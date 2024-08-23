Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

- Winnipeg Free Press Passages
DOKKEN, VIVIANE
VIVIANE DOKKEN In loving memory of my dear wife, who passed away on July 2, 2011. Dear Viviane, Sad are the hearts that love...Memoriam, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024
-
HALLIDAY, DENNIS (CARLIN)
Nov 13, 1993 - Jun 18, 2024
DENNIS (CARLIN) HALLIDAY November 13, 1993 - June 18, 2024 It is with profound sadness and heartbreak we...Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024
-
HOWE, JANICE ISABEL
Mar 21, 1957 - Jun 26, 2024
JANICE ISABEL HOWE March 21, 1957 - June 26, 2024 Janice Isabel Howe (nee Calberry) passed away peacefully at her home near...Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024
-
KURDYDYK, CAROLE
Passed on Jun 20, 2024
CAROLE KURDYDYK Carole, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away suddenly on June 20, 2024,...Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024
-
LEAN, AILI
Jul 14, 1922 - Jun 15, 2024
AILI ELISA LEAN nee PAJUNEN) July 14, 1922 – June 15, 2024 On the morning of Saturday, June 15, at Riverview Health...Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024
-
WASSLEN, ROBERT
Apr 19, 1936 - Jun 23, 2024
ROBERT JAMES WASSLEN April 19, 1936 – June 23, 2024 In Loving Memory We sadly announce the passing of our...Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024, June 29, 2024
-
WILLIAMS, ELAINE
Jun 8, 1931 - Jun 25, 2024
ELAINE AUDREY WILLIAMS June 8, 1931 – June 25, 2024 It is with great sadness that we announce the loss...Obituary, published on: June 29, 2024
-
BARCLAY, STANLEY
Passed on Jun 20, 2024
STANLEY JAMES BARCLAY It is with great sadness and much love that the family announces the passing of Stanley James...Obituary, published on: June 26, 2024, June 26, 2024
-
SWAMPY, DENNELL
Apr 6, 1978 - Jun 20, 2024
DENNELL BERNARD SWAMPY April 6, 1978 - June 20, 2024 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden...Obituary, published on: June 25, 2024, June 25, 2024
-
BODNER, MARY-ELLEN
MARY-ELLEN BODNER In loving memory of my spouse, our mother and grammie. I remember the day I met you, the day I made you...Memoriam, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
BROWN, ARNOLD
Passed on Jun 14, 2024
ARNOLD EDGAR BROWN With deep sadness, Arnold’s family announces that he passed away peacefully at Tuxedo Villa...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
GUNLAUGSON, ELIZABETH
Passed on Jun 19, 2024
ELIZABETH (BETTY) GUNLAUGSON Peacefully on June 19, 2024, Elizabeth Gunlaugson passed away. She was predeceased by her...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
MCCONNELL, ELAINE
Oct 11, 1928 - Jun 15, 2024
ELAINE DOROTHY MCCONNELL October 11, 1928 - June 15, 2024 Elaine McConnell, aged 95, passed away peacefully on June 15,...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
MCKIEL (THOMPSON), MARY JANE
Jul 24, 1948 - Jun 5, 2024
MARY JANE MCKIEL (THOMPSON) July 24, 1948 – June 5, 2024 Mary Jane ("MJ") was born in Brockville, ON to Reg and Jean (Chuter)...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
THIEME, HANS
Passed on Jun 15, 2024
HANS THIEME With sorrow, we announce the passing of Hans Thieme on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Victoria Hospital. ...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
WILSON, PETER
Passed on Jun 4, 2024
PETER BERTRAM WILSON Peter Bertram Wilson died peacefully on June 4, 2024, in Kildonan Long Term Care. He was predeceased...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
WOLK, CORY
Dec 28, 1976 - Jun 7, 2024
CORY MICHAEL JAMES WOLK December 28, 1976 – June 7, 2024 It is with heavy hearts that the Wolk family announces the...Obituary, published on: June 22, 2024, June 22, 2024
-
BOND, KEIRA SAMANTHA
KEIRA SAMANTHA BOND January 12, 2006 – June 14, 2017 Sweet Keira, We miss you every day and wish you were with us, laughing,...Memoriam, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024
-
HINCHEY, JACK
Apr 30, 1933 - Jun 4, 2024
JACK HINCHEY April 30, 1933 - June 4, 2024 Peacefully at the Gimli Hospital, with family at his side, Jack Hinchey passed away at...Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024
-
HUNTER, HAROLD
Mar 8, 1930 - Jun 8, 2024
HAROLD LEONARD PETER HUNTER March 8, 1930 – June 8, 2024 Harold Leonard Peter Hunter passed away peacefully in his sleep...Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024
-
LOISELLE, LUC
Jun 30, 1965 - Jun 6, 2024
LUC JOSEPH LOISELLE June 30, 1965 – June 6, 2024 After a long battle with cancer, Luc Loiselle passed away peacefully on...Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024
-
STANSELL, CHRISTINE
Apr 16, 1926 - Jun 3, 2024
CHRISTINE DOROTHY STANSELL (nee JOHNSON) April 16, 1926 - June 3, 2024 Peacefully in her 98th year Dorothy, our mom, Amma...Obituary, published on: June 15, 2024, June 15, 2024
-
DEERING, DEBBIE
DEBBIE DEERING (nee JOHNSON) In memory of our precious daughter and sister who will always be a part of our lives with love, fond...Memoriam, published on: June 13, 2024, June 13, 2024
-
FAIRBAIRN, ALICE
Mar 13, 1927 - Jun 5, 2024
ALICE FAIRBAIRN (nee KORCHAK) March 13, 1927 - June 5, 2024 Alice Fairbairn, aged 97, peacefully passed away with her family...Obituary, published on: June 8, 2024, June 8, 2024
-
LAUBENSTEIN, ALLAN JEANNIE
LAUBENSTEIN ALLAN JEANNIE April 16, 1924 - October 5, 1924 - January 22, 2007...Memoriam, published on: June 8, 2024, June 8, 2024
