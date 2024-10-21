Should a Monkey Be Kept as a Pet? (2024)

Table of Contents
What's Not So Great About a Pet Monkey Major Considerations Before Getting a Primate Capuchin Chimpanzee Macaque Tamarin What is a Pocket Monkey? Squirrel Monkey Marmoset Guenon FAQs References

Primates have unique needs and require a substantial amount of care and attention. It can be very challenging to care for one in a household. There are more than 350 species of primates hailing from habitats in Asia, Africa, and the New World. Of those primates, only seven are usually kept as pets. Review some quick points about owning capuchins, chimpanzees, and more. And, take a look at some significant considerations before you bring one home.

1:31

What's Not So Great About a Pet Monkey

Major Considerations Before Getting a Primate

If you are thinking about adopting or buying a pet primate, there are a few things you need to know before you finalize your decision. Overall, primates do not make good pets, and larger ones like chimpanzees are one of the worst household pets.

See Also
Tolerant monkeys that shared shade after a hurricane increased their life expectancyMonkey Facts, Types, Lifespan, Classification, Habitat, Pictures7 Common Pet Monkeys: Important Facts & Pictures!17 Cutest Monkeys In The World (With Pictures) - Wild Explained

Many primates are are illegal to own in certain states and jurisdictions. Some require permits to own primates and there are fines and other repercussions for those who don't comply. Be sure to research your area's laws before considering owning a primate.

You also must consider who will care for your pet when you must leave home as not all people are qualified to look after primates. Plus, only specific veterinarians will see them due to the risk of zoonotic diseases primates carry. So check you have a veterinarian around you in cases you need medical attention for your pet prior to getting a primate.

The cost of a primate, whether it is a smaller monkey like a capuchin ($7,000) or a great ape like a chimpanzee ($70,000), is expensive. But, mounting costs like a lifetime supply of food, environmental upkeep, diapers, and veterinarian bills can be astronomical.

All primates are a potential risk to you and your family. Even if you raise the animal from birth, it is still a wild creature that can lose control at any minute and harm you. Smaller monkeys may become aggressive, bite you, or become destructive in your home or their enclosure. Larger monkeys and chimps have a potential for greater damage, personal injury, or even death. While there are some cases where a monkey is well-trained and lives out its entire life without causing harm, the risk is too high in most cases.

Most primates are long-lived creatures, and despite looking huggable, they are not cuddly creatures. They require a substantial amount of your time every day and need large enclosures. In terms of space requirements, even some zoos with large naturalistic enclosures are under fire for not providing ample space. Though some of the animals can live in enclosures that are 30 square feet or more, some never acclimate well to life in an enclosure.

Monkeys or apes need a varied, fresh diet, plenty of sunshine (for vitamin D and bone health), and several hours of daily enrichment and interaction with you. If these needs are not addressed appropriately, the animal will become lonely or depressed and can get aggressive.

See Also
Monkey Facts: The Ultimate Guide to Monkeys - Pictures & In-Depth Info

Capuchin

The capuchin is a New World monkey that often appears in television or movies as the hat-and-vest-wearing monkey that collects money from street performances. These long-lived monkeys (average life span is 40 years) are highly intelligent, mischievous, and territorial. Smart as they are, most never learn to use the toilet and need diapers for their entire life span.

Chimpanzee

Although people have kept chimpanzees as pets, it is not recommended; they can be aggressive. Chimps are not monkeys. Technically, they are great apes native to the forests and savanna of Africa. Humans do share the most DNA in common with this species; however, chimps are large, strong, and can overpower humans when it comes to brute strength. Chimps have mauled and even killed humans. This species also lives long—about 60 years in captivity—and requires diapers if it is outside of its enclosure.

Macaque

Macaques are smaller monkeys that hail from Asia. They can get up to 40 pounds and can live up to 30 years. They also need to wear diapers throughout their lifetime. They need a large, secure cage so they don't get lost in your house or run outside and climb up electric poles. Even though these are smaller primates, they require massive enclosures that are at least 30 square feet.

Tamarin

Tamarins are tiny New World monkeys that weigh less than a pound but will live about 15 years in captivity. Despite their small mouths, they can still give nasty bites. They need a very secure cage with small bar spacing; if not, they will escape or get stuck in the bars. For an indoor cage, you can house one in a 7-feet square enclosure. But, they will need access to a larger outdoor enclosed space for highly needed vitamin D for their growth and development, as all species of monkey do.

What is a Pocket Monkey?

Monkeys like Tamarins and Marmosets are sometimes called pocket monkeys, because they're small enough to fit in your pocket.

Squirrel Monkey

Squirrel monkeys are acrobats. They live up to 25 years, use their tails to hang on branches, and need a lot of space and hanging branches for clinging and moving around. They will also wear diapers for their entire life. They have extensive dietary requirements and require a wide variety of foods.

Marmoset

Similar to tamarins in size and housing requirements, marmosets are squirrel-like monkeys from South America. Their natural diet is insects, fruit, tree sap, and other small animals. They are quick, scampering creatures that are not suited to handling. These are generally not suited as pets for their particular diet and UV light needs.

Guenon

These 10-pound monkeys hail from the forests of sub-Saharan Africa and can live up to 25 years in captivity. Guenons are also high maintenance. There are almost two dozen species of guenons; the green monkey, vervet, and grivet are the most popular species kept as pets. They thrive in large groups. To keep this animal as a pet, you would need to keep a troop of them.

12 Best Exotic Pets for Apartment Living

Should a Monkey Be Kept as a Pet? (2024)

FAQs

Should a Monkey Be Kept as a Pet? ›

Primates can become violent toward humans who try to domesticate them. If kept isolated in captivity, they can develop mental health problems that can cause them to attack and injure people. Most primates need to live in social groups to survive and thrive.

