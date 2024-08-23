Scopus Database API Interface (2024)

The goal of rscopus is to provide an R Scopus Database ‘API’ Interface.

Steps to get API key

In order to use this package, you need an API key from https://dev.elsevier.com/sc_apis.html. You should login from your institution and go to Create API Key. You need to provide a website URL and a label, but the website can be your personal website, and agree to the terms of service.

Go to https://dev.elsevier.com/user/login. Login or create a free account. Click “Create API Key”. Put in a label, such as rscopus key . Add a website. http://example.com is fine if you do not have a site. Read and agree to the TOS if you do indeed agree. Add Elsevier_API = "API KEY GOES HERE" to ~/.Renviron file, or add export Elsevier_API=API KEY GOES HERE to your ~/.bash_profile .

Alternatively, you you can either set the API key using rscopus::set_api_key or by options("elsevier_api_key" = api_key) . You can access the API key using rscopus::get_api_key .

You should be able to test out the API key using the interactive Scopus APIs.