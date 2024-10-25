Scholarships For First-Year Students Murray State Act Requirements (2024)



Applying for scholarships is easy! After you’re admitted to Murray State, you’ll only need to complete two forms to be considered to receive a scholarship from Murray State – the Murray State General Scholarship Application and the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

1. Apply for admission to Murray State and receive your acceptance information. When you’re accepted, you will receive a myGate username and password. You will need that information to apply for scholarships.

2. Complete the Murray State General Scholarship Application before the deadline (February 5, 2024). Submit the application before December 1, 2023 to be considered for the Presidential Fellowship.

3. Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The application opens December 2023.

4. Check your postal mail and email for your award letter. Award letters are usually sent in mid-March.

5. Accept your awards before June 20, 2024.

Academic Scholarships

4.00 to 3.80

4.00 to 3.80

AND

33+ ACT or 1450+ SAT

4.00 to 3.80

4.00 to 3.80

AND

28-32 ACT or 1300-1440 SAT

4.00 to 3.80

4.00 to 3.80

No ACT/SAT required



3.79 to 3.503.49 to 3.303.29 to 3.002.99 to 2.75

Academic Achievement Scholarships are awarded when you are admitted. Scholarship amounts are based on GPA (Trustee and Regents scholarships require ACT/SAT scores) and range from $1,000 to $10,000. The minimum GPA to receive an Academic Achievement Scholarship is 2.75. Academic Achievement Scholarships are eligible for renewal.

Award amounts and requirements

Listed GPAs are weighted.

Trustee

$10,000 per year

Minimum 33+ ACT or 1450+ SAT

GPA: 3.80-4.00

Regents

Annual amount: $8,000

28-32 ACT or 1300-1440 SAT

GPA: 3.80-4.00

Provost

Annual amount: $5,000

No ACT or SAT requirement

GPA: 3.80-4.00

Carr

Annual amount: $4,000

GPA: 3.50-3.79

University

Annual amount: $3,000

GPA: 3.30-3.49

Deans

Annual amount: $2,500

GPA: 3.00-3.29

Opportunity

Annual amount: $1,000

GPA: 2.75-2.99

Guidelines and regulations

Highest test score will be used for Awarding Academic Achievement Scholarships. Test scores may be submitted up to the start of fall semester classes

Awarded at the time of admission

Students qualify for only one Academic Achievement Scholarship

Awards are for up to four years at Murray State

Scholars must meet GPA and academic progress requirements each year to renew

Awards are calculated and capped at 12-15 hours per semester.

Cannot be combined with Presidential Fellowship, Marvin D. Mills Scholarship, GSP/GSA/GSE/CHA Scholarships, or National Merit Finalist Scholarship

Scholarships are awarded in combination with other aid and are not to exceed the cost of attendance.

Renewal requirements

Academic Achievement Scholarships are renewable for four consecutive years, or until the bachelor’s degree is obtained, whichever occurs first. In order to renew this scholarship recipients must:

Maintain a 2.75 cumulative GPA

Enroll full-time (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

Earn at least 24 credits hours within the academic year (fall & spring semesters combined)

Competitive Scholarships for First-Year Students

Many of our scholarships are eligible for renewal if you meet certain guidelines. If you qualify for renewal, you will continue to receive the award for a maximum of four consecutive years while you are enrolled at Murray State. Check with Student Financial Services for complete information about scholarship renewal and official guidelines for all of our scholarship awards.

Presidential Fellowship

Presidential Fellowships are awarded to high-achieving students. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, on-campus housing (double-occupancy rate), and a meal plan. Presidential Fellowships are eligible for renewal. Note – The deadline to apply for the Presidential Fellowship is December 1, 2023

Deadline to Apply

December 1, 2023

Students must be admitted before they can access the scholarship application.

Students must submit official transcript and official test scores to the Admissions Office prior to December 1, 2023.

