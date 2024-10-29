Scott Van den Berg on LinkedIn: Bridgit Mendler went from Disney star to co-founding a Space Tech startup.… (2024)

When we launched Space.VC, I promised I would continue to build in public. Today, I'm excited to share our 2023 Space.VC Wrapped Edition!🚀 8 new investments made5 new portfolio companies, 3 follow-on investments5 Pre-Seed, 3 Seed rounds3 Hardware, 2 Software startups3 Defense Tech, 1 Manufacturing SaaS, 1 AI startup👥 The Space.VC portfolio now stands at 17 space & defense startups💰 2023 was a tough fundraising environment? Our portfolio companies stood out amongst their peers and successfully closed $287M in new VC financing!🔥 A few highlights from this year we're particularly excited about:☑ True Anomaly closed a $100M Series B led by Riot Ventures. In less than 2 years from founding, Even Rogers & the True Anomaly team continue to operate at an exceptional level in helping the United States Space Force protect the space domain. Keep an eye on this team.☑ Pixxel closed a $36M Series B led by Google & GIC. Awais Ahmed & team have quickly become the leading provider of hyperspectral data, helping governments & enterprises better collect and monitor critical climate, agriculture & defense data.☑ Castelion closed a $14.2M Seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The team, led by founder Bryon Hargis, are building critical defense manufacturing capabilities to deter our geopolitical adversaries. More important than ever before given the conflicts in Ukraine & the Middle East.☑ Joshua Western & the team at Space Forge announced a new £7.9M contract from the UK Space Agency to build a National Microgravity Research Center. Space Forge is one of the leading compound semiconductor manufacturing companies in Europe, especially important as semiconductor supply chain decoupling continues to accelerate.☑ HawkEye 360 closed a $68M Series D, led by BlackRock and with a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin. John Serafini & team continue to pioneer commercial RF, including their first acquisition of Maxar Technologies's RF capabilities.☑ SpaceX set a new record in 2023 with 96 launches & 1,800+ new Starlink satellites deployed. We watched with bated breath during the first Starship test launches from Starbase, along with the 3 crewed missions to the ISS. SpaceX most recently closed financing at a $180B valuation, making it the most valuable private startup in the U.S.🔬 Lastly, we are excited to share that we are working with Will Coffield & the Riot Ventures team to incubate our first startup! In the defense tech sector, we are supporting a talented founder solving a critical gap in the existing industrial supply base. Stay tuned for more!🔥 In 2024, we are set to scale! We invest $500k-$1M in Pre-Seed space, defense & frontier tech startups and will scale those efforts this year.As always, thank you to everyone for your continued support of Space.VC 👏

A hugely positive signal for #deeptech and our future in #space and increasingly necessary #defense capabilities! According to a recent YCombinator statement (see link), as more hard tech companies focus on being #venturecapital scalable, more are likely to succeed and help solidify the case for the investing thesis. Another driver for this "what's old is new again" thesis is that many VCs are looking for differentiation and diversification away from SaaS/Software #startups that appear to be overdone and at the end of the wave. At the same time, the signal for on-shoring, advanced manufacturing, and defense continues to strengthen, and VCs want to lean into that. This will accelerate us through the back half of the current #4thindustrialrevolution and get us into the #5ir #spaceeconomy even faster 💡-GSP-MilkyWayEconomy The Space Economy

Exciting shifts are happening at the intersection of defense technology and venture capital! Traditionally seen as a challenging arena for startups, defense tech is now witnessing a surge in interest from investors. Companies like Anduril are breaking barriers, securing massive funding rounds, and making strategic acquisitions, proving that defense tech and venture capital are no longer mutually exclusive.Moreover, European startup Helsing, with its groundbreaking AI technology, recently raised an impressive €209 million in a Series B funding round, highlighting the growing investor confidence in the defense tech space. The geopolitical landscape and the urgent need for innovative solutions are driving this change, making the defense tech sector more attractive to both investors and top talent.As the industry embraces AI and innovative technologies, it's crucial to consider ethical implications and ensure responsible applications. "Of course, there are still plenty of open questions on how AI in particular can be applied effectively and ethically in the defense field. But there’s a far better chance that these will be asked and answered in democracies, so it makes sense for VCs to question why they would sit this one out. " (Techcrunch)These developments signify a significant shift in how we approach defense technology. It's inspiring to witness the intersection of innovation, investment, and social responsibility in shaping the future of defense tech. Let's keep a close eye on this vertical as more VCs invest. https://lnkd.in/gGvzEs6u #DefenseTech #Innovation #VentureCapital #AIInDefense

