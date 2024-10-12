Schedule - BBC Programme Index (2024)

Discover 11,128,835 listings and 283,137 playable programmes from the BBC
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 06:00 on BBC One London
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 06:30 on BBC One London
with Frank Bough and Selina Scott Including today:
Food and Cooking with Glynn Christian between 8.30 and 9.0
Ask Alison: your phone-in to
Alison Mitchell on money matters
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Frank Bough
- Unknown:
- Selina Scott
- Unknown:
- Glynn Christian
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 09:00 on BBC One London
A series of six programmes Across the Cactus Desert
The expedition camps for a month in an extraordinary desert where the world's highest temperature was recorded.
Morning, noon and night the animals respond differently to the problems of high temperatures and scanty water. In the early morning black-tailed hares are active. As the sun gets higher curious lizards appear, like the regal horned toad. At noon there are few creatures to see beside the soaring turkey vulture and grazing pronghom antelopes. At night the desert comes alive: elf owls pursuing beetles, rattle-snakes after kangaroo rats, poor wills catching moths, scorpions and tarantulas waiting by their holes for unwary insects.
Producer JEFFREY BOSWALL BBC Bristol
Contributors
- Producer:
- Jeffrey Boswall
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 09:25 on BBC One London
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 10:30 on BBC One London
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 12:30 on BBC One London
with Richard Whitmore and Frances Coverdale Weather IAN MCCASKILL
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Richard Whitmore
- Unknown:
- Frances Coverdale
- Unknown:
- Weather Ian McCaskill
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 12:57 on BBC One London
(London and SE: Financial Report, and News Headlines with subtitles)
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 13:00 on BBC One London
Historian and novelist Antonia Fraser and the King's Singers contribute to the mix of conversation and music in the foyer.
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Antonia Fraser
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 13:45 on BBC One London
A See-Saw programme by ROGER HARGREAVES Little Miss Neat
Narrated by PAULINE COLLINS and JOHN ALDERTON Mister Chatterbox
Narrated by ARTHUR LOWE
Produced and directed by TERRY WARD and TREVOR BOND
Contributors
- Programme By:
- Roger Hargreaves
- Unknown:
- Pauline Collins
- Unknown:
- John Alderton
- Unknown:
- Mister Chatterbox
- Unknown:
- Arthur Lowe
- Directed By:
- Terry Ward
- Directed By:
- Trevor Bond
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 14:00 on BBC One London
with Don Ameche, Robert Cummings
The first of three films featuring versatile actress Claudette Colbert who shot to stardom during Hollywood's golden era. She portrays wealthy Alison Courtland who is mystified by the strange events which surround her every move. Although horrified by her husband's concern for her sanity, she reluctantly agrees to see a specialist. Her growing anxiety quickly turns to fear when the doctor arrives...
Films: page 14
Contributors
- Screenplay:
- St. Clair McKelway
- Screenplay/From the novel by:
- Leo Rosten
- Producer:
- Charles Buddy Rogers.
- Producer:
- Ralph Cohn
- Director:
- Douglas Sirk
- Alison Courtland:
- Claudette Colbert
- Bruce Elcott:
- Robert Cummings
- Richard Courtland:
- Don Ameche
- Barby:
- Rita Johnson
- Charles Vernay:
- George Coulouris
- Daphne:
- Hazel Brooks
- Mrs. Vernay:
- Queenie Smith
- Jimmie:
- Keye Luke
- Jeannie:
- Maria San Marco
- Lt. Strake:
- Raymond Burr
- Dr. Rhinehart:
- Ralph Morgan
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 15:35 on BBC One London
Blue Monday and A Day at the Beach
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 15:53 on BBC One London
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 15:55 on BBC One London
When and where and how
And why and what and who?
Find out how the shapes machine works from the man who invented it. Presenter Carol Chell
Guests Johnny Ball, Simon York Story: The Disappearing Trick by Liz YOUNG
Contributors
- Presenter:
- Carol Chell
- Unknown:
- Johnny Ball
- Unknown:
- Simon York
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 16:20 on BBC One London
Armoured Car Coup
Even when he's gone fishing, the Hunter still answers the call to duty when the army is threatened. But where is the Fox?
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 16:25 on BBC One London
with Charlie Drake
5: How can the professor and his friends escape from the two mysterious strangers?
Directed by GERALD O'HARA Produced by ROY Simpson
A Children's Film and Television Foundation production
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Charlie Drake
- Directed By:
- Gerald O'Hara
- Produced By:
- Roy Simpson
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 16:40 on BBC One London
Starring Keith Chegwin with guests Bernadette Nolan, Gary Davis and chart-topping group Kajagoogoo.
Cheggers presents another top pop spectacular with quick quizzes and the craziest games as his twin teams the Reds and the Yellows battle it out in a feast of fun.
BBC Manchester
Contributors
- Presenter:
- Keith Chegwin
- Guest:
- Bernadette Nolan
- Guest:
- Gary Davies [billed as Gary Davis]
- Musicians:
- null Kajagoogoo
- Designer:
- Shirley Miller
- Executive Producer:
- Peter Ridsdale Scott
- Producer:
- Martin Hughes
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 17:05 on BBC One London
with Paul McDowell
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Paul McDowell
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 17:10 on BBC One London
with Johnny Ball
This week Johnny looks at all that glisters.
A lively look at jewellery, from belles with rings on their fingers to rocks and robbers the men who stole the crown jewels.
Also the most valuable collection of jewellery, gold and diamonds ever seen in a television studio.
