Schedule - BBC Programme Index (2024)

This data is drawn from the Radio Times magazine between 1923 and 2009. It shows what was scheduled to be broadcast, meaning it was subject to change and may not be accurate. More

A trilogy of films about the Jews of the United States presented by Desmond Wilcox. To Us It Was Paradise From penniless frightened immigrant to the mother of a millionaire, Sonia Mitchelson has had a remarkable life. But not all immigrants achieved her kind of success-and for all of them America was, and still may be, a threat to their Jewish identity. From New York to Los Angeles, Jews like Tony Curtis, whose father was an impoverished Hungarian tailor, and the 93-year-old Hollywood rabbi who remembers marrying Norma Shearer to Irving Thalberg, tell what being an American Jew means to them. Photography DAVID FEIG Film editor ROY SHARMAN Producer COLIN SHINDLER Director DAVID GREEN FEATURE: page 4

starring . Turning Points Wedding fever spreads at Southfork and Jessica plans to cure it - by surgery? J.R. has Katherine taped and uses it to his full advantage. Cliff begins to sell off his properties but has still failed to pass go. Peter is warned by Sue Ellen - but too late ... Written by ARTHUR BERNARD LEWIS Directed by GWEN ARNER Record On the Air (REF 454), from retailers

Bill Beaumont and Emlyn Hughes captain teams of sporting celebrities. Questionmaster David Coleman tests their knowledge of faces, facts and feats, reviving memories of the greatest - and the funniest - moments in sport. Director PETER HAYWARD Producer MIKE ADLEY BBC Manchester

with David Bellamy The Wildwood, How well do you know your local trees? David Bellamy, on a train journey south from Scotland, shows how native species arrived from the continent in the wake of the last Ice Age. Series producer MICHAEL GARROD Director DAVID WILLIAMS For free leaflet send large sae to You Can't See the Wood .. [address removed] BBC Wildlife magazine from newsagents

The Embassy World Professional Snooker Championship from the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield All four of the quarter-finals began today with STEVE DAVIS, ALEX HIGGINS, CLIFF THORBURN, RAY REARDON and TONY KNOWLES the top seeds. DAVID VINE has all the latest news as the best eight players in the world of snooker battle it out over 25 frames.

including The News with tonight's Weather and Regional Magazines Nick Ross, Sarah Kennedy and Sally Magnusson present news, views and topical features News read by Frances Coverdale Sixty Minutes reporters: BOB WELLINGS, BERNARD FALK PHILIP TIBENHAM, GLYN WORSNIP CHRIS SERLE, NICK WOOLLEY FRAN MORRISON, PATTI COLDWELL LAURIE MAYER, JOHN MOUNTFORD BOB WHITTAKER, MICHAEL WALE SUSANNAH GREENBERG and MAGGIE NELSON Your countdown through Sixty Minutes 5.40 The News 5.54* Weather 5.55* Regional Magazines 6.38* Closing headlines (For regional details see Monday)

with Johnny Ball This week Johnny looks at all that glisters. A lively look at jewellery, from belles with rings on their fingers to rocks and robbers the men who stole the crown jewels. Also the most valuable collection of jewellery, gold and diamonds ever seen in a television studio. Written by JOHNNY BALL Director MIKE SEDDON Producer ALBERT BARBER BBC Bristol

Starring Keith Chegwin with guests Bernadette Nolan, Gary Davis and chart-topping group Kajagoogoo. Cheggers presents another top pop spectacular with quick quizzes and the craziest games as his twin teams the Reds and the Yellows battle it out in a feast of fun. BBC Manchester

with Charlie Drake 5: How can the professor and his friends escape from the two mysterious strangers? Directed by GERALD O'HARA Produced by ROY Simpson A Children's Film and Television Foundation production

Armoured Car Coup Even when he's gone fishing, the Hunter still answers the call to duty when the army is threatened. But where is the Fox?

When and where and how And why and what and who? Find out how the shapes machine works from the man who invented it. Presenter Carol Chell Guests Johnny Ball, Simon York Story: The Disappearing Trick by Liz YOUNG

The first of three films featuring versatile actress Claudette Colbert who shot to stardom during Hollywood's golden era. She portrays wealthy Alison Courtland who is mystified by the strange events which surround her every move. Although horrified by her husband's concern for her sanity, she reluctantly agrees to see a specialist. Her growing anxiety quickly turns to fear when the doctor arrives... Films: page 14

A See-Saw programme by ROGER HARGREAVES Little Miss Neat Narrated by PAULINE COLLINS and JOHN ALDERTON Mister Chatterbox Narrated by ARTHUR LOWE Produced and directed by TERRY WARD and TREVOR BOND

Historian and novelist Antonia Fraser and the King's Singers contribute to the mix of conversation and music in the foyer.

