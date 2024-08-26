SCRATCH & DENT: Tekin T-250 Digital Hi-Speed Programmable Servo (High Voltage) [TEKTT1504_SND] (2024)

SCRATCH & DENT: Servo has not been used under load but was installed for photography reasons. Has a slight scratch on the top, which will not affect usability.

Sold as is, photo of product may not be an accurate representation of product condition. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

Pick your line and pass the competition with the Tekin T-250 Servo; for use with 1/8 buggy and truggy. Designed to give you the industry’s highest per degree resolution steering and plenty of speed to keep that chassis where you want it.

Full Metal Gear set, All Aluminum Housing, Digital Position Encoding and loads of Torque, this servo keeps you in control. Fine-tune your setup with an extensive set of adjustments via Tekin’s HotWire PC Interface.

The Difference is in the Design

Tekin servos are crafted from the highest quality materials available. CNC Precision Cut gears provide an extremely smooth and efficient drive train. 6061-T6 machined aluminum 3-piece o-ring housings provide strength and protection from the elements while the finish quality and design are second to none. Sleek chamfered edges and bold lines combined with a matte anodized finish are sure to accent any build.

Included with the T-250 Servo is a machined aluminum 20mm Crowbar 25T dual clamping servo arm.

Advanced Technology:

Digital Magnetic Position Encoder (DPE): Our servos use Digital Magnetic Position Encoding (DPE) rather than a standard potentiometer, which gives Tekin servos industry leading accuracy, linearity and consistency.

Accuracy: Precise linear movement through the entire motion range with less than .2 degrees of deviation from start point to end point make Tekin the superior performance product. Low deviation DPE technology translates to pinpoint accuracy not found in other potentiometer servos, which tend to wander and center poorly and get worse as they age. Tekin is built to last at peak performance.

Linearity: Potentiometer servos can be up to seven degrees non-linear from end point to end point, creating a disconnected feel from your transmitter. Tekin servos eliminate this disconnect, giving you a linear feel and more precise control over your servo movement and position.

Consistency: Performance is important but we are all about consistent performance. Potentiometer performance drifts due to many variables; heat, age, component quality, etc. DPE is a rock-solid, repeatable and consistent technology bringing an unmatched consistency to Tekin servos. Tired of constantly trimming your servo and having response feel different during times of longer usage? Tekin servos are the answer.

Efficiency: Accuracy drives efficiency. A servo that has to work less to center or stop without overshooting position is using less energy. This means less heat build-up, less component fatigue and longer life.

Adaptability: Tekin Servos come with a series of unique features; DPE technology lets you set the center point anywhere, and servo travel limits can be set without reducing the End Point Adjustments (EPA's) on your transmitter. Most servos are limited to 90° travel in each direction with a physical stop point; DPE means that Tekin servos can be programmed to travel beyond 360°-- up to 5 full rotations in each direction!

Element Proof: Dependable, no matter the terrain. Element Proof Tekin products are designed to handle water, mud & snow within reasonable restrictions. While we are not afraid to take on the elements, submerging is not recommended.

Features:

Digital Magnetic Position Encoder (DPE)

Specifically Designed for 1/8 and 1/10 Scale Applications

Included Aluminum 20mm Crowbar HD Clamp Servo Arm

​Full Aluminum Servo Housing

​Element Proof Design*

​Precision Cut Full Metal Gears

​ABEC5 Ball Bearings

​High Voltage Capable

​High Torque Coreless Motor

​25T Output Spline

​Programmable via HotWire PC Interface

​Overload Protection Technology

​Thermal Protection Circuitry

​Low Voltage Alarm**

​Quiet, Efficient, Cool Operation

​HDAC: High Density Copper PCB's

*Tekin Element Proof products are designed to withstand water, snow and mud. Not intended for operation while submerged in liquid.

**requires HotWire sold separately

HotWire Programmable Features:

Feel - Mild to Aggressive

​Speed Limit

​Torque (0-100%)

​Torque Delay

​Direction - Normal / Reverse

​Center Point

​Travel

​Soft Starting Speed & Torque

​Max Temp Alarm

​Low Voltage Alarm

​Over Voltage Alarm

​Bind Relief

​Fail Safe Speed and Position

​Set Custom Servo Name

Specifications:

Size Category: Standard

Type: Digital

Application: 1/10 and 1/8 Scale

Torque: 310 oz-in (22.3kg-cm) @ 8.4V; 282 oz-in (20.3kg-cm) @ 7.4V; 245 oz-in (17.6kg-cm) @ 6.0V

Speed: 0.07sec/60 deg @ 8.4V; 0.08sec/60 deg @ 7.4V; 0.09sec/60 deg @ 6.0V

Length: 1.57 in (40mm)

Width: 0.79 in (20mm)

Height: 1.57 in (40mm)

Weight: 2.53 oz (72g)

Bushing Or Bearing: Bearing

Motor Type: Coreless

Gear Type: Metal

Voltage: 4.8V to 8.4V

Tekin Quality Promise

We guarantee our servos to be free from manufacturer defects for 365 days from date of purchase. All items are tested in a controlled environment prior to the packaging process to ensure you receive a top quality Tekin product. We strive to provide the highest grade professional components possible and we appreciate and treat every Tekin user as part of our family. We are RC enthusiasts designing and manufacturing quality products to give our fellow RC enthusiasts the best hobby experience possible.

