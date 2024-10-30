Sclerotherapy – Why Doctors Choose this Treatment for Spider Vein Removal (2024)

Table of Contents
How is sclerotherapy performed? After your sclerotherapy procedure Sclerotherapy results How your doctor determines if you need sclerotherapy Sclerotherapy side effects When should sclerotherapy be avoided? How much does sclerotherapy cost? What is foam sclerotherapy? FAQs References

Sclerotherapy – Why Doctors Choose this Treatment for Spider Vein Removal (1)

Sclerotherapy (also called endovenous chemical ablation) is the treatment of choice for the removal of spider veins (also called telangiectasias), reticular veins, and small varicose veins. Sclerotherapy is minimally invasive, safe, and relatively pain-free.

Doctors administer sclerotherapy by injecting a sclerosant (a chemical which irritates the vein wall) into your vein. The most commonly used agents are hypertonic saline, sodium tetradecyl sulfate, polidocanol (Asclera), and chromated glycerin. The sclerosant causes the vein to close and eventually be reabsorbed into the body. Your body naturally reroutes blood flow to the surrounding healthy veins.

How is sclerotherapy performed?

Sclerotherapy is a simple procedure which can be done in your doctor’s office without anesthesia. It can take as little as 15 minutes, or up to one hour depending on how many veins are being treated in a session. During sclerotherapy treatment:

  • Your doctor will sterilize the injection site with alcohol before starting the procedure.
  • While you lie comfortably on your back with your legs slightly elevated, your doctor will inject the chemical directly into your vein using a small needle.
  • These chemicals will close the vein by irritating the cell lining and causing inflammation and scarring of the vein wall.

If you are treating several veins, your doctor will inject larger veins before smaller ones, from the thigh to the calves and ankles. Veins that are most uncomfortable to you are generally injected first before veins which are not painful or uncomfortable. During the injection, you may feel minor pain or burning. Tell your doctor if the sensation feels acute or unbearable. Although it is rare, acute burning may mean the solution has leaked from the vein into the surrounding tissue.

Sclerotherapy – Why Doctors Choose this Treatment for Spider Vein Removal (2)

After your sclerotherapy procedure

Your veins may look swollen or red after injection, which indicates that the sclerosant solution is working. Your doctor will press down on the injection sites and apply gauze or other compression wrappings. After the procedure is complete, you will be expected to wear compression garments or stockings to help collapse the treated veins and help you heal.

See Also
COVID Summer Surge: How to Get Free Tests to Keep Yourself Safe and InformedSupport our Pollinators! | The City of Rockland, MaineOfficials agree on Barrington Middle School synthetic turf field plan - EastBayRI.comPrivate rehab survivor calls lack of government action on regulation a 'punch in the face'

Compression helps prevent blood from being trapped in the problem vein, and keeps the vein walls intact so that scarring can take place. You can expect to wear compression garments for about a week after treatment. Some doctors recommend wearing compression garments for up to 3 weeks for best results.

Walking and mild exercise are often recommended to keep your blood circulating after treatment. You can generally expect to return to work and normal activity the same day as the procedure. Expect a follow-up visit with your doctor one to two weeks following the procedure.

"It can be normal for veins to look worse following a Sclerotherapy treatment," according to Dr. Thomas Wright of the Laser Vein Center in O'Fallon, Missouri. "Often times patients will have trapped blood in the treated veins following Sclerotherapy. You may notice hard, tender, darkened areas as a result of injections. This can take months to resolve. There are some things that can be done to help accelerate the healing process. The areas of trapped blood can be drained by your physician through a small needle puncture. Also using a heating pad on areas of trapped blood can be helpful."

Sclerotherapy results

If you were treated for small spider veins, you can usually expect to see results in three to four weeks. Veins typically do not come back, but they can.

"It's important to understand, spider veins don't show up overnight rather a long-standing process, so when you perform sclerotherapy for spider vein treatments it's a little bit of a lengthy process," says Dr. Manu Aggarwal of the Vein Care Center in Lima, Ohio. "Typically patients are coming in for three to five sessions spaced out about four weeks apart, and what you'll see is a gradual disappearance of the spider veins," she adds.

When several sessions are indicated, your veins are given a minimum of three to four weeks to completely heal before another sclerotherapy session.

Although treated veins fade permanently after sclerotherapy treatment, many patients will continue to develop vein problems, and new varicose veins and spider veins may develop which require additional treatment.

How your doctor determines if you need sclerotherapy

To determine if sclerotherapy is right for you, your doctor will first take a complete medical history, making special note of venous injury, clotting issues or previous venous disease.

After examining your legs in a standing position, your doctor will identify visible varicose veins, reticular veins, or spider veins. Your doctor will also note changes in color or skin texture which are associated with vein disease and/or blood clots. After a thorough examination, your doctor can determine whether sclerotherapy is right for you.