Keep Reading
Do you think it is advisable to keep a monkey? ›

Answer: No it's not advisable to keep toto as a pet because he's a very mischievous monkey. ... His continuous mischiefs would result in frequent losses... Moreover an animal like monkey needs to live in a free forest and not in houses..

Get More Info Here
What are the pros and cons of a monkey? ›

They are incredibly social animals, intelligent, and able to learn tasks and tricks quickly. Those are the pros. There can be a rather sizable expense with owning a monkey. You will need to create a secure enclosure and have the proper permits.

View More
Why would I have a pet monkey? ›

Monkeys are beloved for their entertainment value, resemblance to humans, and human-like abilities, but the practice of keeping monkeys as pets is criticized by primatologists and zoologists due to issues surrounding conservation, the animals' welfare, and public health and safety.

Continue Reading
Do pet monkeys carry diseases? ›

Monkeys should not be kept as pets. In fact, many states in the U.S. ban private ownership of monkeys and other primates. Monkeys can carry and transmit diseases to humans, especially the herpes B virus, which can potentially be fatal to a person who is bitten, scratched, or spit on by a monkey.

Tell Me More
Should I keep a monkey as a pet? ›

Most primatologists and primatological organizations are strongly against keeping primates as pets.

Show Me More
What are good things about monkeys? ›

Monkeys are intelligent animals that are good at solving problems. Almost all types live together in groups. A monkey group commonly includes several related females, their young, and one or more males. Monkeys use facial expressions, body movements, and various noises to communicate with each other.

Continue Reading
What kind of monkey makes the best pet? ›

Guenon. These 10-pound monkeys hail from the forests of sub-Saharan Africa and can live up to 25 years in captivity. Guenons are also high maintenance. There are almost two dozen species of guenons; the green monkey, vervet, and grivet are the most popular species kept as pets.

Tell Me More
What happens to pet monkeys when they get older? ›

When pet monkeys reach maturity, they can become difficult to handle and may even injure their owners. Many end up being rehomed to sanctuaries, or may even be released into the wild where their chance of survival is very low.

Keep Reading
What not to do with a monkey? ›

It may seem like innocent fun and other people may be doing it, but please: do not feed the monkeys. Consider your body language. Avoid smiling at monkeys or making any sort of gesture that shows or bares your teeth.

View More

Can a monkey be potty trained? ›

Most monkeys cannot be effectively toilet trained. Sometimes, younger monkeys can be partially potty trained, but they lose that ability as they mature. In addition, as they're attempting to potty train, they tend to throw their poop and play with their pee.

Tell Me More
What smell do monkeys hate? ›

The chemical Capsaicincontained in chilli is an excellent repellent against monkeys, squirrels, and some other wild animals. Farmers who grow chilli will also benefit from an extra source of income.

Get More Info Here
What states allow pet monkeys? ›

States with No Restrictions to Own a Monkey in US
  • West: Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska.
  • Midwest: Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio.
  • South: Alabama, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina.
Mar 28, 2024

View More
What if a monkey bites you? ›

Risks from monkey bites include serious wound infections, herpes B virus, and rabies. If a person is bitten or scratched by a monkey, the wound should be thoroughly cleaned with soap and water.

Read On
Are pet monkeys high maintenance? ›

High Maintenance and Specialized Care:

For their wellbeing, appropriate shelter, enrichment, and mental stimulation are crucial. Additionally, because they can live for several decades, monkeys require a lifetime commitment.

Keep Reading
What to do if a monkey attacks you? ›

What to do if you are attacked? Do not run away or show fear – this will just tell the monkey that you are inferior and their aggression could intensify. Back away slowly, don't turn your back on the monkey but do avoid making eye contact. Show the monkey that you are not holding anything in your hands.

Discover More
Why should we save monkeys? ›

The extinction of wild pri- mate populations could mean the loss of informa- tion vital to human survival in a future of emerging infectious diseases and global climate change. Wild primate populations can provide important benefits to people living in proximity to them.

Get More Info
What benefits do monkeys have? ›

Monkeys are the only mammalian animal model with menstrual cycles and hormonal patterns comparable to humans, providing crucial insights into fertility, pregnancy and menopause. Many serious diseases still threaten our well-being: AIDS, Alzheimer's, cancer and Parkinson's disease, to name a few.

Continue Reading
Why are monkeys important to the world? ›

Monkeys play an important role in their native habitats by pollinating flowers and dispersing seeds as they travel.

Get More Info
Is it morally wrong to have a pet monkey? ›

Monkeys literally go insane when they're captive and isolated from their own kind. Keeping them as pets is incredibly cruel. Every major primatologist, from Jane Goodall to Frans de Waal, has condemned the practice of keeping monkeys as pets because of how destructive it is to the monkeys.

Get More Info

References

Top Articles
Strain Review: Super Silver Haze - CANNABIS RAUSCH
Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain
Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information
Latest Posts
Super Silver Haze Strain Review in 2023 - [Don't Miss]
Super Silver Haze Cannabis Strain (Full Review)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6122

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dean Jakubowski Ret

Birthday: 1996-05-10

Address: Apt. 425 4346 Santiago Islands, Shariside, AK 38830-1874

Phone: +96313309894162

Job: Legacy Sales Designer

Hobby: Baseball, Wood carving, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Lacemaking, Parkour, Drawing

Introduction: My name is Dean Jakubowski Ret, I am a enthusiastic, friendly, homely, handsome, zealous, brainy, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.