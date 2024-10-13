Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

DEBBIE DEERING (nee JOHNSON) In memory of our precious daughter and sister who will always be a part of our lives with love, fond...

JACK HINCHEY April 30, 1933 - June 4, 2024 Peacefully at the Gimli Hospital, with family at his side, Jack Hinchey passed away at...

KEIRA SAMANTHA BOND January 12, 2006 – June 14, 2017 Sweet Keira, We miss you every day and wish you were with us, laughing,...

HANS THIEME With sorrow, we announce the passing of Hans Thieme on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Victoria Hospital. ...

MARY-ELLEN BODNER In loving memory of my spouse, our mother and grammie. I remember the day I met you, the day I made you...

STANLEY JAMES BARCLAY It is with great sadness and much love that the family announces the passing of Stanley James...

VIVIANE DOKKEN In loving memory of my dear wife, who passed away on July 2, 2011. Dear Viviane, Sad are the hearts that love...

FAQs

We do not charge anything more to receive your obituary, edit it for grammar, punctuation and cost efficiency. Photo - The Free Press currently charges $150 to publish a Black & White photo in an obituary. A colour photo adds an additional $50.

Alternative Options for Publishing an Obituary



If a family chooses not to write an obituary, that's okay. No law insists families should publish an obituary. But there are several alternative options available for families to help pay tribute to the deceased.

Obituaries are not required by law , so the deceased's family might have chosen to forego publishing one. Publishing an obituary can be expensive , and the funds may be unavailable. The deceased has few family members or friends , so there might have, unfortunately, been no need for an obituary.

D., Boston-based clinical psychologist, occasional obit reader, and author of the book How to Be Yourself. “They cause us to reflect on the narrative of our own life and what we want that life to mean. Young people especially might look to them for guidance, a way of tapping the wisdom of their elders.”

The cost of a newspaper obituary depends on the size of the newspaper's circulation, whether there's a photo, the number of days it will run, and the size of the obituary. Small towns may charge $50, but on average expect to pay at least $250 for the typical short obituary.

The Library and Archives of Canada also offers a free database to search for birth, death, and marriage records. Regardless of whether the Canadian you're searching for died in a different country, you're likely to find the obituary since he or she is a Canadian and should have records maintained within the archives.

Common Mistakes to Avoid when Writing an Obituary Avoid Making the Obituary About You. ...

Don't Focus Just on Death. ...

Listing People Who Were Appreciated. ...

Avoid Clichés. ...

Abbreviations. ...

Don't Over Describe the Funeral.

In most cases, obituaries do not include the names or nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, or in-laws unless they were close to the deceased. Grandchildren are sometimes listed but often numbered instead (…he leaves behind 5 grandchildren).

Deciding not to publish an obituary is #perfectlynormal in grief. If publishing an obituary in the paper or online feels (or felt) wrong to you - perhaps drawing unwanted attention or sharing on a level beyond what's comfortable - that's OK. There is no one right way to honor someone you love.

Obituary Example: No Funeral or Memorial. [Full name] sadly passed away on [date of death] at their home in [place of passing]. They always spread joy and happiness wherever they went. As per [first name]'s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Additionally, some families may prefer to keep the details of their loved one's passing private and not share them with the public. Another reason a family might choose not to write an obituary is that it can be expensive.

Publishing it in local or smaller metropolitan newspapers costs around $60 to start. Large metropolitan newspapers charge anywhere from $263 to several thousands of dollars. Cheaper alternatives to publishing in the newspaper include online-only newspapers, memorial websites and social media.

It is preferable, when applicable, to include the age at death and a personal comment such as “surrounded by family” or “comforted by his wife.” NB: Sometimes it is desirable to omit the cause of death – such as when death came as a result of extreme violence, or the carrying out of a court sentence.

Reading an obituary is not so much an act of mourning a death but of reviewing a life of notable accomplishment and celebrating it. Obituaries are capsule biographies.

An obituary is written to tell the story of your loved one. These will often be in the funeral program. There will even be a part of the funeral where the obituary will be silently read by everyone in attendance at the funeral. It is something you and your family should be patient with when you are writing it.

Newspapers will also typically charge by the word to print the obituary. Longer obituaries with more information will cost more. Add in a photo, and you have an additional cost.

4 Weeks of Unlimited News for $0



No charge for 4 weeks then billed as $19 every four weeks.

fill out the form on this page, or. email letters@freepress.mb.ca, or. fax 204–697-7412, or. mail Letters to the Editor, 1355 Mountain Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2X 3B6.

Placing an obituary in the Detroit Free Press starts at $50.00.