Scopus Database API Interface (2024)

Table of Contents
Installation Steps to get API key A note about API keys and IP addresses Example Using an Institution Token

R Package to interface with Elsevier and Scopus APIs

The goal of rscopus is to provide an R Scopus Database ‘API’ Interface.

Installation

You can install rscopus from github with:

Steps to get API key

In order to use this package, you need an API key from https://dev.elsevier.com/sc_apis.html. You should login from your institution and go to Create API Key. You need to provide a website URL and a label, but the website can be your personal website, and agree to the terms of service.

  1. Go to https://dev.elsevier.com/user/login. Login or create a free account.
  2. Click “Create API Key”. Put in a label, such as rscopus key. Add a website. http://example.com is fine if you do not have a site.
  3. Read and agree to the TOS if you do indeed agree.
  4. Add Elsevier_API = "API KEY GOES HERE" to ~/.Renviron file, or add export Elsevier_API=API KEY GOES HERE to your ~/.bash_profile.

Alternatively, you you can either set the API key using rscopus::set_api_key or by options("elsevier_api_key" = api_key). You can access the API key using rscopus::get_api_key.

You should be able to test out the API key using the interactive Scopus APIs.

A note about API keys and IP addresses

The API Key is bound to a set of IP addresses, usually bound to your institution. Therefore, if you are using this for a Shiny application, you must host the Shiny application from your institution servers in some way. Also, you cannot access the Scopus API with this key if you are offsite and must VPN into the server or use a computing cluster with an institution IP.

See https://dev.elsevier.com/tecdoc_api_authentication.html

Example

This is a basic example which shows you how to solve a common problem:

library(rscopus)library(dplyr)res = author_df(last_name = "Muschelli", first_name = "John", verbose = FALSE, general = FALSE)names(res)#> [1] "auth_order" "affilname_1" #> [3] "n_auth" "affilname_2" #> [5] "n_affils" "citations" #> [7] "journal" "description" #> [9] "title" "pii" #> [11] "doi" "eid" #> [13] "cover_date" "cover_display_date" #> [15] "prism_url" "dc_identifier" #> [17] "dc_creator" "prism_issn" #> [19] "prism_eIssn" "prism_pageRange" #> [21] "dc_description" "prism_aggregationType"#> [23] "subtype" "authkeywords" #> [25] "source_id" "first_name" #> [27] "last_name" "au_id"head(res[, c("title", "journal", "description")])#> title#> 1 Neuroconductor: An R platform for medical imaging analysis#> 2 MIMoSA: An Approach to automatically segment T2 hyperintense and T1 hypointense lesions in multiple sclerosis#> 3 Objective Evaluation of Multiple Sclerosis Lesion Segmentation using a Data Management and Processing Infrastructure#> 4 MIMoSA: An Automated Method for Intermodal Segmentation Analysis of Multiple Sclerosis Brain Lesions#> 5 Radiomic subtyping improves disease stratification beyond key molecular, clinical, and standard imaging characteristics in patients with glioblastoma#> 6 Feasibility of Coping Effectiveness Training for Caregivers of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: a Genetic Counseling Intervention#> journal#> 1 Biostatistics#> 2 Lecture Notes in Computer Science (including subseries Lecture Notes in Artificial Intelligence and Lecture Notes in Bioinformatics)#> 3 Scientific Reports#> 4 Journal of Neuroimaging#> 5 Neuro-Oncology#> 6 Journal of Genetic Counseling#> description#> 1 Article#> 2 Conference Paper#> 3 Article#> 4 Article#> 5 Article#> 6 Articleunique(res$au_id)#> [1] "40462056100"unique(as.character(res$affilname_1))#> [1] "Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health"#> [2] "Johns Hopkins University" #> [3] "Departments of Biostatistics" #> [4] "Kennedy Krieger Institute" #> [5] "Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions" #> [6] "The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine"all_dat = author_data(last_name = "Muschelli",  first_name = "John", verbose = FALSE, general = TRUE)res2 = all_dat$dfres2 = res2 %>%  rename(journal = `prism:publicationName`, title = `dc:title`, description = `dc:description`)head(res[, c("title", "journal", "description")])#> title#> 1 Neuroconductor: An R platform for medical imaging analysis#> 2 MIMoSA: An Approach to automatically segment T2 hyperintense and T1 hypointense lesions in multiple sclerosis#> 3 Objective Evaluation of Multiple Sclerosis Lesion Segmentation using a Data Management and Processing Infrastructure#> 4 MIMoSA: An Automated Method for Intermodal Segmentation Analysis of Multiple Sclerosis Brain Lesions#> 5 Radiomic subtyping improves disease stratification beyond key molecular, clinical, and standard imaging characteristics in patients with glioblastoma#> 6 Feasibility of Coping Effectiveness Training for Caregivers of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: a Genetic Counseling Intervention#> journal#> 1 Biostatistics#> 2 Lecture Notes in Computer Science (including subseries Lecture Notes in Artificial Intelligence and Lecture Notes in Bioinformatics)#> 3 Scientific Reports#> 4 Journal of Neuroimaging#> 5 Neuro-Oncology#> 6 Journal of Genetic Counseling#> description#> 1 Article#> 2 Conference Paper#> 3 Article#> 4 Article#> 5 Article#> 6 Article

