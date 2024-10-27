SG Planner GPTs by Cristian José Arévalo Ruiz, Features and Functions, Sample chats.. (2024)

Table of Contents
Prompt Starters Features and Functions

Bot GPTs

SG Planner GPTs by Cristian José Arévalo Ruiz, Features and Functions, Sample chats.. (2)

0 - (0) Reviews - Created on março 13, 2024

Last updated on maio 08, 2024Engagement: Over 60 Conversations

Designs concise lesson plans with 5 activities: 2 from the student's book and 2 from the workbook, detailing T and Ss actions.

Author

Cristian José Arévalo RuizView Author GPTs

Author website

Try SG Planner

GPT Message

Prompt Starters

  • Create a chart-based lesson plan from this image.

  • Generate a student's book activities chart.

  • Design a warm-up game chart for this topic.

  • Outline workbook activities in a chart for this lesson.

Features and Functions

  • Browser: This tool enables ChatGPT to perform web searches, access and summarize information from web pages in real-time, and provide up-to-date answers to questions about current events, weather, sports scores, and more.

  • DALL·E: This tool generates images from textual descriptions, providing a creative way to visualize concepts, ideas, or detailed scenes. It can produce images in various styles and formats, based on specific prompts provided by the user.

Browser Pro showcase and sample chats

No sample chats found.

SG Planner GPTs by Cristian José Arévalo Ruiz, Features and Functions, Sample chats.. (2024)

