Shade-Erase Under Eye Serum (2024)

‘Marine Youth Pods'
&
Ancient Ayurveda’s skin brightening herb Acacia Catechu
Introducing
SHADE-ERASE
UNDER EYE SERUM
For the look of dark under eyes + crow’s feet wrinkles + puffy eye bags
Introducing
SHADE-ERASE
UNDER EYE SERUM
For the look of
✅ Dark Under Eyes
✅ Crow’s Feet Wrinkles
✅ Puffy Eye Bags
A multitasking under eye serum that packs the age-defying power of ancient Ayurvedic herbs, natural botanicals, and clinically tested ingredients proven to reduce the look of
Wrinkle-Depth, Dark Circles & Puffy Eye Bags
with continued use!
✅ A groundbreaking fusion of“Marine Youth Pods” and a next gen exfoliant diminish the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet and brightens the delicate eye contour skin in just 7 days
✅ Cushions the delicate skin around your eyes with lightweight, plumping moisture with the synergy of organic silicium and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid
✅ Illuminates the look of your dark under-eye area, with the dual infusion of Licorice Root Extract and Glutathione
✅ Acacia Catechu, an Ayurvedic brightening tonic, delivers a significant boost in luminosity, uplifting and enhancing the appearance of dark and dull eye contours
✅ A pillowy soft formula that packs the age-defying power of ancient Ayurvedic herbs, natural botanical extracts, and clinically tested ingredients that are ‘PROVEN’ to reduce the look of WRINKLE-DEPTH, DARK CIRCLES, and PUFFY EYE BAGS!
✅ Strawberry Begonia and Baical Skullcap work together to reduce the appearance of spots and make the skin appear more luminous
✅ Hespertin Laurate visibly and intensely diminishes the look of under eye puffiness in just 3 hours of application
✅ Refreshes, reenergizes, and revives your entire look by making tired eye contours look well-rested and wide awake
✅ Absorbs quickly to provide hydration without the feeling of greasiness or heaviness
✅ Fragrance-Free
Feather Light
Fast-Absorption
All-in-one under eye serum
Fragrance-Free
BUY NOW
The ocean is a vast treasure chest, filled with wonders beyond our imagination. One of these treasures is Bladder Wrack, a simple brown algae found along rocky shores of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the North Sea, and the western Baltic Sea.
Bladder Wrack isn't just any seaweed – it's a master of survival
because of its air bladders, which we like to call
Marine Youth Pods
which is packed with 2 very potent components
EXTREMOZYMES
EXTREMOZYMES
Inside these “youth” pods, you'll find extremozymes - special enzymes that help Bladderwracks thrive in the most extreme temperatures and environments.
Combat the signs of aging: Over millions of years, extremozymes have evolved to be so potent that they help Bladderwracks alter entire ecosystems around them. Now picture transferring this resilience and potency to your eye contours to combat the appearance of signs of aging.
FUCOIDANS
FUCOIDANS
And then there's Fucoidans – which are not your regular trending actives but are special marine compounds, locked in these Marine Youth Pods.
Reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles: Fucoidans, which are found extensively in Bladderwrack, are proven to have age defying properties and work on filling the appearance of the deep-seated wrinkles around the eyes.
But What If We Could Amplify The Benefits Of The Marine Youth Pods?
We tapped into the potential of this extraordinary blend of
Bladder Wrack Extract
&
A Humectant that is specifically tested for quick and visible effects on the eye area that is also the mildest form of Next-Gen Exfoliant.
Together, they
1.
Make Eyes Appear Brighter And More Awake:
Bladderwrack when combined with this Next Gen Exfoliant, makes the eye area appear less tired and brighter, making it look like you have clocked in hours of sleep.
2.
Minimize The Appearance Of Eye Bags:
Bladderwrack and the Next Gen Exfoliant synergize in perfect harmony to reduce the appearance of eye bags and dark circles by 11%.
DID YOU KNOW: Bladderwracks have adapted to thrive in the ocean's toughest conditions, earning them the title of "ecosystem engineers."