Using an Institution Token

As per https://dev.elsevier.com/tecdoc_api_authentication.html: “Using a proprietary token (an”Institutional Token“) created for you by our integration support team”, so you need to contact Scopus to get one. If you have one and it’s located in an object called token, you should be able to use it as:

but I have not tried it extensively.

FAQs

Does Scopus have an API? ›

APIs. data from the APIs. If you work for, or on behalf of, an institution with a Scopus subscription you can request direct access to our APIs.

What database does Scopus use? ›

About Scopus

Scopus includes the records from the MEDLINE and EMBASE databases, among other included sources. Scopus uses four broad subject areas: Physical Sciences, Health Sciences, Social Sciences, and Life Sciences.

How to get a Scopus API key? ›

Obtaining a key
  1. You must have an Elsevier account. Register here for a free account. You must use your CSIRO email address. ...
  2. Access the Elsevier Developer Portal. Select the 'I want an API Key' button.
  3. Select 'Create API key'
  4. Add a Label for the API.
  5. For Website URL add - (*insert URL here*)
Oct 31, 2023

What are the advantages of Scopus database? ›

Show journal, article & author influence

Scopus outperforms other abstract and citation databases by providing a broader range of research metrics covering nearly twice the number of peer-reviewed publications. Using Scopus metrics, you can demonstrate the influence of your institution's scholarly output.

Is Scopus free database? ›

Scopus is Elsevier's abstract and citation database. Although the Library does not subscribe to Scopus, you can still use a free version of it. Scopus traces citations and impact factors of articles in peer-reviewed journals in all subjects, and is especially strong in the sciences.

Who owns Scopus database? ›

Since Elsevier is the owner of Scopus and is also one of the main international publishers of scientific journals, an independent and international Scopus Content Selection and advisory board (CSAB) was established in 2009 to prevent a potential conflict of interest in the choice of journals to be included in the ...

Is Scopus bigger than PubMed? ›

Scopus includes a more expanded spectrum of jour- nals than PubMed and Web of Science, and its citation analysis is faster and includes more articles than the citation analysis of Web of Science.

How much does it cost to get an API key? ›

API Keys is free of charge. If you use Cloud Endpoints to manage your API, you might incur charges at high traffic volumes. For more information, see Endpoints pricing.

How do I get API access? ›

To use an API, you typically need to obtain an API key from the provider, understand the documentation for proper integration, and then implement API calls in your project's codebase.

What is the limitation of Scopus database? ›

Limited Open Access: Scopus indexes some open-access journals, but many of the journals indexed in Scopus are not available in open access format, which can limit access to research for those without access to institutional subscriptions.

What type of database is Scopus? ›

Scopus is an abstract and indexing database with full-text links that is produced by the Elsevier Co.

Why is Scopus so good? ›

Scopus is considered as the most authentic database of scholarly publications because of its stringent content selection policies and processes, ensuring that only the highest quality content gets indexed .

Does Scopus have an app? ›

The Research Highlights app harnesses the power of Scopus to let researchers track critical search terms across more than 20,000 peer-reviewed journals from hundreds of publishers.

Is PubMed and Scopus the same thing? ›

PubMed focuses mainly on medicine and biomedical sciences, whereas Scopus, Web of Science, and Google Scholar cover most scientific fields. Web of Science covers the oldest publications, because its indexed and archived records go back to 1900.

How do I get a reference from Scopus? ›

Search for the papers in Scopus. Select each paper and click on "Add to List" in the menu. When you've added all of the papers to the list, click on "Lists" in the very top menu (next to "Register" and "Login"). Select all of the documents in the list and click on "View Cited by" or "View References."

How to use Scopus ai? ›

How to Get Started with Scopus AI?
  1. From Scopus home page select the "Scopus AI" tab.
  2. Enter your query in the field.
  3. Press 'Enter' or select the search icon.
  4. From the result page, you can:
Jul 30, 2024

