faces, facts and feats, reviving memories of the greatest - and the funniest - moments in sport.
Director PETER HAYWARD Producer MIKE ADLEY BBC Manchester

Contributors

Unknown:
Emlyn Hughes

Unknown:
David Coleman

Director:
Peter Hayward

Producer:
Mike Adley
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (45)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (46)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 20:10 on BBC One London

starring .
Turning Points
Wedding fever spreads at Southfork and Jessica plans to cure it - by surgery? J.R. has Katherine taped and uses it to his full advantage. Cliff begins to sell off his properties but has still failed to pass go. Peter is warned by Sue Ellen - but too late ...
Written by ARTHUR BERNARD LEWIS Directed by GWEN ARNER
Record On the Air (REF 454), from retailers

Contributors

Unknown:
Sue Ellen

Written By:
Arthur Bernard Lewis

Directed By:
Gwen Arner

Elbe Ewing:
Barbara Bel Geddes

Bobby:
Patrick Duffy

Sue Ellen:
Linda Gray

J R:
Larry Hagman

Pam:
Victoria Principal

Cliff Barnes:
Ken Kercheval

Peter:
Christopher Atkins

Clayton Farlow:
Howard Keel

Mark Graison:
John Beck

Katherme:
Morgan Britanny

Jessica Montford:
Alexis Smith

Donna Krebbs:
Susan Howard

Ray:
Steve Kanaly

Lucy:
Charlene Tilton

Aston Cooper:
Audrey Landers
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (47)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (48)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 21:10 on BBC One London

with Sue Lawley and the BBC's reporters and correspondents around the world Weatherman

Contributors

Unknown:
Sue Lawley
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (49)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (50)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 21:35 on BBC One London

A trilogy of films about the Jews of the United States presented by Desmond Wilcox.
To Us It Was Paradise
From penniless frightened immigrant to the mother of a millionaire, Sonia Mitchelson has had a remarkable life. But not all immigrants achieved her kind of success-and for all of them America was, and still may be, a threat to their Jewish identity. From New York to Los Angeles, Jews like Tony Curtis, whose father was an impoverished Hungarian tailor, and the 93-year-old Hollywood rabbi who remembers marrying Norma Shearer to Irving Thalberg, tell what being an American Jew means to them.
Photography DAVID FEIG Film editor ROY SHARMAN Producer COLIN SHINDLER Director DAVID GREEN
FEATURE: page 4

Contributors

Presented By:
Desmond Wilcox.

Unknown:
Sonia Mitchelson

Unknown:
Tony Curtis

Unknown:
Norma Shearer

Unknown:
Irving Thalberg

Producer:
Colin Shindler

Director:
David Green
Source: Radio Times

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (51)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (52)BBC One

Tue 1st May 1984, 23:55 on BBC One London

Source: Radio Times

BBC One London

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (53)Schedule - BBC Programme Index (54)

About BBC One

BBC One is a TV channel that started broadcasting on the 20th April 1964. It replaced BBC Television.

Appears in

Radio Times Issue 3155

About this data

This data is drawn from the Radio Times magazine between 1923 and 2009. It shows what was scheduled to be broadcast, meaning it was subject to change and may not be accurate. More

Schedule - BBC Programme Index (2024)

FAQs

Why has the BBC changed its schedule? ›

Due to breaking news or coverage of live sport there may be occasions where the schedules might be a bit more flexible than usual.

View Details
What is the BBC Programme ID? ›

Each programme page has its own code, called a programme identifier, or PID. Every PID is different, one for each programme web page. The PID appears at the end of the URL of the page, on the /programmes website, e.g. In this example the PID is b04bzv2m, which is an episode page of Flog It! on BBC One.

Continue Reading
How do I review a BBC program? ›

Or phone: 0370 908 3199. (This number is charged as a local rate call from a landline; mobile tariffs will vary.) Every comment received is considered for inclusion in the programme. If your comment is used, please note it may be read out by a third party voice, and shortened due to time constraints.

