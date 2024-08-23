Search Results - Obituaries published on Winnipeg Free Press Passages (2024)

AARNIO, STEFAN Jul 13, 1986 - May 6, 2020 STEFAN AARNIO July 13, 1986 - May 6, 2020 "The Fear of Death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared... Obituary, published on: May 9, 2020

ABAS, MERRANDA Dec 29, 1989 - Oct 24, 2005 MERRANDA ABAS December 29, 1989 - October 24, 2005 Merranda, the eldest daughter of David and Houda Abas, and sister to Jenna (Shjennah),... Obituary, published on: October 27, 2005

ABAS, MOHAMMED Dec 4, 1994 - Sep 14, 2010 MOHAMMED MURVIN ABAS December 4, 1994 to September 14, 2010 Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim On Tuesday, September 14, 2010, Moshe', the fourth... Obituary, published on: September 18, 2010

ABBOTT, BEATRICE Aug 31, 1918 - Oct 14, 2010 BEATRICE MAY ABBOTT (TOOTS) August 31, 1918 October 14, 2010 After a long and full life, Toots passed away at Riverview Health Centre.... Obituary, published on: October 16, 2010

ABENDSCHOEN, ROSE Aug 21, 1942 - Aug 25, 2013 ROSE ELIZABETH ABENDSCHOEN On August 25, 2013, Rose Elizabeth Abendschoen (nee Weingartner) passed away with her children and sisters by... Obituary, published on: August 28, 2013

ABOLIT, IVAN SIDNEY Jan 6, 1942 - Apr 7, 2023 IVAN SIDNEY ABOLIT Ivan Sidney Abolit, 81, passed peacefully on April 7, 2023. Ivan is survived by his daughters,... Obituary, published on: April 15, 2023

ABOLIT, JANICE Jan 2, 1945 - Aug 19, 2015 JANICE ABOLIT (nee ZYNGER) January 2, 1945 - August 19, 2015 Janice was born in Polonia, MB and raised in Neepawa. Janice passed away with... Obituary, published on: August 22, 2015

ABOUL-ATTA, OSAMA Born on Jul 25, 1935 OSAMA (SAM) AHMED FAHMY ABOUL-ATTA, Ph.D. Sam was born in Helwan, Egypt July 25, 1935. He was predeceased by his parents Ahmed Fahmy... Obituary, published on: October 22, 2016

ABRAHAM, RONALD Passed on Oct 13, 2009 RONALD EUGENE JOSEPH ABRAHAM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ronald Eugene Joseph Abraham on October... Obituary, published on: October 17, 2009

ABRAHAMS, HERBERT HERBERT ABRAHAMS On Tuesday, October 7, 2014, peacefully and with great courage Herb gained freedom from his battle with cancer at the age... Obituary, published on: October 11, 2014

ABRAHAMS, RITA Passed on May 20, 2018 RITA ABRAHAMS (nee DYCK) Peacefully, on Sunday, May 20, 2018, Mom left us to be with Dad. Rita was the youngest of ten children born to... Obituary, published on: May 26, 2018

ABRAMS, BEVERLY Feb 12, 1936 - Aug 6, 2017 BEVERLY ABRAMS (nee RESNICK) Peacefully, on August 6, 2017, Beverly Abrams passed at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born in... Obituary, published on: September 30, 2017

ABUDA, IRENE Mar 4, 1934 - Sep 2, 2019 IRENE PATRICIA (PAT) ABUDA (nee KOWALCHUK) Saddened by the loss, but in celebration of a beautiful life, the family of Pat Abuda... Obituary, published on: September 7, 2019

ACHESON, TREVOR Mar 8, 1975 - Nov 10, 1995 TREVOR MICHAEL ACHESON March 8, 1975 - November 10, 1995 Trevor, You will always be a part of our growing family. Your warmth, instant... Memoriam, published on: November 10, 2015

ACHESON, WILLIAM Passed on Aug 6, 2002 WILLIAM BURTON ACHESON On August 6, 2002, Bill Acheson passed away quietly, with his family beside him. He will be remembered with love by... Obituary, published on: August 10, 2002

ACKERMAN, GRACE Jul 23, 1923 - Dec 15, 2000 GRACE ELLEN ACKERMAN "Her Journeys Just Begun" (E. Brenneman) Dont think of her as gone away her journeys just begun life holds... Obituary, published on: December 18, 2000

ACKERMAN, MORLEY Jul 29, 1926 - Sep 29, 2001 MORLEY GARFIELD ACKERMAN It is with deep sorrow that our family announces the sudden death of our dad, grandpa and great-grandfather,... Obituary, published on: October 5, 2001

ACO, EFREN Passed on Oct 16, 2022 EFREN ACO It is with sadness that the Aco family announces the sudden passing of beloved father, husband, brother, uncle,... Obituary, published on: November 5, 2022

ACONLEY, WINNIFRED Nov 12, 1930 - Feb 7, 2010 WINNIFRED (WYNNE) JOAN ELIZABETH ACONLEY November 12, 1930 - February 7, 2010 It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I announce... Obituary, published on: February 13, 2010

ACTON, BRIAN BRIAN ACTON 1934 - 2020 In memory of our beloved father, grandfather and husband. We were lucky to have had you and cherished... Memoriam, published on: December 4, 2021

ADAIR, ALBERT Jun 17, 1919 - Jul 22, 2005 ALBERT JAMES ADAIR (BERT) June 17, 1919 - July 22, 2005 Peacefully, in his sleep, with his beloved wife and family at his side, our... Obituary, published on: July 26, 2005

ADAIR, PAULINE Jan 25, 1919 - Nov 3, 2009 PAULINE ADAIR January 25, 1919 - November 3, 2009 Peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 90, Pauline, our loving Mom and Nana passed away... Obituary, published on: November 7, 2009

ADAM, FRANCES Oct 25, 1924 - Aug 19, 2004 FRANCES JARDINE ADAM (nee YOUNG) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Adam on Thursday, August 19, 2004, at the... Obituary, published on: August 21, 2004