Selling Potatoes - GIANTS Software (2024)

Selling Potatoes
- OrcaAmity
- Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 5:11 am
Postby OrcaAmity »
Where do I sell the potatoes? Honestly the idiots are You Tube make videos on this topic at a15 minutes to 20 minutes and one at over 30 minutes. Their videos show stuff that has nothing to do with selling potatoes apart from one and that odd one doesn't even show the location on the map. He was too busy messing about with a truck with about 20 trailers. One person was harvesting wheat and ploughing one of his fields and I wonder what does all that have to do with where to sell potatoes?
- canadafarms
- Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 2:51 pm
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby canadafarms »
When you pull up your commodity page anywhere that shows a price for potatoes is where you can sell them. What map are you on?
- OrcaAmity
- Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 5:11 am
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby OrcaAmity »
canadafarms wrote:When you pull up your commodity page anywhere that shows a price for potatoes is where you can sell them. What map are you on?
It's interesting you asked about my map. First I thought there is only one map and two, in a video somebody's map seems different to mine. Somebody sold some potatoes near Field 11 and on my map the place for selling isn't there. How do I find out what map I'm on? I can't believe this game is causing all these problems for me.
- canadafarms
- Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 2:51 pm
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby canadafarms »
When you first load up your save it should say what map your on also if go into the menu screen it should say there somewhere too.
- OrcaAmity
- Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 5:11 am
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby OrcaAmity »
I'm on Bjornholm.
- canadafarms
- Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 2:51 pm
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby canadafarms »
Ok yeah I was going to say that being that was the headlining map for 15. There is also Westbridge Hills and if you have the gold add on there should also be Sosnovka.
- OrcaAmity
- Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 5:11 am
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby OrcaAmity »
canadafarms wrote:Ok yeah I was going to say that being that was the headlining map for 15. There is also Westbridge Hills and if you have the gold add on there should also be Sosnovka.
I only have the regular edition. Where is Westbridge Hills? I don't understand why it's so hard to find the place and why all the videos I find are either off-topic even though they mention about selling potatoes and the ones that are selling them are all on a different map to me.
- canadafarms
- Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 2:51 pm
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby canadafarms »
When you start a new save you should have the option to select what map you want to play and at what level of difficulty you want. As I said when you pull up your commodity price page, anywhere that has a price for potatoes listed is where you can sell them. You just find that place on the map and take them there.
- OrcaAmity
- Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 5:11 am
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby OrcaAmity »
canadafarms wrote:When you start a new save you should have the option to select what map you want to play and at what level of difficulty you want. As I said when you pull up your commodity price page, anywhere that has a price for potatoes listed is where you can sell them. You just find that place on the map and take them there.
I just found it. It was just below Field 4 in the north-east. Many thanks anyway for your time you spent trying to help me.
- canadafarms
- Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 2:51 pm
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby canadafarms »
No problem, you will get the hang of it it just takes time to figure it out. I just loaded 15 and on Bjornholm there are 2 places to take potatoes, the transport company and the shipping office. What platform are you playing on?
- OrcaAmity
- Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 5:11 am
Re: Selling Potatoes
Postby OrcaAmity »
canadafarms wrote:No problem, you will get the hang of it it just takes time to figure it out. I just loaded 15 and on Bjornholm there are 2 places to take potatoes, the transport company and the shipping office. What platform are you playing on?
I'm playing the Xbox One version.
