Scott Van den Berg on LinkedIn: TALA, the activewear brand founded by influencer Grace Beverley, raises… (2024)

Scott Van den Berg
Founder of CELEB & Influencer Capital
TALA, the activewear brand founded by influencer Grace Beverley, raises £5m in fresh capital. Founded in 2019 by Grace Beverley, TALA is a sustainable activewear brand that is 'accessible and inclusive without ever sacrificing performance or fit'. Since its launch, TALA has taken the internet by storm with viral content. In its first year, TALA made £6 million in sales.Grace Beverley has proudly shared on social media that TALA has remained profitable every single year since its inception. Today TALA employs over 45 people. In 2022, it already raised £4.2 million to accelerate growth. This week, it was announced that existing investors Pembroke VCT, Venrex, and Active Partners have doubled down and invested another £5 million in the company. The new funding will aid TALA's international expansion, initially in the US, where it says it has gained significant customer and social media traction.It also intends to explore the potential for establishing a physical standalone high-street retail presence for the first time.TALA is not Beverley’s only company. Previously, she successfully co-founded SHREDDY , a fitness app. As well as The Productivity Method, a company selling productivity planners. She also invested in companies like Wild, Huel, Clean Kitchen UK, and Sojo. It’s a great example of an influencer diversifying her income streams by building her own companies and investing in others.
Jim Meadows
Director, DTC Ventures at YMU | E-commerce & Retail | Creator Economy | Celebrity Brands | Strategy & Partnerships
1mo
Grace is super inspiring & paving the way 🚀
Warren Lentz
Chief Revenue Officer | High Scale (Performance Ad Agency)
1mo
Grace Beverley is a great example of an influencer who has built a business empire. Inspiring! Do you think influencer-founded brands have a built-in advantage in today's market?
Vittoria Losio
Talent Manager, Founder & CEO presso Sparkle Agency srls
3w
She's such an inspiration! What I love the most is how she doesn't sugarcoat the behind-the-scenes of being an entrepreneur who is still trying to figure out how everything works. I applaude her for sharing her mistakes and self-doubts, she really takes her audience through her ups and downs, which is something I rarely see on social media!
Nonggol Darapati
Strategic Communications | Marketing | Formerly ASEAN, Ogilvy PR, IsDB | Featured writer on Medium
1mo
Loving the use of recycled materials and sustainability factor. For those of us worried about our clothes filling up landfills, this brand stands out in a sea of activewear!
Jenna Sipponen
Video Agency Co-Founder at Awesome Business Videos | Learn to Use Video Production for High-Quality Online Relationships | Videography | Available Province-Wide
1mo
What an inspiring young woman! Would be fascinating to understand where she first started with all of this and how her success took off in the way it did.
Rocco Strydom
1mo
Joanna Williams