Sclerotherapy side effects

You can expect that bruising (ecchymosis) and redness at the injection site. This is the normal result of the sclerosant irritating the vein walls. Bruising should fade within two to three weeks of treatment.

You may also develop small sores on the skin or darker coloring around the injection site. Good skin care and wearing compression garments should resolve these issues quickly in most patients.

Up to 20 percent of patients undergoing sclerotherapy experience blood being trapped in the treated vein. Remaining blood will turn brownish and should be absorbed into the body with time, sometimes over the course of several years. Your doctor can manually remove trapped blood with a needle if it's a significant problem.

Matting, which is fine, red-colored blood vessels, may appear near the injection site. Hormone therapy and obesity make a person more prone to matting, which usually fades within a year.

Less commonly, some people experience serious side effects such as severe inflammation, blood clots, air bubbles, or an allergic reaction to the injected sclerosant chemical. Although these reactions are rare, contact your doctor immediately if you experience difficulty breathing, dizziness, or chest pain.

When should sclerotherapy be avoided?

Sclerotherapy is only performed on small to medium-sized veins, and not on veins connected to major veins, or veins in which reflux is likely to occur.

If you are pregnant, over 75 years old or extremely sedentary, sclerotherapy is not for you. Sclerotherapy is also contraindicated if:

  • Your venous circulation is compromised, such as in the case of peripheral arterial disease (PAD)
  • You have clotting problems or are at risk for deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or superficial vein thrombosis
  • You have recently experienced vein infection (such as acute phlebitis), or have a fever or acute illness

Doctors often recommend that their patients stop taking anti-inflammatory drugs (i.e. aspirin or Motrin) one week before treatment. Doctors often wait until patients are off blood-thinning medications (anticoagulants such as warfarin) before performing sclerotherapy. Talk to your doctor about any drugs you are taking prior to treatment.

How much does sclerotherapy cost?

Ask several doctors what sclerotherapy costs and you will see cost vary widely.

"This is a very difficult service to compare between providers," according to Dr. Norman Bein of Vein Specialists of St. Louis. "Fees can be based on time, complexity, type of treatment used, the experience of the practitioner and volume of solution needed for adequate treatment.

"I would caution anyone to avoid 'discount' promotions on the Internet unless you have been to the clinic, met the providers and have confidence in their ability and results. This includes evaluating your particular concerns, which are individual," Dr. Bein adds. "Most clinics offer a complimentary consultation for cosmetic procedures."

Dr. Jogn Landi of Vanish Vein and Laser Center in Naples, Florida agrees, "the cost of sclerotherapy can vary for many reasons. My office tries to keep the cost fair and simple. We charge $125 per syringe, with a maximum of four syringes per treatment.

What is foam sclerotherapy?

Foam sclerotherapy is a type of sclerotherapy which uses a foaming agent mixed with the sclerosant. Foam moves the blood out of the vein to allow better contact between the sclerant and the vein wall. Ultrasound is often used to guide the injection of foam during foam sclerotherapy. Foam sclerotherapy is particularly effective for treating larger and deeper veins compared to traditional sclerotherapy.

Sclerotherapy – Why Doctors Choose this Treatment for Spider Vein Removal (2024)

FAQs

Sclerotherapy – Why Doctors Choose this Treatment for Spider Vein Removal? ›

Pros. Pre-mixed foam sclerotherapy is quite safe and highly effective, especially for larger varicose veins that would otherwise require surgery. Excellent for recurrent vein disease, it's a gentle way to target the most difficult veins to treat.

Know More
What is the reason for sclerotherapy? ›

Sclerotherapy is the most common treatment for improving the appearance of varicose and spider veins on the legs. It is also performed to treat symptoms caused by these conditions, such as aching, swelling and burning. Sclerotherapy involves injecting a chemical solution directly into the varicose or spider vein.

Learn More
Does sclerotherapy get rid of spider veins? ›

Sclerotherapy treats veins that are twisted and enlarged, known as varicose veins. Varicose veins are usually in the legs. Sclerotherapy also treats spider veins, a mild form of varicose veins. Sclerotherapy usually works best on small varicose veins.

Read More
Who should get sclerotherapy? ›

People may consider sclerotherapy to treat varicose veins or spider veins. Some may have the procedure for cosmetic reasons. A doctor can help a person decide if sclerotherapy is necessary or suitable. People may want to consider other approaches first.

Read The Full Story
When is sclerotherapy medically necessary? ›

Sclerotherapy for cosmetic purposes is considered not medically necessary. Sclerotherapy is considered medically necessary for the treatment of small to medium sized vessels (less than 4 mm in diameter.)