Serving as the perfect terrestrial complement to its marine counterpart,
ACACIA CATECHU
(also known as Khadir)
belongs to the treasure trove of 5000-year-old Ayurveda
Clinically tested and traditionally used in ancient Ayurveda, Acacia Catechu is laden with vital detoxifying and age-defying bioactive compounds.
-
Clinically proven to have a brightening effect, it may add tons of glow to dark and tired looking under eyes.
-
According to Ayurvedic texts, its Laghu (Light) and Ruksha (Dry) qualities that ensure optimal absorption.
-
This facilitates rapid absorption, allowing the botanical's beneficial constituents to moisturize the under eye area, diminishing the look of bags and puffiness.
-
Acacia Catechu also has a soothing effect that may help de-puff the look of under eye bags.
Try Now for Free Shipping and a 30-Day-Money-Back Guaranteed
★★★★★
"...It's working"
I have not finished my pump bottle yet but I am noticing that I do not have as much trouble with trying to lighten my dark circles under my eyes. I had to do a double take the other day when I passed by the mirror. First product I have used and have seen any difference.
-Donna B.
★★★★★
"Great Product"
This eye cream seems to be having a positive effect on my old baggy eyes. It might be the combination of the serum and the massage that the directions recommend as you apply the serum, but I feel like my undereye bags are less noticeable (less dark and firmer)...
-Kathleen A.
Postponing the decision to de-age the look of your under eyes could lead to serious consequences.
Take a look at this — it's backed by solid scientific evidence.
DID YOU KNOW THAT THE SKIN AROUND YOUR EYES IS22.25 YEARS OLDER THAN YOU?
In a research study, scientists conducted a comparison of the biological age of the skin around the eyes with that of the skin located just a few inches away on the temple.
The results said that the skin under the eyes exhibited a biological age that was 22.25 years older, on average.
But the disparity was even more significant in the skin from the upper eyelid.
It showed an average biological age difference of 28.75 years compared to the skin on the temple.
Another research indicates that the delicate skin around the eyes not only ages more rapidly but also experiences reduced capacity for effective repair and regeneration of damage!
And this is just one of the reasons why you should start using Shade-Erase consistently in the morning and evening, starting now!
With powerhouse ingredients like
Bladder Wrack & Acacia Catechu
Shade-Erase Under Eye Serum
Packs A Punch
But there's more to discover...
Let's delve into the label of Shade-Erase Under Eye Serum and uncover the benefits of each ingredient before you make the best skincare decision for your eye contours!
(Also - if you don’t throw your concealers in the bin after using this formula - just call us, we’ll give you a 100% refund.
NO QUESTIONS ASKED)
Moisture Padding That’s Proven To Decrease The Look Of Wrinkle Depth
Hyaluronic Acid& Organic Silicium
In a clinical trial, combining organic silicium and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid resulted in a 100% improvement in skin health and
✅ Decreased appearance of wrinkle depth
✅Improved skin quality with reduced
transepidermal water loss (TEWL)
✅ Enhanced skin bounce (13x)
✅ Enhanced hydration levels
This Clinically Proven Blend that Amplifies Under Eye Luminosity and Brightness in 8 Weeks
Introducing our powerhouse blend, meticulously crafted with Baical Skullcap Root Extract, Moutan Peony Root Extract, and Strawberry Begonia, complemented by other clinically tested compounds. This expert formulation is engineered to combat the visible signs of aging and illuminate your complexion to unprecedented levels. Clinically tested for efficacy, it's your ultimate solution for radiant, youthful skin.
✅ A significant improvement in skin luminance, supported by chromameter readings
✅ A visible reduction in spots over an 8-week period
✅ Improvement in skin tone in 72% of the population after an 8-week study
More about these plant extracts!
BAICAL SKULLCAP
ROOT EXTRACT
Baical Skullcap, the "golden herb," yields roots rich in phytochemicals, renowned for age-defying properties
-
Brightens skin and promotes an even-toned complexion
-
Soothes and hydrates
MOUTAN PEONY
ROOT EXTRACT
Known as the "King of Flowers," Moutan peonies symbolize wealth and honor, now harnessed for beauty.
