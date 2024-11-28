Shetland Series 9 Cast: Meet the New Characters (2024)

It’s back, the crime drama with the theme music so romantic and wistful that it sounds as though Ashley Jensen should really be standing on the prow of an 18th century ship, her corset winched up and her long hair blowing around her as the waves carry her onwards, instead of wrapped up in Gore-Tex and driving around Shetland in an MG hatchback.

There’s a new mystery, a new murder (perhaps more than one), and a still new-ish Detective Inspector running the show. Ashley Jensen‘s DI Ruth Calder wasn’t a one-and-done deal for series eight, it turned out – she’s back for another round of interrogating suspects, making house visits, piecing together clues, and being brought cups of tea by Sgt Billy McCabe.

As well as regulars Alison O’Donnell as Tosh, Lewis Howden as Billy, Steven Robertson as Sandy, Tibu Fortes as Harry Lamont, Angus Miller as Donnie Russell, and Anne Kidd as Cora Maclean, see who’ll be joining Jensen as part of the new Shetland series nine guest cast below:

Ian Hart as Euan Rossi

Liverpudlian actor Ian Hart is a familiar face, perhaps still best recognised for the role of Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and this year seen in excellent real-life ITV drama Mr Bates vs. the Post Office. You’ll also have seen him in recent years as Father Beocca in The Last Kingdom, Carl in BBC crime drama The Responder, and as Thomas in The Terror. In Shetland, he plays Professor Euan Rossi, a maths lecturer from Oxford university who’s called to the islands by an old acquaintance.