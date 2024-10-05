Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

AARNIO, STEFAN ABAS, MERRANDA ABAS, MOHAMMED ABBOTT, BEATRICE ABENDSCHOEN, ROSE ABENOJA, REGINA ABOLIT, IVAN SIDNEY ABOLIT, JANICE ABOUL-ATTA, OSAMA ABRAHAM, RONALD ABRAHAMS, HERBERT ABRAHAMS, RITA ABRAMS, BEVERLY ABUDA, IRENE ACHESON, TREVOR ACHESON, WILLIAM ACKERMAN, GRACE ACKERMAN, MORLEY ACO, EFREN ACONLEY, WINNIFRED ACTON, BRIAN ADAIR, ALBERT ADAIR, PAULINE ADAM, FRANCES ADAM, FRANCES

  • AARNIO, STEFAN

    Jul 13, 1986 - May 6, 2020

    STEFAN AARNIO July 13, 1986 - May 6, 2020 "The Fear of Death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared...

    Obituary, published on: May 9, 2020

  • ABAS, MERRANDA

    Dec 29, 1989 - Oct 24, 2005

    MERRANDA ABAS December 29, 1989 - October 24, 2005 Merranda, the eldest daughter of David and Houda Abas, and sister to Jenna (Shjennah),...

    Obituary, published on: October 27, 2005

  • ABAS, MOHAMMED

    Dec 4, 1994 - Sep 14, 2010

    MOHAMMED MURVIN ABAS December 4, 1994 to September 14, 2010 Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim On Tuesday, September 14, 2010, Moshe', the fourth...

    Obituary, published on: September 18, 2010

  • ABBOTT, BEATRICE

    Aug 31, 1918 - Oct 14, 2010

    BEATRICE MAY ABBOTT (TOOTS) August 31, 1918 October 14, 2010 After a long and full life, Toots passed away at Riverview Health Centre....

    Obituary, published on: October 16, 2010

  • ABENDSCHOEN, ROSE

    Aug 21, 1942 - Aug 25, 2013

    ROSE ELIZABETH ABENDSCHOEN On August 25, 2013, Rose Elizabeth Abendschoen (nee Weingartner) passed away with her children and sisters by...

    Obituary, published on: August 28, 2013

  • ABENOJA, REGINA

    Sep 2, 1916 - Dec 3, 2007

    REGINA ABENOJA (nee DEQUIS) On Monday, December 3, 2007, at the Seven Oaks General Hospital, Regina Dequis Abenoja, dearly beloved mother,...

    Obituary, published on: December 6, 2007

  • ABOLIT, IVAN SIDNEY

    Jan 6, 1942 - Apr 7, 2023

    IVAN SIDNEY ABOLIT Ivan Sidney Abolit, 81, passed peacefully on April 7, 2023. Ivan is survived by his daughters,...

    Obituary, published on: April 15, 2023

  • ABOLIT, JANICE

    Jan 2, 1945 - Aug 19, 2015

    JANICE ABOLIT (nee ZYNGER) January 2, 1945 - August 19, 2015 Janice was born in Polonia, MB and raised in Neepawa. Janice passed away with...

    Obituary, published on: August 22, 2015

  • ABOUL-ATTA, OSAMA

    Born on Jul 25, 1935

    OSAMA (SAM) AHMED FAHMY ABOUL-ATTA, Ph.D. Sam was born in Helwan, Egypt July 25, 1935. He was predeceased by his parents Ahmed Fahmy...

    Obituary, published on: October 22, 2016

  • ABRAHAM, RONALD

    Passed on Oct 13, 2009

    RONALD EUGENE JOSEPH ABRAHAM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ronald Eugene Joseph Abraham on October...

    Obituary, published on: October 17, 2009

  • ABRAHAMS, HERBERT

    HERBERT ABRAHAMS On Tuesday, October 7, 2014, peacefully and with great courage Herb gained freedom from his battle with cancer at the age...