Written by JOHNNY BALL Director MIKE SEDDON
Producer ALBERT BARBER BBC Bristol
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Johnny Ball
- Written By:
- Johnny Ball
- Director:
- Mike Seddon
- Producer:
- Albert Barber
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 17:40 on BBC One London
including
The News with tonight's Weather and Regional Magazines
Nick Ross, Sarah Kennedy and Sally Magnusson present news, views and topical features
News read by Frances Coverdale Sixty Minutes reporters:
BOB WELLINGS, BERNARD FALK
PHILIP TIBENHAM, GLYN WORSNIP
CHRIS SERLE, NICK WOOLLEY
FRAN MORRISON, PATTI COLDWELL
LAURIE MAYER, JOHN MOUNTFORD
BOB WHITTAKER, MICHAEL WALE
SUSANNAH GREENBERG and MAGGIE NELSON
Your countdown through Sixty Minutes
5.40 The News
5.54* Weather
5.55* Regional Magazines
6.38* Closing headlines
(For regional details see Monday)
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Sarah Kennedy
- Unknown:
- Sally Magnusson
- Read By:
- Frances Coverdale
- Unknown:
- Bob Wellings
- Unknown:
- Bernard Falk
- Unknown:
- Philip Tibenham
- Unknown:
- Glyn Worsnip
- Unknown:
- Chris Serle
- Unknown:
- Nick Woolley
- Unknown:
- Fran Morrison
- Unknown:
- Patti Coldwell
- Unknown:
- Laurie Mayer
- Unknown:
- John Mountford
- Unknown:
- Bob Whittaker
- Unknown:
- Michael Wale
- Unknown:
- Susannah Greenberg
- Unknown:
- Maggie Nelson
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 18:40 on BBC One London
The Embassy
World Professional Snooker Championship from the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
All four of the quarter-finals began today with STEVE DAVIS, ALEX HIGGINS, CLIFF THORBURN, RAY REARDON and TONY KNOWLES the top seeds.
DAVID VINE has all the latest news as the best eight players in the world of snooker battle it out over 25 frames.
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Steve Davis
- Unknown:
- Alex Higgins
- Unknown:
- Cliff Thorburn
- Unknown:
- Ray Reardon
- Unknown:
- Tony Knowles
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 19:15 on BBC One London
with David Bellamy
The Wildwood,
How well do you know your local trees? David Bellamy, on a train journey south from Scotland, shows how native species arrived from the continent in the wake of the last Ice Age.
Series producer MICHAEL GARROD
Director DAVID WILLIAMS
For free leaflet send large sae to You Can't See the Wood .. [address removed] BBC Wildlife magazine from newsagents
Contributors
- Unknown:
- David Bellamy
- Unknown:
- David Bellamy
- Producer:
- Michael Garrod
- Director:
- David Williams
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 19:40 on BBC One London
Bill Beaumont and Emlyn Hughes captain teams of sporting celebrities. Questionmaster David Coleman tests their knowledge of faces, facts and feats, reviving memories of the greatest - and the funniest - moments in sport.
Director PETER HAYWARD Producer MIKE ADLEY BBC Manchester
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Emlyn Hughes
- Unknown:
- David Coleman
- Director:
- Peter Hayward
- Producer:
- Mike Adley
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 20:10 on BBC One London
starring .
Turning Points
Wedding fever spreads at Southfork and Jessica plans to cure it - by surgery? J.R. has Katherine taped and uses it to his full advantage. Cliff begins to sell off his properties but has still failed to pass go. Peter is warned by Sue Ellen - but too late ...
Written by ARTHUR BERNARD LEWIS Directed by GWEN ARNER
Record On the Air (REF 454), from retailers
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Sue Ellen
- Written By:
- Arthur Bernard Lewis
- Directed By:
- Gwen Arner
- Elbe Ewing:
- Barbara Bel Geddes
- Bobby:
- Patrick Duffy
- Sue Ellen:
- Linda Gray
- J R:
- Larry Hagman
- Pam:
- Victoria Principal
- Cliff Barnes:
- Ken Kercheval
- Peter:
- Christopher Atkins
- Clayton Farlow:
- Howard Keel
- Mark Graison:
- John Beck
- Katherme:
- Morgan Britanny
- Jessica Montford:
- Alexis Smith
- Donna Krebbs:
- Susan Howard
- Ray:
- Steve Kanaly
- Lucy:
- Charlene Tilton
- Aston Cooper:
- Audrey Landers
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 21:10 on BBC One London
with Sue Lawley and the BBC's reporters and correspondents around the world Weatherman
Contributors
- Unknown:
- Sue Lawley
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 21:35 on BBC One London
A trilogy of films about the Jews of the United States presented by Desmond Wilcox.
To Us It Was Paradise
From penniless frightened immigrant to the mother of a millionaire, Sonia Mitchelson has had a remarkable life. But not all immigrants achieved her kind of success-and for all of them America was, and still may be, a threat to their Jewish identity. From New York to Los Angeles, Jews like Tony Curtis, whose father was an impoverished Hungarian tailor, and the 93-year-old Hollywood rabbi who remembers marrying Norma Shearer to Irving Thalberg, tell what being an American Jew means to them.
Photography DAVID FEIG Film editor ROY SHARMAN Producer COLIN SHINDLER Director DAVID GREEN
FEATURE: page 4
Contributors
- Presented By:
- Desmond Wilcox.
- Unknown:
- Sonia Mitchelson
- Unknown:
- Tony Curtis
- Unknown:
- Norma Shearer
- Unknown:
- Irving Thalberg
- Producer:
- Colin Shindler
- Director:
- David Green
BBC One
Tue 1st May 1984, 23:55 on BBC One London
