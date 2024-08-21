Schedule - BBC Programme Index (2024)

A trilogy of films about the Jews of the United States presented by Desmond Wilcox.

To Us It Was Paradise

From penniless frightened immigrant to the mother of a millionaire, Sonia Mitchelson has had a remarkable life. But not all immigrants achieved her kind of success-and for all of them America was, and still may be, a threat to their Jewish identity. From New York to Los Angeles, Jews like Tony Curtis, whose father was an impoverished Hungarian tailor, and the 93-year-old Hollywood rabbi who remembers marrying Norma Shearer to Irving Thalberg, tell what being an American Jew means to them.

Photography DAVID FEIG Film editor ROY SHARMAN Producer COLIN SHINDLER Director DAVID GREEN