The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) is a $1 billion fund dedicated to advancing defense, security, and resilience. NIF has made investments in various verticals such as AI, space tech, manufacturing, transportation, and robotics. While NIF’s direct investments are limited to startups from its LPs (including Iceland), it is also a fund of funds, backing VC firms like Alpine Space Ventures and Join Capital.OTB Ventures, founded in 2017, focuses on deep tech with support from NIF and the European Investment Fund. Its investments include space tech, enterprise automation and AI, cybersecurity, and fintech infrastructure, all falling under the resilience tech category. OTB recognizes that many startups utilize dual-use technology, with the defense sector increasingly applying civilian technologies.MD One Ventures, based in the U.K., is dedicated to supporting applied deep tech innovation for the U.K., Europe, and Allies. It invests in both software- and hardware-based companies with national security, enterprise, and defense backgrounds. Its portfolio includes startups like Labrys Technologies and Materials Nexus, which utilize AI in military and materials discovery applications, respectively.

With continued backing from its Seed and Series A investors, NEA, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, and Databricks, as well as new #investors, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions Fund), Tobi Lutke, Bessemer Venture Partners, Naval Ravikant, Balaji Srinivasan, Guillermo Rauch, Austen Allred, Factorial Funds, and Kindred Ventures, among others, search platformPerplexity AI secured $73.6 million #led byIVP.The investment is going to be used by the #business to hire people and to construct the products.The idea behindPerplexitywas that the process of looking for information had to be uncomplicated and time-saving, and that it ought to be free from the influence of models that are driven by advertising. Because there is a clear desire for a platform that can cut through the noise of #information overload and give solutions that are accurate and user-focused in an era where time is of the essence, they have come into existence.Perplexity NVIDIA Databricks Aravind Srinivas Denis Yarats Johnny Ho IVP Bessemer Venture Partners Read more - https://lnkd.in/ddturzdd To share your startup story write us on - startup@viestories.com#perplexity #ai #searchengines #startup #funding

Roadrunner Venture Studio's Adam Hammer on building deep tech and why the next big idea will come out New Mexico or North Dakota. atomsbitsnewsletter.substack.com

Our CEO Adam Hammer sat down with Playground Global's interview series Atoms & Bits for a wide-ranging interview about the state of building deep tech, how venture studios work with VCs, the relationship between Silicon Valley and the U.S. government, and why states like New Mexico will play host to the next global hub for technology."There is a genuine hunger for what we're building. Every single day we meet with #scientists, #researchers, and #innovators to talk about their ideas for the future. And it's reaffirming when we have conversations with them and realize that what we're doing is in line with what they need to catapult to success. These scientists often bring amazing insight and technical know-how to the table but lack the business and commercial side of the equation that we provide. We specialize in coming in and saying, 'Ok, how do you scale this amazing insight you have?'"#deeptech #venturecapital #startups #future #technology

In the last four years, at least $125 billion of venture capital has flooded into startups that build defense technology, according to data assembled for The Times by PitchBook, which tracks these investments, compared with $43 billion in the prior four years.But at least so far, the defense-tech sector has had only a few breakthrough success stories. They include Palantir, which makes artificial intelligence software and went public in 2020, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has a market valuation of more than $175 billion, larger than the market capitalization of Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest military contractor.Much more frequently, it has been a continuing struggle for venture-backed defense technology companies to secure large-scale contracts.That is where the new generation of well-connected venture capitalists comes in. https://lnkd.in/gxDtg8sn

