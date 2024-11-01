SCRATCH & DENT: Tekin T-250 Digital Hi-Speed Programmable Servo (High Voltage) [TEKTT1504_SND] (2024)

Tekin Quality Promise We guarantee our servos to be free from manufacturer defects for 365 days from date of purchase. All items are tested in a controlled environment prior to the packaging process to ensure you receive a top quality Tekin product. We strive to provide the highest grade professional components possible and we appreciate and treat every Tekin user as part of our family. We are RC enthusiasts designing and manufacturing quality products to give our fellow RC enthusiasts the best hobby experience possible.

Specifications: Size Category : Standard Type : Digital Application : 1/10 and 1/8 Scale Torque : 310 oz-in (22.3kg-cm) @ 8.4V; 282 oz-in (20.3kg-cm) @ 7.4V; 245 oz-in (17.6kg-cm) @ 6.0V Speed : 0.07sec/60 deg @ 8.4V; 0.08sec/60 deg @ 7.4V; 0.09sec/60 deg @ 6.0V Length : 1.57 in (40mm) Width : 0.79 in (20mm) Height : 1.57 in (40mm) Weight : 2.53 oz (72g) Bushing Or Bearing : Bearing Motor Type : Coreless Gear Type : Metal Voltage : 4.8V to 8.4V

The Difference is in the Design Tekin servos are crafted from the highest quality materials available. CNC Precision Cut gears provide an extremely smooth and efficient drive train. 6061-T6 machined aluminum 3-piece o-ring housings provide strength and protection from the elements while the finish quality and design are second to none. Sleek chamfered edges and bold lines combined with a matte anodized finish are sure to accent any build.

Full Metal Gear set, All Aluminum Housing, Digital Position Encoding and loads of Torque, this servo keeps you in control. Fine-tune your setup with an extensive set of adjustments via Tekin’s HotWire PC Interface.

Pick your line and pass the competition with the Tekin T-250 Servo; for use with 1/8 buggy and truggy. Designed to give you the industry’s highest per degree resolution steering and plenty of speed to keep that chassis where you want it.

SCRATCH & DENT: Servo has not been used under load but was installed for photography reasons. Has a slight scratch on the top, which will not affect usability. Sold as is, photo of product may not be an accurate representation of product condition. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

This item is discontinued and no longer available for purchase. You may want to search our site for a similar item.

FAQs

Voltage Range



All Hitec Servos can be operated within a 4.8V-6V.

High voltage servos can handle more voltage than a typical servo. Typical servos operate on 5 volts. High power servos can operate on 6V, 7.2V 8.4V or higher. It depends on what the servo is rated for.

Some Features of the MG90S:



Input Voltage: 4.8V - 6.0V. Operating Current (5.0V): ~2.7mA (idle), ~70mA (no load), ~400mA (Stall) Rotation Angle: 0° - 180° (Resolution: 1°) Max Speed (5.0V): 0.6 deg/ms (full 180 degrees in 300 ms)

The servo range is 180 degree. Setting the min to 0 and the max to 180 and range to 100% let the servo turn its full 180° range as expected. At all tests, the min value given in degrees always let the servo start at the given degree value as expected.

A standard hobby or “closed-loop" servo will have a movement range of 90 or 180 degrees. Some will be slightly greater or lesser than the specified range, so check the specifications of the motor you wish to use before implementing it in your project.

RC servos use a three-pin 0.1"-spacing jack (female) which mates to standard 0.025" square pins. The most common order is signal, +voltage, ground. The standard voltage is 4.8 V DC, however 6 V and 12 V is also used on a few servos. The control signal is a digital PWM signal with a 50 Hz frame rate.

The servo operates off of a 4.0 to 7.2 V power supply. It can draw as much as 0.5 A if it must deliver a large amount of force but may run directly off the RED-V power supply if the load is light.

Servo Signaling



Almost all hobby servos run at a nominal 5V but are tolerant to voltage fluctuations as they are often designed to run on unregulated power from a battery.

9 gram servos typically use 500 ma to 750 ma to power each so 3 amp might be just enough, but to be on the safe side you might want a little more. If you are using just 4 then 3 amps will be fine.

SG 90 Tower Pro Micro Servo Motor, Voltage: Dc 3v-12v.

The SG90 can be rotated from 0° to 180° while the SG90-HV has the ability to continuously rotate. The following Micropython code demonstrates how to control an SG90 servo using an ESP32 microcontroller. The code includes functions to set the servo to 0°, 45°, 90°, and 180° angles.

The standard voltage is 4.8 V DC, however 6 V and 12 V is also used on a few servos. The control signal is a digital PWM signal with a 50 Hz frame rate.

The servo operates off of a 4.0 to 7.2 V power supply. It can draw as much as 0.5 A if it must deliver a large amount of force but may run directly off the RED-V power supply if the load is light. A single wire carries the PWM signal, which can be provided at 5 or 3.3 V logic levels.