-
Brightens complexion and enhances youthfulness
-
Improves the look of skin texture, clarity, and brightness
-
Offers firming and soothing effects, ideal for sensitive under eye skin
STRAWBERRY BEGONIA
ROOT EXTRACT
Extracted from the Saxifraga sarmentosa plant, this extract brings a natural radiance and smoother-looking texture to the skin.
-
Brightens dark circles, imparting a luminous glow
-
Softens and conditions delicate under eye skin, leaving it supple
-
Reduces the look of signs of aging
COMPLETE LIST OF INGREDIENTS
Water, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, PEG-6 Isostearate, Potassium Olivoyl Hydrolyzed Oat Protein, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Glycyrrhiza Glabra [Licorice] Root Extract, Acacia Catechu [Catechu] Bark Extract, Aloe Barbadensis [Aloe Vera] Leaf Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus [Bladder Wrack] Extract, Hesperetin Laurate, Arbutin, Citric Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Silanetriol, Acetyl Tyrosine, Saxifraga Sarmentosa [Strawberry Begonia] Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa [Moutan Peony] Root Extract, Aminopropyl Ascorbyl Phosphate, Scutellaria Baicalensis [Baical Skullcap] Root Extract, Gluconolactone, Glutathione, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Glyceryl Oleate, Trideceth-10, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfite, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate.
DID YOU KNOW THIS ULTRA-DELICATE SKIN IS ALSO UP TO 5 TIMES THINNER THAN THE SKIN ON THE SURROUNDING AREAS?
The under eye and eyelid skin tends to be more delicate than skin on the other parts of your face and body.
This thin and almost translucent skin provides little camouflage to the prominence of dark circles, hence those panda eyes.
It also breaks down faster than thicker skin does because it isn't as collagen-rich, leading to creases, crow's feet, and wrinkles.
Then the production of elastin, a protein responsible for skin elasticity, slows down as you age, resulting in wrinkly, creased, and droopy eyelids.
This part of your skin doesn't have its own oil glands, so it's more prone to dryness and scaly patches.
Puffiness can also occur due to fluid retention and drainage issues, making the under eye area appear swollen and tired.
DID YOU KNOW THIS ULTRA-DELICATE SKIN IS ALSO UP TO 5 TIMES THINNER THAN THE SKIN ON THE SURROUNDING AREAS?
The under eye and eyelid skin tends to be more delicate than skin on the other parts of your face and body.
This thin and almost translucent skin provides little camouflage to the prominence of dark circles, hence those panda eyes.
It also breaks down faster than thicker skin does because it isn't as collagen-rich, leading to creases, crow's feet, and wrinkles.
Then the production of elastin, a protein responsible for skin elasticity, slows down as you age, resulting in wrinkly, creased, and droopy eyelids.
This part of your skin doesn't have its own oil glands, so it's more prone to dryness and scaly patches.
Puffiness can also occur due to fluid retention and drainage issues, making the under eye area appear swollen and tired.
If you're here, chances are you've tried countless eye care options, only to be left disappointed.
But what if the problem isn't your age or genetics, but rather the formulations themselves?
Here's Where Shade-Erase Steps Onto The Stage, Effortlessly Blending The Contrasting Yet Complementary Forces Of Potency And Gentleness
Shade-Erase Under Eye Serum embodies the harmonious blend of modern scientific precision and the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, with a legacy spanning 5000 years.
Our groundbreaking formula achieves the perfect harmony of potency and gentleness, setting a new gold standard in under eye skincare, made with clinically proven ingredients and ingredient combinations and verified by
a self-assessment study.
And here's our promise: if you find another serum that strikes this balance like we do, we'll give you a 100% money-back guarantee
No Questions Asked.
ADD TO CART
✔30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Here's where Shade-Erase steps onto the stage, effortlessly blending the contrasting yet complementary forces of potency and gentleness
Shade-Erase Under Eye Serum embodies the harmonious blend of modern scientific precision and the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, with a legacy spanning 5000 years.
Our groundbreaking formula achieves the perfect harmony of potency and gentleness, setting a new gold standard in under eye skincare, made with clinically proven ingredients and ingredient combinations and verified by a self-assessment study.