A series of six programmes Across the Cactus Desert The expedition camps for a month in an extraordinary desert where the world's highest temperature was recorded. Morning, noon and night the animals respond differently to the problems of high temperatures and scanty water. In the early morning black-tailed hares are active. As the sun gets higher curious lizards appear, like the regal horned toad. At noon there are few creatures to see beside the soaring turkey vulture and grazing pronghom antelopes. At night the desert comes alive: elf owls pursuing beetles, rattle-snakes after kangaroo rats, poor wills catching moths, scorpions and tarantulas waiting by their holes for unwary insects. Producer JEFFREY BOSWALL BBC Bristol

with Frank Bough and Selina Scott Including today: Food and Cooking with Glynn Christian between 8.30 and 9.0 Ask Alison: your phone-in to Alison Mitchell on money matters

FAQs

Due to breaking news or coverage of live sport there may be occasions where the schedules might be a bit more flexible than usual.

Each programme page has its own code, called a programme identifier, or PID. Every PID is different, one for each programme web page. The PID appears at the end of the URL of the page, on the /programmes website, e.g. In this example the PID is b04bzv2m, which is an episode page of Flog It! on BBC One.

Or phone: 0370 908 3199. (This number is charged as a local rate call from a landline; mobile tariffs will vary.) Every comment received is considered for inclusion in the programme. If your comment is used, please note it may be read out by a third party voice, and shortened due to time constraints.

BBC One programmes for today 06:00. News. Breakfast. 21/08/2024. ...

09:30. Lifestyle. Animal Park. Summer 2024: Episode 8. ...

10:15. Nature. Countryfile. Healing Countryside. ...

11:00. Lifestyle. Homes Under the Hammer. ...

12:00. Entertainment. Bargain Hunt. ...

13:00. News. BBC News at One. ...

13:35. News. BBC London. ...

13:45. News. BBC News at One. More items...

What is happening? From January 8th Starting in 2024, the BBC will end all SD broadcasts on satellite. The BBC is replacing its standard definition (SD) broadcasts on satellite with high definition (HD) versions.

If you are experiencing picture break up, missing channels or the wrong regional news you may need to re-tune your TV set manually. This allows you to select the transmitter that provides the best service for your area and can solve a number of common problems.

You can, however, check to see if a programme is going to be repeated in the near future by visiting the programme website for a particular programme. When using BBC iPlayer through a web browser, a link is displayed at the bottom left of the playback page.

We contact customers who have declared that they do not need a licence but at the same time are shown from the information that we hold to be watching or downloading BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer on several occasions.

ways to watch iOS App. Android App. Apple TV. Fire TV. Roku.

Search On the website: Look for the 'Search iPlayer' box on the top right of any iPlayer page. On the mobile/tablet app: Tap the magnifying glass at the bottom to find the 'Explore' menu. The search bar is at the top of this menu. On the TV app: look for the magnifying glass icon on the left-hand menu of the TV app.

Here's a flavour of what 2024 holds for your TV: book adaptations include a new imagining of Ian Rankin's Rebus detective stories coming to the BBC, a scandalous adaptation of Jilly Cooper's iconic novel Rivals (starring David Tennant), Jack Thorne's take on Lord of the Flies, and much much more.

National Name Description BBC One Flagship channel and broadcasts a variety of mainstream programming. BBC Two Secondary channel and broadcasts a range of alternative programming. BBC Three Broadcasts a variety of youthful programming. BBC Four Broadcasts a range of serious programming. 4 more rows

We've redesigned the website to make it easier to read, watch and find more from the BBC. You'll notice it has an updated, cleaner look and feel, but rest assured, everything you've grown to love and trust about BBC.com is right where you left it.

The new BBC.com and BBC app also allow for a more premium and sustainable commercial offering with ad tech enhancements that unlock new opportunities for advertisers. The BBC app, which replaces the International BBC News app, brings together content from across the BBC, for the first time ever.

This is more likely to occur following a retune of your television. To ensure you are receiving the correct regional news programmes from the transmitter your aerial is pointing towards, you will need to do a manual retune. Please see our help guide on a manual retune.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster headquartered at Broadcasting House in London, England. Originally established in 1922 as the British Broadcasting Company, it evolved into its current state with its current name on New Year's Day 1927.