Who is eligible

Graduating high school seniors with:

A minimum of 28 ACT composite score (or minimum of 1300 SAT Verbal and Math Combined Score)

AND a 3.7 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale

Selection Information

Students meeting the minimum requirements will be invited to the Presidential Fellowship competition (date to be determined). Honors Day will give students a chance to learn more about the programs on Murray State’s campus geared towards high-achieving students, including the University’s Honors College. Honors Day is held as a part of Admitted Student Weekend. Students attending Honors Day will also write essays (before attending the competition) and attend group interviews. Based upon application materials, essays, and group interviews, a select group of the students who attend Honors Day will be invited back for final, individual Presidential Fellowship interviews in February. Students must attend the competition to be considered for the Presidential Fellowship.

Presidential Fellowships cover the cost of tuition, on-campus housing (double-occupancy rate), and a meal plan. The fellowship is awarded for four consecutive years, summers excluded. In order for the fellowship to be renewed yearly, recipients must maintain a 3.2 cumulative GPA, full-time status, participate in the Honors College, and participate in research in the appropriate academic discipline. Presidential Fellowships cannot be combined with any other Murray State scholarships.

Students will be emailed more information regarding the competition after they submit the General Scholarship Application and official transcripts (to the Office of Undergraduate Admissions).

The Presidential Fellowship cannot be combined with Academic Achievement Award, Marvin D. Mills Scholarship, GSP/GSA/GSE/CHA Scholarships, or National Merit Finalist Scholarship.

Selection process

Complete the Murray State General Scholarship Application before December 1. If your GPA and test scores meet the requirements, you will be invited to participate in the Presidential Fellowship competition.

The competition includes writing an essay and completing a group interview at Honors Day. Honors Day is part of Admitted Student Weekend and will give you a chance to learn more about the Honors College.

After Honors Day, applications, essays and group interviews will be evaluated and finalists will be invited back to campus for individual interviews.

Renewal requirements

Maintain a 3.2 cumulative GPA

Enroll full-time (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

Earn at least 24 credits hours within the academic year (fall & spring semesters combined)

Participate in the Honors College

Marvin D. Mills Scholarship

The Marvin D. Mills Scholarship is a competitive Leadership scholarship that covers tuition up to the in-state rate, housing and dining.

Award amounts and requirements

Who is eligible

Graduating high school seniors with:

A minimum of 24 ACT composite score or 1160 SAT total score

AND a 3.5 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale

Award Covers

Tuition cost equal to Kentucky cost of tuition

On-campus housing (double occupancy)

Meal plan

Awarded for up to four years at Murray State, or until a Bachelor’s degree is obtained (whichever occurs first)

Guidelines and regulations

Highest test score will be used for Awarding Academic Achievement Scholarships. Test scores may be submitted up to the start of fall semester classes

Awarded at the time of admission

Students qualify for only one Academic Achievement Scholarship

Awards are for up to four years at Murray State, or until Bachelor’s degree is obtained (whichever occurs first)

Percentages are calculated and capped at 12-15 hours per semester

Scholars must meet GPA and academic progress requirements each year to renew

Academic Achievement Scholarships can be applied to direct costs (tuition, on-campus housing, meal plan charges, etc.)

Cannot be combined with Academic Achievement Award, Presidential Fellowship, GSP/GSA/GSE Scholarships, or National Merit Finalist Scholarship

Scholarships are awarded in combination with other aid and are not to exceed the cost of attendance

Revisions (up or down) will be made based on final official high school GPAs and test scores (ACT or SAT) received by Murray State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

Renewal requirements

Maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA

Enroll full-time (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

Earn at least 24 credits hours within the academic year (fall & spring semesters combined)

Complete Mills Multicultural Center requirements

Participate in the Emerging Scholars Institute

Blue & Gold Leadership Awards

Leadership scholarships are available at two different levels – blue and gold and range from $2,000 to $6,000. Both scholarships are eligible for renewal.

Gold Leadership

Gold Leadership

Who is eligible

Graduating high school seniors with:

a 3.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale

a 21 ACT composite score or 1060 SAT total score

Award Covers

$6,000 annually – can pay toward any direct cost, non-penalty fees (i.e. tuition, on-campus housing, meal plan, etc.)

