Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

  • DOKKEN, VIVIANE

    VIVIANE DOKKEN In loving memory of my dear wife, who passed away on July 2, 2011. Dear Viviane, Sad are the hearts that love...

    Memoriam, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024

  • HALLIDAY, DENNIS (CARLIN)

    Nov 13, 1993 - Jun 18, 2024

    DENNIS (CARLIN) HALLIDAY November 13, 1993 - June 18, 2024 It is with profound sadness and heartbreak we...

    Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024

  • HOWE, JANICE ISABEL

    Mar 21, 1957 - Jun 26, 2024

    JANICE ISABEL HOWE March 21, 1957 - June 26, 2024 Janice Isabel Howe (nee Calberry) passed away peacefully at her home near...

    Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024

  • KURDYDYK, CAROLE

    Passed on Jun 20, 2024

    CAROLE KURDYDYK Carole, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2024,...

    Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024

  • LEAN, AILI

    Jul 14, 1922 - Jun 15, 2024

    AILI ELISA LEAN nee PAJUNEN) July 14, 1922 – June 15, 2024 On the morning of Saturday, June 15, at Riverview Health...

    Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024

  • WASSLEN, ROBERT

    Apr 19, 1936 - Jun 23, 2024

    ROBERT JAMES WASSLEN April 19, 1936 – June 23, 2024 In Loving Memory We sadly announce the passing of our...

    Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024

  • WILLIAMS, ELAINE

    Jun 8, 1931 - Jun 25, 2024

    ELAINE AUDREY WILLIAMS June 8, 1931 – June 25, 2024 It is with great sadness that we announce the loss...

    Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024

  • BARCLAY, STANLEY

    Passed on Jun 20, 2024

    STANLEY JAMES BARCLAY It is with great sadness and much love that the family announces the passing of Stanley James...

    Obituary, published on: June 26, 2024, June 26, 2024

  • SWAMPY, DENNELL

    Apr 6, 1978 - Jun 20, 2024

    DENNELL BERNARD SWAMPY April 6, 1978 - June 20, 2024 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden...

    Obituary, published on: June 25, 2024, June 25, 2024

  • BODNER, MARY-ELLEN

    MARY-ELLEN BODNER In loving memory of my spouse, our mother and grammie. I remember the day I met you, the day I made you...

    Memoriam, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • BROWN, ARNOLD

    Passed on Jun 14, 2024

    ARNOLD EDGAR BROWN With deep sadness, Arnold’s family announces that he passed away peacefully at Tuxedo Villa...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • GUNLAUGSON, ELIZABETH

    Passed on Jun 19, 2024

    ELIZABETH (BETTY) GUNLAUGSON Peacefully on June 19, 2024, Elizabeth Gunlaugson passed away. She was predeceased by her...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • MCCONNELL, ELAINE

    Oct 11, 1928 - Jun 15, 2024

    ELAINE DOROTHY MCCONNELL October 11, 1928 - June 15, 2024 Elaine McConnell, aged 95, passed away peacefully on June 15,...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • MCKIEL (THOMPSON), MARY JANE

    Jul 24, 1948 - Jun 5, 2024

    MARY JANE MCKIEL (THOMPSON) July 24, 1948 – June 5, 2024 Mary Jane ("MJ") was born in Brockville, ON to Reg and Jean (Chuter)...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • THIEME, HANS

    Passed on Jun 15, 2024

    HANS THIEME With sorrow, we announce the passing of Hans Thieme on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Victoria Hospital. ...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • WILSON, PETER

    Passed on Jun 4, 2024

    PETER BERTRAM WILSON Peter Bertram Wilson died peacefully on June 4, 2024, in Kildonan Long Term Care. He was predeceased...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • WOLK, CORY

    Dec 28, 1976 - Jun 7, 2024

    CORY MICHAEL JAMES WOLK December 28, 1976 – June 7, 2024 It is with heavy hearts that the Wolk family announces the...

    Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024

  • BOND, KEIRA SAMANTHA

    KEIRA SAMANTHA BOND January 12, 2006 – June 14, 2017 Sweet Keira, We miss you every day and wish you were with us, laughing,...

    Memoriam, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024

  • HINCHEY, JACK

    Apr 30, 1933 - Jun 4, 2024

    JACK HINCHEY April 30, 1933 - June 4, 2024 Peacefully at the Gimli Hospital, with family at his side, Jack Hinchey passed away at...

    Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024

  • HUNTER, HAROLD

    Mar 8, 1930 - Jun 8, 2024

    HAROLD LEONARD PETER HUNTER March 8, 1930 – June 8, 2024 Harold Leonard Peter Hunter passed away peacefully in his sleep...

    Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024

  • LOISELLE, LUC

    Jun 30, 1965 - Jun 6, 2024

    LUC JOSEPH LOISELLE June 30, 1965 – June 6, 2024 After a long battle with cancer, Luc Loiselle passed away peacefully on...

    Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024

  • STANSELL, CHRISTINE

    Apr 16, 1926 - Jun 3, 2024

    CHRISTINE DOROTHY STANSELL (nee JOHNSON) April 16, 1926 - June 3, 2024 Peacefully in her 98th year Dorothy, our mom, Amma...

    Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024

  • DEERING, DEBBIE

    DEBBIE DEERING (nee JOHNSON) In memory of our precious daughter and sister who will always be a part of our lives with love, fond...

    Memoriam, published on: June 13, 2024, June 13, 2024

  • FAIRBAIRN, ALICE

    Mar 13, 1927 - Jun 5, 2024

    ALICE FAIRBAIRN (nee KORCHAK) March 13, 1927 - June 5, 2024 Alice Fairbairn, aged 97, peacefully passed away with her family...

    Obituary, published on: June 8, 2024, June 8, 2024

  • LAUBENSTEIN, ALLAN JEANNIE

    LAUBENSTEIN ALLAN JEANNIE April 16, 1924 - October 5, 1924 - January 22, 2007...

    Memoriam, published on: June 8, 2024, June 8, 2024
