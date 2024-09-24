Scott Van den Berg on LinkedIn: TALA, the activewear brand founded by influencer Grace Beverley, raises… (2024)

Emma Chamberlain turned a coffee obsession into a $72M brand. And she did it totally backwards.She’s the brains behind Chamberlain Coffee. One of the fastest growing players in the drink aisle.And there's a lot to learn from how she did it.1/ How it startedEmma comes onto the scene in 2017. She's making vlogs and lifestyle videos. Taking people inside her daily life.It's a hit. She grows to 12M YouTube subscribers plus 15M on IG.In 2019, Louis Vuitton signs her as a brand ambassador. Its first ever for a social influencer.Suddenly, Emma's a full blown fashionista. Showing up at the Met Gala and on the cover of Cosmo.Neat, right? Okay, let's skip to the good part.2/ Business goalsIn 2019, Emma launches a coffee brand. Chamberlain Coffee. And it makes a lot of sense. Emma's constantly drinking it in her videos. She's a connoisseur.The brand takes off quickly. Next she makes some key moves:• Hires Christopher Gallant, a former Redbull exec as CEO• Develops a product that speaks to her fans as USDA Organic-certified• Builds a phenomenal user experience with a tier-1 D2C siteBut this is just the beginning.3/ It's grow timeIn 2022, Emma raises $7M from a group of food industry OG's. A year later, she raises another $7M. Mostly from the same investors.Now let's talk growth.Chamberlain Coffee got a kickstart from Emma's massive fanbase. But this is just the first layer. The brand is getting amplified to a much wider audience.Right now, they're running 350 ads running across Meta and another 100 on Google. That's a whole lot of beans, brews, and pods.In 2023, sales crossed $72M.4/ My takeEmma is running a classic customer community strategy. But in reverse.She started with a community. Next she found the customers. And then built an 8-figure business.Most brands do it the other way around. And it's happening across so many categories. Travel, software, fintech, apparel, education, medicine, and beyond.When you can hack the customer community flywheel, the results compound fast.It just takes some time. Give your community time to brew. Just like a tasty cup of coffee.____#marketing #growth #brandP.S. In my new book, I cover every piece of this strategy. Starting with the movement, belief builders, faith drivers, product ladder, and more. Based on a decade of doing it myself. The book is called Marketing Superpowers. You can read a few chapters and pre-order right now. Hit the link in my profile.