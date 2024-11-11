ShadowGate journalist arrested on day documentary aired | FreePressers (2024)

'The documentary is based on allegations by Patrick Bergy, who formerly worked with Gen. James Jones of the Atlantic Council and Dynology, and "Tore" who was a contractor for former CIA Director John Brennan of The Analysis Corporation.'

An investigative journalist said she was arrested on the same day she was "literally about to break huge breaking news."

Millicent Weaver, known in digital circles and on social feeds as "Millennial Millie," was arrested in Diamond, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 14. The breaking news Weaver referred to is her investigative documentary "ShadowGate", which was also released on Friday.

YouTube took Weaver's documentary down 24 hours after it hit over one million views. Clicking on the original link brought this message: "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's policy on hate speech."

The documentary is based on allegations by Patrick Bergy, who formerly worked with Gen. James Jones of the Atlantic Council and Dynology, and "Tore" who was a contractor for former CIA Director John Brennan of The Analysis Corporation and other private firms.

The two alleged whistleblowers said they had each been involved in “military-grade psychology warfare weapons being used on American citizens.”

According to a report by The Tennessee Star, Weaver, 29, her boyfriend Gavin Wince, 46, and her brother Charles Weaver, 26, were arrested on Aug. 14. A Portage County Grand Jury issued secret arrest warrants for all three charging them with robbery, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and domestic violence.

Court documents say the arrest was tied to a dispute Weaver had with her mother in April.

Weaver captured her arrest on video that was later released on Twitter by YouTuber Mark Dice.

In the video, Weaver asks why she is being arrested and the officer can be heard saying ““I’ll give you all your paperwork when we get to the jail.”

Weaver says in the video: “I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested, and I have no idea why.”

The documentary describes a methodology called "Interactive Internet Activities" (IIA) which Bergy and "Tore" said was used to manipulate public opinion. Algorithms were said to be designed based on personal data from millions of individuals acquired as described by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, the report said.

About Snowden, Wikipedia states: "His disclosures revealed numerous global surveillance programs, many run by the NSA and the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance with the cooperation of telecommunication companies and European governments, and prompted a cultural discussion about national security and individual privacy."

In ShadowGate, Bergy described the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd as "all fake and fabricated" and explained that individual responses could be maniuplated based on cell phone data. "IIA hacks my reality," he said.

On Aug, 16, President Donald Trump announced that he was considering a pardon for Snowden, a reversal from his former stance that Snowden was "a spy who should be executed."

ShadowGate describes the role of "contractors" for the U.S. intelligence community in a variety of secret psychological warfare operations in arenas ranging from Afghanistan to the Russia investigation of President Trump to racial upheavals in the United States this year and in previous years.

On her website, Weaver described Shadow Gate as the “biggest whistleblowing event ever”. Weaver said in a trailer ahead of the film’s release that she had spoken with two people with knowledge of a secret organization of “contractors.” She said the contractors were “hired by government officials to frame the Trump campaign, set him up for the Russia collusion investigation, provided witnesses for the impeachment hearings and provided administrative support services to the Department of Justice during the Mueller investigation.”

Weaver says that both Republicans and Democrats worked together in a plot to bring down Trump: “Both parties are equally guilty of covering up what should turn out to be an even bigger scandal. Shadow Gate: the tactical and operational role the shadow government played behind the scenes carrying out the coup against President Trump. We’re going to be looking behind the puppets at who the real puppet master, string-pullers are.”

Infowars host Alex Jones said in a video statement that he had known Weaver for at least eight years and described her as a “good Christian lady.” He added that Weaver contributed to Infowars as a freelancer. Other news reports characterized Weaver as a "correspondent for the far-right Infowars." Jones disputed an online conspiracy theory that claimed the arrest was “staged” in order to promote Shadow Gate.

Weaver’s case will be adjudicated by Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Becky L. Doherty. During Monday’s arraignment, the judge set bond for Weaver at $20,000 but released her on her own recognizance. Charles Weaver and Wince were also released Monday on their own recognizance.

The trial date is set for Nov. 2, the day before the 2020 presidential election.

