Shiawassee County 911 Active Events (2024)

Shiawassee Central Dispatch/Emergency 911 - Facebook
Active Events – Genesee County 9-1-1
Shiawassee County Michigan Live Audio Feeds - Broadcastify
Shiawassee County Police Dispatch Live Audio Feed - Broadcastify
Central Dispatch - Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office
Shiawassee County
Genesee County 911 Active Events & Alerts Powered by Smart911
Shiawassee Scanner, FD & EMS, & Genesee County 911 call
Shiawassee County Michigan Emergency Alerts - Smart911

1. Shiawassee Central Dispatch/Emergency 911 - Facebook

  • Shiawassee Central Dispatch/Emergency 911, Corunna, Michigan. 9149 likes · 83 talking about this · 38 were here. DO NOT POST EMERGENCIES HERE- DIAL 911!...

  See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

2. Active Events – Genesee County 9-1-1

  • 36 active events. To navigate the map with touch gestures double-tap and hold your finger on the map, then drag the map.

  • DEPT OF PUBLIC WORKS (I.E.SEWER)

3. Shiawassee County Michigan Live Audio Feeds - Broadcastify

4. Shiawassee County Police Dispatch Live Audio Feed - Broadcastify

  • Shiawassee County Police Dispatch. Feed Status: Online Listeners: 24. 00:00.

  • Shiawassee County Police Dispatch Live Audio Feed on Broadcastify.com

5. Central Dispatch - Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

  • 8 sep 2022 · Smart911 is a comprehensive software program that facilitates data and communications in the event of a 9-1-1 call. With Smart911, Michiganders ...

    The p value – definition and interpretation of p-values in statistics

  • Central Dispatch Lieutenant Angela Norling Central Dispatch 989-743-3411 x 7227 Mission Statement It is our mission at the Shiawassee County Central Dispatch Center to provide excellent and professional service to the citizens and responders of Shiawassee County. We are the “FIRST” first responder to help our citizens and responders in an emergency

6. Shiawassee County

  • Bevat niet: active | Resultaten tonen met:active

  • Welcome to Shiawassee County Find quick access to the services, departments, and events you are looking for. Quick Access "How-to" Services Welcome to Shiawassee County Shiawassee County takes its name from the Shiawassee River, which enters the county near the southeast corner, passes through the villages of Byron and Vernon,

7. Genesee County 911 Active Events & Alerts Powered by Smart911

  • For Genesee County 911 News, Active Events, and much more, visit this link. ... To register to receive emergency notifications, through the Genesee County 911 ...

  • For Genesee County 911 News, Active Events, and much more, visit this link.

8. Shiawassee Scanner, FD & EMS, & Genesee County 911 call | Facebook

  • 8:15PM: 4 sheriff, a state boy and a chopper heading down the mccurdy trail toward Corunna from the airport, lights on! Came down Grover in a damn hurry lol ...

  See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

9. Shiawassee County Michigan Emergency Alerts - Smart911

  • Sign up here in order to receive Important Messages and Emergency Alert Notifications from Shiawassee County Michigan Emergency Management Authority! * = ...

  • This service helps 9-1-1 protect your family by providing more information to first responders. You should sign up too, it is free!

FAQs

What is the phone number for Shiawassee County? ›

If you need to contact us, email us at: clerk@shiawassee.net or call us at (989)743-2242. We apologize for any inconvenience. GIS Information is now LIVE! Click here for access!

What county is Owosso, MI in? ›

Welcome to Shiawassee County

The majority of residents reside inside 6 cities, 6 villages, and 21 unincorporated communities. Owosso, the largest city in the county, was the birthplace of several famous people, among them being former Governor Thomas E.

What county is Corunna in? ›

What is the non-emergency 911 number for Shiawassee County? ›

For Shiawassee County Central Dispatch non-emergencies please call 989-743-9111.

How do you pronounce Shiawassee? ›

Shiawassee (SHĪ-ə-WÄ-sē) Slagle (SLĀG-ul) Snover (SNŌ-vûr) Tahquamenon Falls (tə-KWÄM-in-ən FÄLZ)

What is Owosso famous for? ›

The Curwood Castle was the writing studio for one of America's greatest authors of his time. James Oliver Curwood was an Owosso, Michigan native who's novels were estimated to have been read by over 7 million people during his time, and a who's stories were turned into major motion pictures in Hollywood...

What does Owosso mean in English? ›

Owasso Oklahoma's name is a Cherokee word meaning "trail's end" or "end of the trail".

How did Owosso, Michigan get its name? ›

The city was named after Chief Wosso, an Ojibwe leader of the Shiawassee area.

What county is 80501 in? ›

What county is 60647 in? ›

Property Finder for 60647 ZIP Code

Property Finder helps you locate the best sites amongst 1.8 million properties in Cook County, including 25,600 here in 60647.

What county is 77459 in? ›

What is the phone number for Ladbs 311? ›

For Zoning and Building code questions, please contact our call center at 311 or (213) 473-3231 and ask to speak with the LADBS Zoning & Building Code Engineer.

What is the phone number for Michigan State Housing? ›

Any questions regarding the housing application process should be directed to the Housing Assignments Office at 1-517-884-5483, 1-877-954-8366 or liveon@msu.edu.

What is the tourist phone number for Michigan? ›

At MDOT, we are here to help. If you can't find what you are looking for in our popular topics, frequently asked questions or website search, give us a call at 517-241-2400 or fill out our contact form.