View More
What is better than sclerotherapy? ›

Laser Treatments: A Non-Invasive Spider Vein Vanisher

While it's true that laser treatments tend to be pricier than sclerotherapy, don't count them out just yet. Each type of laser treatment comes with its own set of unique benefits, tailored to meet different needs and preferences.

Learn More Now
Does insurance cover sclerotherapy? ›

Insurance Coverage for Sclerotherapy: The Bottom Line

Typically, insurance does not cover treatment it considers "elective," that is, cosmetic. However, coverage may be possible if the procedure is deemed medically necessary, such as in the case of varicose veins causing pain and itching.

Discover More Details
How many sessions of sclerotherapy is needed for spider veins? ›

This varies depending on the size of the veins and the extent of spider vein spreads. Most clients take two to four treatment sessions to get to near-complete results. While complete elimination of the veins is not guaranteed, most clients will see significant improvement in the weeks after the first treatment.

Read The Full Story
What is the cost of sclerotherapy injections? ›

Sclerotherapy cost in India is about INR 4000 to 10,000 per session on an OPD basis.

Learn More
What is the most successful treatment for spider veins? ›

Sclerotherapy: This is the most common treatment for leg veins. Over the years, dermatologists have improved sclerotherapy to make it safer and give patients better results. Today, dermatologists use it to treat spider and small varicose veins.

See More

What is the downside of sclerotherapy? ›

Risks and Side Effects

While the majority of patients do not experience any serious problems, some may develop bruising, swelling, or itching at the injection site. In rare cases, sclerotherapy can lead to more serious complications such as blood clots or allergic reactions.

Get More Info Here
Who is not a candidate for sclerotherapy? ›

Prior to sclerotherapy, you will have an initial consultation with a dermatologist or vascular medicine specialist who will decide if you're a good candidate for the procedure. You are not eligible if you are pregnant. You can have sclerotherapy if you take birth control pills.

Tell Me More
Who can't have sclerotherapy? ›

A sclerotherapy procedure isn't recommended if you have certain health conditions that may affect how the vein will respond to the sclerosing agent. If you have cardiovascular disease or had a heart bypass surgery, you aren't a good candidate for treatment.

Continue Reading
Does Medicare cover sclerotherapy for spider veins? ›

The veins close down and eventually harden and disappear while the accumulated blood reroutes to healthier veins. This procedure only treats the spider veins and doesn't treat the underlying venous insufficiency. That's why sclerotherapy isn't covered by Medicare and you have to pay for it yourself.

See Details
How painful is sclerotherapy? ›

The level of discomfort during sclerotherapy can vary from person to person. Some individuals report feeling a mild burning or stinging sensation during the injection, while others experience little to no pain. The discomfort is generally brief and subsides shortly after the injection.

Read The Full Story
When is the best time of year for sclerotherapy? ›

During sclerotherapy, we inject a specialized solution into the affected vein that causes it to collapse. Your body reroutes the blood to healthy blood vessels and absorbs the vein over time, causing it to fade from view. Sclerotherapy works to eliminate problem veins at any time of year, but winter is ideal.

Show Me More
Who is a candidate for sclerotherapy? ›

However, as a general rule, you can expect to qualify for this treatment if you are neither pregnant nor breastfeeding, you are free from blood clotting disorders, and you are in fairly good overall health. Note, most people who receive this treatment are between the ages of 30 and 60.

Discover More
What is sclerotherapy ideal for treatment of? ›

Liquid or foam sclerotherapy is an indicated treatment for cosmetically distressing or disturbing varicose veins, spider veins, reticular veins, and telangiectasias. These therapies are also employed when treating saphenous vein reflux, enlarged tributary and perforator veins, and vascular malformations.

Learn More Now
What happens if you don't wear compression stockings after sclerotherapy? ›

If you don't wear compression stockings after sclerotherapy, more blood may accumulate in your leg veins, increasing the risk of spider vein recurrence. Compression stockings also minimize swelling and speed up the recovery process after sclerotherapy treatments.

Get More Info Here

References

Top Articles
Ranch Pork Bites - Plain Chicken
The BEST Tater Tot Casserole
Better Than Take-Out Fried Rice
Latest Posts
Baked Coconut Tofu Tenders {5 ingredients!} - Simply Quinoa
10 Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Dutch Oven
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lilliana Bartoletti

Last Updated:

Views: 5702

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lilliana Bartoletti

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 58866 Tricia Spurs, North Melvinberg, HI 91346-3774

Phone: +50616620367928

Job: Real-Estate Liaison

Hobby: Graffiti, Astronomy, Handball, Magic, Origami, Fashion, Foreign language learning

Introduction: My name is Lilliana Bartoletti, I am a adventurous, pleasant, shiny, beautiful, handsome, zealous, tasty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.