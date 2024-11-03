She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (2024)

By Yeoman Lowbrow on November 10, 2016

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (1)

The official birthday of hotpants is 1970 byMariuccia Mandelli of the Italian fashion label Krizia. However, some also cite Mary Quant, the miniskirt’s originator, as the creator of hotpants in the late 1960s (although they weren’t officially called “hotpants” until later). Whoever deserves credit, it goes without saying, the world owes her a debt of gratitude.

Short shorts had been worn informally since the 1920s, generally for sports activities. It wasn’t until the women’s liberation movement and sexual revolution of the late sixties that they became fashionable. As the seventies wore on, hotpants gradually grew out of favor, but equally high hemmed running shorts and dolphin shorts as well as Daisy Dukes filled the short-shorts void.

Sadly, the 1990s ushered in an era of long baggy shorts – a nasty plague that lastedfor over a decade. That fashion crisis has, thankfully, been eradicated; however, we should still stand vigilant against its dreaded reappearance.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (2)

#1-2 – And so, we’ll start our count here, with a pair of white hotpants – a look that transcends cultural and political boundaries. From a German record album to an American motorcycle mag – they’re bothenhanced by white hotpants on their covers.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (3)

#3 – Jaclyn Smith sporting a pair of denim short-shorts that Catherine Bach would be proud of.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (4)

#4-5 – Naturally, sexploitation cinema and adult magazines were among the biggest purveyors of the short short.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (5)

#6-7 – Then, of course, there is the 1971 James Brown hit, “Hot Pants”, which contains brilliant lyrics such as:

“One-two one-two-three uh! / Hot pants, hey hot pants uh! smokin’ / Hot pants, smokin’ that-hot pants / That’s where its at a-that’s where its at.”

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (6)

#8-9 – Once upon a time, the required uniform for flight attendants was either miniskirt or hotpants. Take your pick.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (7)

#10-11

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (8)

#12-13 – In 1970, the same year the term “hot pants” was supposedly coined and invented, the Belgian band Salvage releases a song by the same name.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (9)

#14 – What album cover qualifies as thegreatest to feature hotpants? Some may submit Linda Ronstadt or Barbara Streisand, but vote is for The Zebras.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (10)#15-16 – I think it’s fair to saygo-go boots and hotpants were a damn good look.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (11)

#17 -18 – Go-go boots with a one-piece variation on the hotpants look.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (12)

#19-20: More white go-go boots. The pic on the right is from an episode of “Jason King”.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (13)

#21-22 – As I mentioned, proper hotpants had gone out of style by the early 1980s, but running shorts/dolphin shorts quickly replaced it, andcould be every bit as revealing.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (14)

#23-24

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (15)

#25-26 As these images of Blonde On Blonde and Susan Anton demonstrate, old-school short-shorts could reveal a lot more than just leg. Suffice it to say, ladies were comfortable with their bodies in the 1970s.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (16)

#27-28

Hotpants were such a sensation in 1971, that, not only were there a couple popular songs devoted to the new clothing, but several movies: Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971), Love In Hot Pants (1971), and Hot Pants Holiday (1971). It should also be noted that Hammer’s Dracula AD 1972 was calledVampyren Jager Hotpants in Denmark.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (17)

#29-30 – We could do an entire post just featuring hotpants on record covers and still not have room for them all.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (18)

#31-32

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (19)

#33-34 – Couldn’t have a hotpants article and not feature Pan’s People; that would just be wrong.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (20)

#35-36 – Yes, from cheesy 80s girl groups to 1960s British actresses (Elaine Taylor), we’re bringing youa veritable potpourri of short shorts.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (21)

#37-38

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (22)

#39-40 – When it came to the best hotpants on TV, there were several contenders: Mary Ann from Gilligan’s Islandand Chrissy Snow from Three’s Company to name a few. However, the undisputed Queen of TV Hotpants is Wonder Woman (Linda Carter).

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (23)

#41-42

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (24)

#43-45 – Jimmy Patrick brings us another tune devoted to our favorite brand of shorts. It seems mankind was obsessed with hotpants in the early seventies.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (25)

#46-47 – The 1979 movie Burnout offers fast cars and girls in short-shorts – what more could a 70s male want in a movie?

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (26)

#48-49

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (27)

#50-51 – Olivia Newton-John at right

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (28)

#52-53 – (L) Catherine Bach, the lady behind “Daisy Dukes”, and (R) a Yugoslavian girl group that really knew how to wedge into a pair of shiny short shorts.

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (29)

#54-55

And so we’ve come to end. Alas, there are so, so many more short-shorts images from yesteryear I’d love to share. But I think hotpant saturation levels have been reached. Until next time!

She Wears Short Shorts: 55 Images from the Golden Age of Hotpants - Flashbak (30)

From the film Gas Pump Girls (1979)

