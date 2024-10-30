Script Mission: Impossible (1996)

pA production-used script from Brian De Palmas 1996 action thriller Mission Impossible.ppBound by a metal script clip, the script contains 109 A4 pages, the majority of which are printed single-sided on blue paper. An additional 10 revised pages, dated 10 April 1995, are printed on pink paper. Props are highlighted in orange on multiple pages and various handwritten notes feature throughout. The script is named to uncredited prop master Mickey Pugh, and a paper clip has been used to attach loose pages to the rest of the document.ppMultiple pages display minor folds, rips and wear to their edges. Marks from production use are also present on some pages.ppbMaterialsb Paper, Ferrous Metals.