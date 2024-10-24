Severe Weather Advisory – September 22, 2024 (2024)

“Everyone along the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region needs to be prepared for hurricane impacts,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. “This setup has the potential to become the strongest hurricane landfall in the U.S. so far this season.”

“Now is the time to start preparing for a hurricane landfall along the Gulf Coast. Don’t wait for this storm to be officially named,” warned AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter. “This has the potential to rapidly intensify into a powerful hurricane. Don’t let your friends and family along the Gulf Coast be caught off guard. Give them a call or send them a text message and let them know to get ready for a hurricane. There is the potential that this storm could further strengthen into a major hurricane, which is a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 111-129 miles per hour.”

This developing tropical threat is currently forecast to impact similar areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Idalia in August 2023. Thenexttropical stormnameon the list for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Helene.

“There are a lot of tall pine trees in Florida’s Big Bend and Nature Coast area. Those trees can be incredibly dangerous in hurricane-force winds. We saw a lot of trees fall onto houses and damage parked cars when Idalia hit the Big Bend region last August,” DaSilva warned. “We expect this evolving storm threat to rapidly intensify into a hurricane. Don’t wait to prepare if you’re in the path of this storm. There is a possibility that we could be dealing with a major hurricane at landfall.”



AccuWeather expert meteorologists are forecasting a widespread 4-8 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Region through Saturday, with a zone of 8-12 inches of rain possible near the landfall zone. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 24 inches of rainfall.

Powerful wind gusts of 100-120 miles per hour are expected in the area where the storm makes landfall on Thursday. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 140 mph.

"This could be the storm that the 2024 hurricane season is remembered for."

DaSilva is urging people across the entire Gulf Coast of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana to closely monitor AccuWeather forecast updates this week.

“The Tampa Bay region is extremely vulnerable to storm surge. If this storm tracks any farther west, we could end up dealing withserious storm surge and flooding problems in Tampa,” DaSilva said.

There is a risk of spin-up tornadoes across much of the Florida peninsula and parts of the Panhandle, as well as southern Georgia and southeast Alabama on Thursday. The tornado risk will shift north on Friday to eastern Alabama, much of Georgia, southwestern South Carolina and parts of far southeast Tennessee.



"Tornadoes embedded in tropical rainbands can be incredibly dangerous, especially after dark," warned Porter. "Make sure to have your cell phone fully charged and download the AccuWeather app to get tornado warnings and severe weather alerts. It's a good idea to review safety plans with your family, too. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, make sure you take shelter in a sturdy interior room on the lowest level, away from exterior doors and windows. It's also important to review evacuation zones and routes if you live near the coast."

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say there is a risk of widespread power outages where this storm makes landfall, and across the Tallahassee region. Regional and localized power outages are expected across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, as well as across much of Georgia, Alabama, southern Tennessee and pockets of far western South Carolina and North Carolina.

"Hurricanes can bring dangerous and life-threatening impacts hundreds of miles inland after they make landfall. Flooding rainfall and damaging wind gusts are a major concern," said Porter.

Conditions are conducive for tropical development and rapid intensification. DaSilva said water temperatures at the surface, and hundreds of feet deep across much of the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, are near or at record high levels.

“Water temperatures in the Gulf are extremely warm right now,” DaSilva said. “All of the ingredients are in place for rapid intensification, and there are no major hurdles in the way that would prevent this storm from exploding in intensity before it makes landfall.”

AccuWeather expert meteorologists also say there is a moderate risk to lives and property in western Cuba and parts of the northeast Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico as the storm develops on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 1-3 feet of storm surge possible in those areas.