Know More
What programmes are on BBC today? ›

BBC One programmes for today
  • 06:00. News. Breakfast. 21/08/2024. ...
  • 09:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. Summer 2024: Episode 8. ...
  • 10:15. Nature. Countryfile. Healing Countryside. ...
  • 11:00. Lifestyle. Homes Under the Hammer. ...
  • 12:00. Entertainment. Bargain Hunt. ...
  • 13:00. News. BBC News at One. ...
  • 13:35. News. BBC London. ...
  • 13:45. News. BBC News at One.

Read The Full Story
What is happening to BBC channels? ›

What is happening? From January 8th Starting in 2024, the BBC will end all SD broadcasts on satellite. The BBC is replacing its standard definition (SD) broadcasts on satellite with high definition (HD) versions.

Keep Reading
Why have I lost BBC channels? ›

If you are experiencing picture break up, missing channels or the wrong regional news you may need to re-tune your TV set manually. This allows you to select the transmitter that provides the best service for your area and can solve a number of common problems.

Discover More
How do you know if a BBC Programme is a repeat? ›

You can, however, check to see if a programme is going to be repeated in the near future by visiting the programme website for a particular programme. When using BBC iPlayer through a web browser, a link is displayed at the bottom left of the playback page.

See More
How can they prove you watch BBC? ›

We contact customers who have declared that they do not need a licence but at the same time are shown from the information that we hold to be watching or downloading BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer on several occasions.

Know More
How do I access BBC shows? ›

ways to watch
  1. iOS App.
  2. Android App.
  3. Apple TV.
  4. Fire TV.
  5. Roku.

Know More
How do I search for BBC programmes? ›

Search
  1. On the website: Look for the 'Search iPlayer' box on the top right of any iPlayer page.
  2. On the mobile/tablet app: Tap the magnifying glass at the bottom to find the 'Explore' menu. The search bar is at the top of this menu.
  3. On the TV app: look for the magnifying glass icon on the left-hand menu of the TV app.

Discover More Details

What's new on BBC 2024? ›

Here's a flavour of what 2024 holds for your TV: book adaptations include a new imagining of Ian Rankin's Rebus detective stories coming to the BBC, a scandalous adaptation of Jilly Cooper's iconic novel Rivals (starring David Tennant), Jack Thorne's take on Lord of the Flies, and much much more.

View Details
How many channels are on the BBC? ›

National
NameDescription
BBC OneFlagship channel and broadcasts a variety of mainstream programming.
BBC TwoSecondary channel and broadcasts a range of alternative programming.
BBC ThreeBroadcasts a variety of youthful programming.
BBC FourBroadcasts a range of serious programming.
4 more rows

Continue Reading
Why has my BBC homepage changed? ›

We've redesigned the website to make it easier to read, watch and find more from the BBC. You'll notice it has an updated, cleaner look and feel, but rest assured, everything you've grown to love and trust about BBC.com is right where you left it.

Get More Info Here
Why has the BBC app changed? ›

The new BBC.com and BBC app also allow for a more premium and sustainable commercial offering with ad tech enhancements that unlock new opportunities for advertisers. The BBC app, which replaces the International BBC News app, brings together content from across the BBC, for the first time ever.

Discover More
Why are we not getting local news on BBC? ›

This is more likely to occur following a retune of your television. To ensure you are receiving the correct regional news programmes from the transmitter your aerial is pointing towards, you will need to do a manual retune. Please see our help guide on a manual retune.

Read On
When did the BBC change? ›

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster headquartered at Broadcasting House in London, England. Originally established in 1922 as the British Broadcasting Company, it evolved into its current state with its current name on New Year's Day 1927.

Read More

References

Top Articles
Spectrum Outage in Asheville, North Carolina
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina
WXII viewers reporting issues with Spectrum internet
Latest Posts
Spectrum Outage in Asheville, North Carolina
Spectrum Outage in Hickory, North Carolina
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Last Updated:

Views: 6444

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Birthday: 1992-08-21

Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

Phone: +331850833384

Job: District Real-Estate Architect

Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.