This is just amazing to see - anyone can be a founder.No seriously - anyone.You don't have to come from the 'traditional' tech bro background to get something up and running in the world of startups.You only need a few ingredients for success:🔭 Vision: Can you see a future others haven’t imagined? It’s not about predicting; it’s about inventing. What solutions can you procure to established problems?🦁 Grit: The path of an entrepreneur is strewn with challenges. Grit is about having the perseverance.AND - accepting that you WILL fail - a lotYou may need to have 500 meetings with VCs before you get a 'maybe'Can your ego handle the rejections ? 👀 📚 Resourcefulness:Startups often mean doing more with less. Can you think outside the box?Can you create value with a lean team and a dream?All in all - success comes in many forms.But having the right set of traits will help you on your course to being a successful founderIf you want to see ALL sides of a startup founder's journey - make sure you check out my page and repost this 🔁 My next post will be on the most common traits founders with 8+ figure exits have 👀 💰

Imagine going from Disney Channel Star to Space Startup CEO?!Well, that's exactly what Bridgit Mendler did.Mendler, known for her roles in “Good Luck Charlie” and “Lemonade Mouth,” is now the CEO of a space data startup, Northwood Space.Her new venture is diving into the challenge of building a "data highway" between Earth and space, aiming to modernise how we communicate with satellites.It's an ambitious project, backed by a solid $6.3M in funding from big names in the venture world like Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund.So, why should we care?Besides the obvious fact that Dr Bridgit Mendler is an icon.It’s because it's a reminder that paths in tech are as varied as the stars.Bridgit went from Disney sets and a promising musical career to MIT & Harvard Law, and then on to founding a space tech startup.It's the kind of pivot that's as inspiring as it is unexpected.For those of us in the startup universe, it's a nudge to think outside the box—or planet, in this case.Whether you're transitioning from a corporate job to dive full-time into your passion project, it's a reminder that it's never too late to reinvent yourself, even if the whole world knows you as someone else.

Bridgit Mendler went from Disney star to co-founding a Space Tech startup. Here is how ⤵️Mendler first became known as a child actress starring on Disney Channel 💫 . Following acting roles on hit shows such asWizards of Waverly Placeand Good Luck Charlie, Mendler continued to make a name for herself with her singing career 🎤 . Though she continued to release music and act in movies, she also began focusing on her education in the late 2010s 📚. Mendler earned a master’s degree from MIT and completed a Doctor of Law (JD) at Harvard🎓. At Harvard, she was also the co-president of Harvard Space Law Society from 2022 to 2023. Mendler gave a big update on her life in early 2024 when she announced her new business venture: Northwood Space, where she will act as CEO and co-founder 🪐 . Northwood Space is on a mission to create a "data highway between earth and space.". They launched with $6.3 million 💰 in funding from investors, including the Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Also Capital, and Humba Ventures.Some of Northwood’s early employees have track records at Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies, and aerospace technology company Northrop Grumman. "We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space. We have much work ahead of us, but that’s the fun part," wrote theGood Luck Charliealumna in her announcement. It’s exciting to see that despite her early fame, Mendler still pursued her education, which resulted in a 180-degree career shift.

The startup's co-founders, from left: Chief Technology Officer Griffin Cleverly, CEO Bridgit Mendler and Head of Software Shaurya Luthra. Northwood's name stems from a lake in New Hampshire where Mendler said the idea for the company originated while she was spending time with family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31-year-old is the CEO and co-founder of Northwood Space, a company based in El Segundo, California that aims to mass-produce ground stations — otherwise known as the antennae that communicate with space satellites.

Mendler is an incredibly intelligent woman. After her acting and music work, she went to USC, earning a bachelor's degree in Anthropology. But it doesn't end there. Mendler went on to do a graduate degree at MIT, also becoming one of MIT Media Lab's Director's Fellows.

And in the case of Bridgit Mendler, she did it and so much more: The Good Luck Charlie alum has officially graduated with her law degree from Harvard. In a video shared to social media May 23, the 31-year-old could be seen walking across the stage to collect her diploma and shake hands with the Harvard faculty.