    Obituary, published on: October 11, 2014

  • ABRAHAMS, RITA

    Passed on May 20, 2018

    RITA ABRAHAMS (nee DYCK) Peacefully, on Sunday, May 20, 2018, Mom left us to be with Dad. Rita was the youngest of ten children born to...

    Obituary, published on: May 26, 2018

  • ABRAMS, BEVERLY

    Feb 12, 1936 - Aug 6, 2017

    BEVERLY ABRAMS (nee RESNICK) Peacefully, on August 6, 2017, Beverly Abrams passed at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born in...

    Obituary, published on: September 30, 2017

  • ABUDA, IRENE

    Mar 4, 1934 - Sep 2, 2019

    IRENE PATRICIA (PAT) ABUDA (nee KOWALCHUK) Saddened by the loss, but in celebration of a beautiful life, the family of Pat Abuda...

    Obituary, published on: September 7, 2019

  • ACHESON, TREVOR

    Mar 8, 1975 - Nov 10, 1995

    TREVOR MICHAEL ACHESON March 8, 1975 - November 10, 1995 Trevor, You will always be a part of our growing family. Your warmth, instant...

    Memoriam, published on: November 10, 2015

  • ACHESON, WILLIAM

    Passed on Aug 6, 2002

    WILLIAM BURTON ACHESON On August 6, 2002, Bill Acheson passed away quietly, with his family beside him. He will be remembered with love by...

    Obituary, published on: August 10, 2002

  • ACKERMAN, GRACE

    Jul 23, 1923 - Dec 15, 2000

    GRACE ELLEN ACKERMAN "Her Journeys Just Begun" (E. Brenneman) Dont think of her as gone away her journeys just begun life holds...

    Obituary, published on: December 18, 2000

  • ACKERMAN, MORLEY

    Jul 29, 1926 - Sep 29, 2001

    MORLEY GARFIELD ACKERMAN It is with deep sorrow that our family announces the sudden death of our dad, grandpa and great-grandfather,...

    Obituary, published on: October 5, 2001

  • ACO, EFREN

    Passed on Oct 16, 2022

    EFREN ACO It is with sadness that the Aco family announces the sudden passing of beloved father, husband, brother, uncle,...

    Obituary, published on: November 5, 2022

  • ACONLEY, WINNIFRED

    Nov 12, 1930 - Feb 7, 2010

    WINNIFRED (WYNNE) JOAN ELIZABETH ACONLEY November 12, 1930 - February 7, 2010 It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I announce...

    Obituary, published on: February 13, 2010

  • ACTON, BRIAN

    BRIAN ACTON 1934 - 2020 In memory of our beloved father, grandfather and husband. We were lucky to have had you and cherished...

    Memoriam, published on: December 4, 2021

  • ADAIR, ALBERT

    Jun 17, 1919 - Jul 22, 2005

    ALBERT JAMES ADAIR (BERT) June 17, 1919 - July 22, 2005 Peacefully, in his sleep, with his beloved wife and family at his side, our...

    Obituary, published on: July 26, 2005

  • ADAIR, PAULINE

    Jan 25, 1919 - Nov 3, 2009

    PAULINE ADAIR January 25, 1919 - November 3, 2009 Peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 90, Pauline, our loving Mom and Nana passed away...

    Obituary, published on: November 7, 2009

  • ADAM, FRANCES

    Oct 25, 1924 - Aug 19, 2004

    FRANCES JARDINE ADAM (nee YOUNG) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Adam on Thursday, August 19, 2004, at the...

    Obituary, published on: August 21, 2004

  • ADAM, FRANCES

    Oct 25, 1924 - Aug 19, 2004

    FRANCES JARDINE ADAM (nee YOUNG) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Adam on Thursday, August 19, 2004, at the...

    Obituary, published on: August 23, 2004
Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages

V Shred Bewertungen – Funktioniert das V Shred Diät- und Trainingsprogramm?
Vince Sant & V Shred Review | I Bought The Program - Was It Worth It? - The Gym Goat
