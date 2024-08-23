Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

- Winnipeg Free Press Passages
- All Titles
Search:
- Today's Obituaries|
- Last 30 Days Obituaries|
- Today's In Memoriams|
- Last 30 Days In Memoriams
Notices are posted by 10 am Monday through Saturday
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- Next Page
-
ZYLA, ZACHARY
Jul 8, 1990 - Jan 13, 2017
ZACHARY NICHOLAS ZYLA July 8, 1990 - January 13, 2017 With deep sorrow we, Daria Zyla and Kurt Munt, announce the passing of our son...Obituary, published on: January 21, 2017
-
ZYGANOK, FRED
Passed on Aug 3, 2006
FRED ZYGANOK On Thursday, August 3, 2006 at St. Joseph's Residence in Winnipeg, Fred quietly passed away at the age of 92. He was...Obituary, published on: August 14, 2006
-
ZYBLOCK, STEPHANIE
Passed on Jul 22, 2015
STEPHANIE ZYBLOCK (YAREMKEWICZ) It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephanie Zyblock on July 22, 2015...Obituary, published on: July 25, 2015
-
ZWARYCH, SHIRLEY
Mar 14, 1935 - Feb 19, 2014
SHIRLEY NORA ZWARYCH (nee CAMPBELL) March 14, 1935 - February 19, 2014 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother,...Obituary, published on: February 22, 2014
-
ZWARYCH, DIANA
Passed on Jun 17, 2018
DIANA ZWARYCH With profound sorrow, I must tell you of the passing of my mom, Diana Zwarych, at the age of 62. She quietly left us on the...Obituary, published on: June 23, 2018, June 30, 2018
-
ZURVEL, PETER
Aug 5, 1921 - Mar 9, 2005
PETER ZURVEL a.k.a. the Candy Man After a long struggle with emphysema, Peter passed away peacefully on March 9, 2005 at his residence at...Obituary, published on: March 12, 2005
-
ZURBA, KATHRYN
Passed on Mar 4, 2001See Also[Skier Quests Boost] - Chemical Part 3 | ID 212380864 | PlayerAuctionsSearch Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press PassagesSearch Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press PassagesEscape From Tarkov Maps (2023) – All Maps In EFT | Turtle Beach
KATHRYN ZURBA (nee IHNAT) It is with great sadness and loss that we announce the passing of my dear mother Kathryn Zurba, age 76 years, at...Obituary, published on: March 7, 2001
-
ZURAD, ADAM
Feb 15, 1915 - Mar 17, 2004
ADAM JOZEF ZURAD Peacefully on March 17, 2004, Adam aged 89 years passed away at the Grace Hospital. He is survived by brother Bronislaw...Obituary, published on: March 21, 2004
-
ZUCKERMAN, MARK
Dec 17, 1946 - Jun 28, 2003
MARK JEFFERY ZUCKERMAN Very unexpectedly and peacefully Mark Zuckerman passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2003 at the Health Sciences...Obituary, published on: July 7, 2003
-
ZUCHOWSKI, HELEN
May 24, 1913 - Dec 12, 2007
HELEN ZUCHOWSKI May 24, 1913 December 12, 2007 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Zuchowski on Wednesday,...Obituary, published on: December 14, 2007
-
ZUBERT, TANIA
Jun 24, 1912 - May 24, 2006
TANIA ZUBERT A gentle soul has been called home. Tania passed away peacefully on May 24, 2006. She was born June 24, 1912 and is survived...Obituary, published on: May 27, 2006
-
ZOZMAN, MANFRED
Passed on Apr 24, 2006
MANFRED (FRED) ZOZMAN We sadly announce that on April 24, 2006, Manfred Ernst Zozman, aged 72, passed away peacefully, with his family by...Obituary, published on: April 27, 2006
-
ZORNIAK, ALFRED
Passed on Jun 19, 2019
ALFRED ZYDOR ZORNIAK Alfred Zydor Zorniak, 82, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Golden Links Lodge following a...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2019
-
ZOOKE, MITCHELL
Passed on Apr 13, 2008
MITCHELL ZOOKE 1915 2008 With love and great sadness, peacefully on April 13, 2008 at the age of 92 our beloved husband, father,...Obituary, published on: April 16, 2008
-
ZLOTY, ANNE
Mar 11, 1914 - Jun 26, 2006
ANNE ZLOTY On Monday, June 26, 2006 at Fred Douglas Lodge, after a number of years of declining health, Anne, aged 92 years, widow of...Obituary, published on: June 28, 2006
-
ZITARUK, SADIE
Sep 19, 1912 - Feb 3, 2004
SADIE ZITARUK September 19, 1912 - February 3, 2004 Sadie passed away peacefully in her sleep at Deer Lodge Centre. She is survived by her...Obituary, published on: February 6, 2004
-
ZIMMERMAN, LINDA
Jun 1, 1921 - Aug 15, 2007
LINDA ELLA ZIMMERMAN (nee DREWLO) Peacefully on Wednesday, August 15, 2007, our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Linda, died at the Grace...Obituary, published on: August 17, 2007
-
ZIMMERMAN, ELLIE
Passed on Jun 22, 2016
ELLIE ZIMMERMAN It is with very heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our most loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother,...Obituary, published on: July 2, 2016
-
ZIMMER, JUDITH
Passed on Jul 27, 2020
JUDITH ZIMMER The family of Judith Zimmer is heartbroken to announce her sudden passing on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Winnipeg at the...Obituary, published on: September 5, 2020
-
ZIMMER, IRIS
Apr 11, 1916 - Mar 21, 2009
IRIS VESTA ZIMMER 1916 - 2009 Peacefully on March 21, 2009, Iris passed away at St. Boniface Hospital. Mum will be missed by her sons,...Obituary, published on: March 23, 2009
-
ZILLMAN, PAULINA
Passed on Mar 20, 2020
PAULINA MIAW JIN ZILLMAN (nee HWANG) Our dear, sweet Paulina's final journey is over. On Friday, March 20, 2020, while sleeping,...Obituary, published on: March 24, 2020
-
ZILKIE, JOYCE
Sep 11, 1935 - Apr 27, 2018
JOYCE DOREEN ZILKIE Joyce Doreen Zilkie, aged 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg. She was...Obituary, published on: May 1, 2018
-
ZILINSKY, DAVID
Sep 29, 1945 - Mar 9, 2016
DAVID ZILINSKY It is with great sadness that the family of David Zilinsky announce his sudden and unexpected passing at his home on...Obituary, published on: March 12, 2016
-
ZIEMSKI, ANNA
Jul 22, 1927 - Nov 26, 2006
ANNA ZIEMSKI (nee MIHALCHUK) July 22, 1927 November 26, 2006 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Anna, beloved wife,...Obituary, published on: November 29, 2006
-
ZIELINSKI, MARIA
Nov 8, 1926 - May 7, 2014
MARIA ZIELINSKI 1926 - 2014 Maria, Mom, Babcia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 7, 2014, at Holy Family Home, at the age...Obituary, published on: May 10, 2014
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- Next Page
Advice from an Estate Lawyer
ARE YOUR CHILDREN PROTECTED?
Sponsored by:
View More
A Life's Story
Strong will
View More