And here's our promise:
If you find another serum that strikes this balance like we do, we'll give you a 100% money-back guarantee
No Questions Asked.
ADD TO CART
✔30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
★★★★★
"Very Pleased"
I have been extremely pleased with all the products I’ve tried. They are gentle, yet very effective in doing what they advertise.
-Sheryl M. (about other A. Modernica Products)
★★★★★
"Excellent products"
I’ve been using these products for 12 months now and find them to be fantastic. My skin feels really soft.
-Barbara W. (about other A. Modernica Products)
5 REASONS WHY SHADE-ERASE WILL OUTSHINE YOUR UNDER EYE SHADOWS, EVERYTIME!
Reason #1:
Blending Modern Science with Principles of 5000-Year-Old Ayurveda
We merge principles from centuries of traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with the latest scientific advancements, crafting a formula that synergistically combines powerful actives and potent botanicals. This fusion embodies the essence of Shade-Erase: a science-backed solution rooted in ancient knowledge.
Reason #2:
Specially Formulated for Accelerated Aging and Limited Regenerative Capacities of the Delicate Eye Area
Shade-Erase is formulated, considering the challenges of accelerated aging, limited regenerative capacities, and the delicate nature of the under eye area. Our formula goes beyond surface-level concealing of dark circles and wrinkles to, providing comprehensive care for a brighter, more youthful, and well-rested appearance.
Reason #3:
Potent Ingredients with Gentle Delivery Systems; Powerful Actives, Gentle Approach
Shade-Erase pairs strong botanicals with gentle delivery systems to ensure efficacy without irritation for the delicate eye area. For example, we use gluconolactone, which has a larger molecular size, making it less irritating and a standout choice for sensitive skin. Similarly, ingredients like Arbutin are chosen for their slow-release properties, minimizing irritation and making them suitable for delicate eye contours.
Reason #4:
More than 90% Naturally Derived Formulation with Minimal Additives; Nature's Best, Delivered to You
With over 90% natural ingredients, Shade-Erase harnesses the power of nature to refresh the look of under eye area. Free from added sulfates and parabens, our formula prioritizes purity and efficacy, ensuring that your skin receives only the best ingredients without unnecessary additives or burning chemicals.
Reason #5:
Confidence in Efficacy with a 100% Money-Back Guarantee; Results You Can Trust, Guaranteed
We're so confident in the effectiveness of Shade-Erase that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee within 30 days of purchase. This commitment to customer satisfaction reflects our belief in the transformative power of our formula and gives you the confidence to experience its benefits firsthand.
HOW TO USE
(in the AM and PM, consistently)
-
After cleansing your face, take a rice-grain-size amount of the product on your fingertip, and divide it between two fingers.
-
Gently pat the serum around your eyes and massage in circular motion until completely absorbed.
WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER YOU START USING
SHADE-ERASE UNDER EYE SERUM
Reduced Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles
Decreased Look of
Dark Circles
Brighter and More Radiant
Under Eye Area
Smoother and Suppler
Skin Texture
Minimized Look of Puffiness
and Eye-Bags
Overall Youthful, Restful and Refreshed Appearance
WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER YOU START USING
SHADE-ERASE UNDER EYE SERUM
✅ Reduced Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles
✅ Brighter and More Radiant Under Eye Area
✅ Minimized Look of Puffiness and Eye-Bags
✅ Decreased Look of Dark Circles
✅ Smoother and Suppler Skin Texture
✅ Overall Youthful, Restful and Refreshed Appearance
★★★★★
"Amazing Product"
II’ve been extremely pleased with all of the products I have purchased. This one is incredible! Not only is it extremely moisturizing, I can see a huge difference in the bags under my eyes and the lines around my mouth. I can actually feel it tightening my face when I use it at night.... Highly recommend ❣️❣️
-Kimberlay (about other A. Modernica Products)
You May Also Like
Balaayah Black Gram Body Booster
View Details
Firm-Focus Face Serum
View Details
Rufolia Periorbital Eyemulsion
View Details