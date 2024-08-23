Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

ZYLA, ZACHARY Jul 8, 1990 - Jan 13, 2017 ZACHARY NICHOLAS ZYLA July 8, 1990 - January 13, 2017 With deep sorrow we, Daria Zyla and Kurt Munt, announce the passing of our son... Obituary, published on: January 21, 2017

ZYGANOK, FRED Passed on Aug 3, 2006 FRED ZYGANOK On Thursday, August 3, 2006 at St. Joseph's Residence in Winnipeg, Fred quietly passed away at the age of 92. He was... Obituary, published on: August 14, 2006

ZYBLOCK, STEPHANIE Passed on Jul 22, 2015 STEPHANIE ZYBLOCK (YAREMKEWICZ) It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephanie Zyblock on July 22, 2015... Obituary, published on: July 25, 2015

ZWARYCH, SHIRLEY Mar 14, 1935 - Feb 19, 2014 SHIRLEY NORA ZWARYCH (nee CAMPBELL) March 14, 1935 - February 19, 2014 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother,... Obituary, published on: February 22, 2014

ZWARYCH, DIANA Passed on Jun 17, 2018 DIANA ZWARYCH With profound sorrow, I must tell you of the passing of my mom, Diana Zwarych, at the age of 62. She quietly left us on the... Obituary, published on: June 23, 2018, June 30, 2018

ZURVEL, PETER Aug 5, 1921 - Mar 9, 2005 PETER ZURVEL a.k.a. the Candy Man After a long struggle with emphysema, Peter passed away peacefully on March 9, 2005 at his residence at... Obituary, published on: March 12, 2005

ZURAD, ADAM Feb 15, 1915 - Mar 17, 2004 ADAM JOZEF ZURAD Peacefully on March 17, 2004, Adam aged 89 years passed away at the Grace Hospital. He is survived by brother Bronislaw... Obituary, published on: March 21, 2004

ZUCKERMAN, MARK Dec 17, 1946 - Jun 28, 2003 MARK JEFFERY ZUCKERMAN Very unexpectedly and peacefully Mark Zuckerman passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2003 at the Health Sciences... Obituary, published on: July 7, 2003

ZUCHOWSKI, HELEN May 24, 1913 - Dec 12, 2007 HELEN ZUCHOWSKI May 24, 1913 December 12, 2007 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Zuchowski on Wednesday,... Obituary, published on: December 14, 2007

ZUBERT, TANIA Jun 24, 1912 - May 24, 2006 TANIA ZUBERT A gentle soul has been called home. Tania passed away peacefully on May 24, 2006. She was born June 24, 1912 and is survived... Obituary, published on: May 27, 2006

ZOZMAN, MANFRED Passed on Apr 24, 2006 MANFRED (FRED) ZOZMAN We sadly announce that on April 24, 2006, Manfred Ernst Zozman, aged 72, passed away peacefully, with his family by... Obituary, published on: April 27, 2006

ZORNIAK, ALFRED Passed on Jun 19, 2019 ALFRED ZYDOR ZORNIAK Alfred Zydor Zorniak, 82, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Golden Links Lodge following a... Obituary, published on: June 22, 2019

ZOOKE, MITCHELL Passed on Apr 13, 2008 MITCHELL ZOOKE 1915 2008 With love and great sadness, peacefully on April 13, 2008 at the age of 92 our beloved husband, father,... Obituary, published on: April 16, 2008

ZLOTY, ANNE Mar 11, 1914 - Jun 26, 2006 ANNE ZLOTY On Monday, June 26, 2006 at Fred Douglas Lodge, after a number of years of declining health, Anne, aged 92 years, widow of... Obituary, published on: June 28, 2006

ZITARUK, SADIE Sep 19, 1912 - Feb 3, 2004 SADIE ZITARUK September 19, 1912 - February 3, 2004 Sadie passed away peacefully in her sleep at Deer Lodge Centre. She is survived by her... Obituary, published on: February 6, 2004

ZIMMERMAN, LINDA Jun 1, 1921 - Aug 15, 2007 LINDA ELLA ZIMMERMAN (nee DREWLO) Peacefully on Wednesday, August 15, 2007, our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Linda, died at the Grace... Obituary, published on: August 17, 2007

ZIMMERMAN, ELLIE Passed on Jun 22, 2016 ELLIE ZIMMERMAN It is with very heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our most loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,... Obituary, published on: July 2, 2016

ZIMMER, JUDITH Passed on Jul 27, 2020 JUDITH ZIMMER The family of Judith Zimmer is heartbroken to announce her sudden passing on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Winnipeg at the... Obituary, published on: September 5, 2020

ZIMMER, IRIS Apr 11, 1916 - Mar 21, 2009 IRIS VESTA ZIMMER 1916 - 2009 Peacefully on March 21, 2009, Iris passed away at St. Boniface Hospital. Mum will be missed by her sons,... Obituary, published on: March 23, 2009

ZILLMAN, PAULINA Passed on Mar 20, 2020 PAULINA MIAW JIN ZILLMAN (nee HWANG) Our dear, sweet Paulina's final journey is over. On Friday, March 20, 2020, while sleeping,... Obituary, published on: March 24, 2020

ZILKIE, JOYCE Sep 11, 1935 - Apr 27, 2018 JOYCE DOREEN ZILKIE Joyce Doreen Zilkie, aged 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg. She was... Obituary, published on: May 1, 2018

ZILINSKY, DAVID Sep 29, 1945 - Mar 9, 2016 DAVID ZILINSKY It is with great sadness that the family of David Zilinsky announce his sudden and unexpected passing at his home on... Obituary, published on: March 12, 2016

ZIEMSKI, ANNA Jul 22, 1927 - Nov 26, 2006 ANNA ZIEMSKI (nee MIHALCHUK) July 22, 1927 November 26, 2006 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Anna, beloved wife,... Obituary, published on: November 29, 2006