Awarded for up to four years at Murray State, or until a Bachelor’s degree is obtained (whichever occurs first)

Scholars must meet requirements listed below each year to renew

Renewal requirements

Maintain a 3.0 cumulative Murray State GPA

Enroll full-time (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

Earn at least 24 credits hours within the academic year (fall & spring semesters combined)

Complete Mills Multicultural Center requirements

Participate in the Emerging Scholars Institute

Blue Leadership

Blue Leadership Award

Who is eligible

Graduating high school seniors with:

3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale

Award Covers

$2000 annually – can pay toward any direct cost, non-penalty fees (i.e. tuition, on-campus housing, meal plan, etc)

Awarded for up to four years at Murray State, or until a Bachelor’s degree is obtained (whichever occurs first)

Scholars must meet requirements listed below each year to renew

Renewal requirements

Maintain a 2.75 cumulative Murray State GPA

Enroll full-time (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

Earn at least 24 credits hours within the academic year (fall & spring semesters combined)

Complete Mills Multicultural Center requirements

Participate in the Emerging Scholars Institute

Participants in Commonwealth Honors Academy or Kentucky Governor’s Schools and Programs

If you participated in the Kentucky Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP) or the Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA), you may be eligible for a scholarship. These scholarships are eligible for renewal.

GSP, GSA, GSE and CHA Scholarships

Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP), Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) and Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA) Scholarships

Award amounts



GSP, GSA, GSE, CHA

Full in-state tuition scholarship – Students with a minimum 3.5 cumulative high school GPA & minimum 25 ACT Composite score

GSA Competitive (six available)

Full in-state tuition scholarship – GSA Alumni majoring in art, music, or theatre who have an ACT Composite Score 18-24 and a 3.3 or above cumulative high school GPA. Contact the appropriate academic department for more information.

Renewal requirements

2.75 cumulative GPA

Full-time enrollment (at least 12 credit hour per each fall and spring semester)

Completion of at least 24 credit hours combined from the fall and spring semester

GSP/GSA/GSE/CHA Scholarships cannot be combined with Academic Achievement Scholarships, Presidential Fellowships, Marvin D. Mills Scholarships or National Merit Finalist Scholarships.

Alumni Legacy Tuition Grant & Murray State Promise

The Alumni Legacy Tuition Grant offers out-of-state children and grandchildren of Murray State alumni tuition at the in-state rate. The Murray State Promise provides tuition assistance to first-year and new transfer students who are residents of Kentucky.

Alumni Legacy Tuition Grant

Alumni know that students at Murray State University will receive a life-changing education while being supported throughout their journey by a special community, dedicated faculty and caring staff.

The Murray State Alumni Legacy Tuition Grant provides in-state tuition to eligible out-of-state undergraduate children and grandchildren of Murray State graduates.

Murray State Promise

No tuition. Our promise.

Through the Murray State Promise, eligible first-time freshmen and new transfer students who meet the below qualifications will be eligible to attend Murray State, tuition-free. Murray State is committed to providing both access and affordability.

Who is eligible

Kentucky resident

Entering Murray State as a first-year student or new transfer student

Eligible for and receive the Federal Pell Grant

Enroll and complete at least 12 credit hours each fall and spring semester at Murray State

Award covers

The Murray State Promise tuition program provides scholarship assistance for eligible first-year and new transfer students.

Our promise is to provide scholarship assistance to help pay for tuition and mandatory fees if the student’s combined federal, state, institutional and private gift aid total is less than the cost of Murray State’s tuition (12-15 hours).

Online fees, course fees, tuition above 15 hours, and other costs such as housing, meals, books, etc. are not covered.

Renewal requirements

This scholarship is renewable for students who continue to meet the eligibility guidelines.

Additional Scholarships

Murray State is able to award millions of dollars to students each year because of the generosity of alumni and donors who appreciate the value of a Murray State education. These privately-funded scholarships are commonly referred to as competitive awards. Apply using the General Scholarship Application.

Eligibility for competitive scholarship categories may include:

High school attended

Living in a specific region

Department/Major related (Major must be declared on your official record with Murray State)

Participating in specific activities

Leadership

Financial need

Official award amounts, regulations and eligibility requirements for all scholarships are determined by Student Financial Services at Murray State University.

