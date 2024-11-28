Shetland Series 9 Cast: Meet the New Characters (2024)

Meet Shetland's new guest cast, including stars of Harry Potter, Poldark, House of the Dragon and more.
It’s back, the crime drama with the theme music so romantic and wistful that it sounds as though Ashley Jensen should really be standing on the prow of an 18th century ship, her corset winched up and her long hair blowing around her as the waves carry her onwards, instead of wrapped up in Gore-Tex and driving around Shetland in an MG hatchback.
There’s a new mystery, a new murder (perhaps more than one), and a still new-ish Detective Inspector running the show. Ashley Jensen‘s DI Ruth Calder wasn’t a one-and-done deal for series eight, it turned out – she’s back for another round of interrogating suspects, making house visits, piecing together clues, and being brought cups of tea by Sgt Billy McCabe.
As well as regulars Alison O’Donnell as Tosh, Lewis Howden as Billy, Steven Robertson as Sandy, Tibu Fortes as Harry Lamont, Angus Miller as Donnie Russell, and Anne Kidd as Cora Maclean, see who’ll be joining Jensen as part of the new Shetland series nine guest cast below:
Ian Hart as Euan Rossi
Liverpudlian actor Ian Hart is a familiar face, perhaps still best recognised for the role of Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and this year seen in excellent real-life ITV drama Mr Bates vs. the Post Office. You’ll also have seen him in recent years as Father Beocca in The Last Kingdom, Carl in BBC crime drama The Responder, and as Thomas in The Terror. In Shetland, he plays Professor Euan Rossi, a maths lecturer from Oxford university who’s called to the islands by an old acquaintance.
Ad
Ad – content continues below
Sarah MacGillivray & Jacob Ferguson as Annie and Noah Bett
Sarah MacGillivray plays Tosh’s friend Annie Bett in series nine. An Oxford maths graduate now working as an accountant for small businesses on Shetland, Annie is mother to young Noah and the wife of Ian Bett (see below). MacGillivray has previously appeared in Outlander, and 2022 feature film The Lost King, while this is the first credited screen role for Jacob Ferguson, who plays Annie and Ian’s son Noah.
Robert Jack as Ian Bett
Robert Jack, who plays local property developer Ian Bett in series nine, can soon be seen in four-part real-life drama Lockerbie. He’s previously appeared in a range of Scottish TV series from Annika to Gary Tank Commander, and children’s series Princess Mirror-Belle, as well as feature film Damaged.
Nathalie Merchant, Ines Asserson, and Johannes Lassen as Karin, Astrid and Stefan Jakobson
The well-heeled Jakobson family – mother Karin, father Stefan and daughter Astrid – live in a beautiful coastal home, and were the employers of carer Anton Bergen. They’re played by Swedish actor Nathalie Merchant, Danish actor Joannes Lassen, and Norwegian actor Ines Asserson.
Vincent Regan, Ross Anderson & Macleod Stephen as the Harris Family
House of the Dragon‘s Ser Rickard Thorne (aka actor Vincent Regan) plays the Harris patriarch John. You’ll know him as having played Ned Despard in the final series of Poldark, Dennis in the Luther movie, Ray in the 2022 series of The Bay, and going back a few years, the Captain in The 300. Ross Anderson and Macleod Stephen play his character’s sons Patrick (Ross Anderson, from The Last Kingdom and Granite Harbour) and Fergus (Macleod Stephen, also from Granite Harbour). When an islander needs somewhere to shelter during a difficult time, the Harris family offer their help, but are they purely motivated by goodwill?
Tara Lee as Lisa Friel & Jimmy Yuill as ‘Campervan’ Angus Wallace
Irish actor Tara Lee plays homeless Shetlander Lisa in series nine. Lee has previously appeared in ITV crime drama The Suspect, BBC crime drama The Fall, as well as a short stint as Jessica in EastEnders circa 2018 and several other titles. Her character teams up with conspiracy theorist and campervan owner Angus in Shetland. He’s played by Jimmy Yuill, who’s a familiar face with TV roles stretching back to the 1970s and has appeared in everything from Hamish Macbeth to Wycliffe, and EastEnders to brilliant Scottish thriller Guilt and much more.
Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Nathan Huang
Nathan Huang is the son of JJ Huang, owner of local Shetland Chinese takeaway restaurant The Golden Dragon, where a regular invite-only poker game is held. JJ is played by True Detective, EastEnders and The Essex Serpent‘s Nicholas Goh, while Nathan is played by Marlowe Chan-Reeves, whom Doctor Who fans may recognise as having appeared in 2022 Easter special Legend of the Sea Devils, opposite Jodie Whittaker.
Ad
Ad – content continues below
ALSO NEW TO THE CAST
Leeroy Boone as Anton Bergen, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant, Nalini Chetty as Tara Kirk, Richard Thompson as Frank Kirk, Stuart Campbell as Malcolm Kidd and Gemma McElhinney as Joni Connal.
Shetland series nine airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Ad
- Share:
- Share on Facebook (opens in a new tab)
- Share on Twitter (opens in a new tab)
- Share on Linkedin (opens in a new tab)
- Share on email (opens in a new tab)
|
Comment:
Comments count:0
Tags: Crime DramaShetlandUK TV
Written by
Louisa Mellor|@Louisa_Mellor
Louisa Mellor is the Den of Geek UK TV Editor. She has written about TV, film and books for Den of Geek since 2010, and for…
Read more from Louisa Mellor