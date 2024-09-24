Scott Van den Berg on LinkedIn: Bridgit Mendler went from Disney star to co-founding a Space Tech startup.… (2024)

When we launched Space.VC, I promised I would continue to build in public. Today, I'm excited to share our 2023 Space.VC Wrapped Edition!🚀 8 new investments made5 new portfolio companies, 3 follow-on investments5 Pre-Seed, 3 Seed rounds3 Hardware, 2 Software startups3 Defense Tech, 1 Manufacturing SaaS, 1 AI startup👥 The Space.VC portfolio now stands at 17 space & defense startups💰 2023 was a tough fundraising environment? Our portfolio companies stood out amongst their peers and successfully closed $287M in new VC financing!🔥 A few highlights from this year we're particularly excited about:☑ True Anomaly closed a $100M Series B led by Riot Ventures. In less than 2 years from founding, Even Rogers & the True Anomaly team continue to operate at an exceptional level in helping the United States Space Force protect the space domain. Keep an eye on this team.☑ Pixxel closed a $36M Series B led by Google & GIC. Awais Ahmed & team have quickly become the leading provider of hyperspectral data, helping governments & enterprises better collect and monitor critical climate, agriculture & defense data.☑ Castelion closed a $14.2M Seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The team, led by founder Bryon Hargis, are building critical defense manufacturing capabilities to deter our geopolitical adversaries. More important than ever before given the conflicts in Ukraine & the Middle East.☑ Joshua Western & the team at Space Forge announced a new £7.9M contract from the UK Space Agency to build a National Microgravity Research Center. Space Forge is one of the leading compound semiconductor manufacturing companies in Europe, especially important as semiconductor supply chain decoupling continues to accelerate.☑ HawkEye 360 closed a $68M Series D, led by BlackRock and with a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin. John Serafini & team continue to pioneer commercial RF, including their first acquisition of Maxar Technologies's RF capabilities.☑ SpaceX set a new record in 2023 with 96 launches & 1,800+ new Starlink satellites deployed. We watched with bated breath during the first Starship test launches from Starbase, along with the 3 crewed missions to the ISS. SpaceX most recently closed financing at a $180B valuation, making it the most valuable private startup in the U.S.🔬 Lastly, we are excited to share that we are working with Will Coffield & the Riot Ventures team to incubate our first startup! In the defense tech sector, we are supporting a talented founder solving a critical gap in the existing industrial supply base. Stay tuned for more!🔥 In 2024, we are set to scale! We invest $500k-$1M in Pre-Seed space, defense & frontier tech startups and will scale those efforts this year.As always, thank you to everyone for your continued support of Space.VC 👏