Shrinking Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) (2024)

A new set of episodes for Apple TV+'s Shrinking is on the way as Season 2 brings a similar level of A-list talent as Season 1.

Shrinking, created byScrubs'Bill Lawrence, became a hit upon its 2023 debut, earning multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

The series told the story of a grieving therapist mourning the sudden loss of his wife after a tragic car accident. From there, he decides to get drastically more involved in his patients' lives, not holding back on what he truly thinks about their situations.

Shrinking Season 2 premiered on October 15

Every Character & Actor in Shrinking Season 2

Jason Segel- Jimmy Laird

Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird takes the leading on-screen role inShrinking, along with credits as a creator, writer, and executive producer. Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

Following his wife's death, Jimmy went unconventional with his therapy practices by being far more blunt with patients on how to handle their problems. This gets him into trouble as the line between therapist and patient is blurred, although Jimmy shows plenty of compassion and good intentions in his work.

Fans can see Segel's other on-screen work in projects like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Jessica Williams- Gaby

Jessica Williams plays a key supporting role inShrinking as Gaby, a therapist at Jimmy's practice. Gaby was also best friends with Jimmy's late wife, Tia, and she remained close to Jimmy after her death.

Gaby is known for her empathy, even though it often works against her in her work and personal life. She is never hesitant to look out for those around her and shows her supportive nature in all her relationships seen in this series.

Fans can see Williams' other work in Love Life, 2 Dope Queens, and Booksmart.

Luke Tennie - Sean

Shrinking Season 2 brings back Luke Tennie's Sean, a military veteran who was sent to court-mandated therapy. While initially assigned to Gaby, she refers him to Jimmy as a patient.

Taking on MMA fighting and other unusual methods to channel his anger, Sean and Jimmy quickly grow close, even moving in together in Season 1. He forms relationships with many people close to Jimmy and starts a food truck business, but he struggles emotionally.

Other major credits on Tennie's resume include Players, Nickel Boys, and Deadly Class.

Michael Urie- Brian

Michael Urie plays a crucial supporting role in Shrinking as Brian, a lawyer who has been Jimmy's best friend since college. Brian is part of Jimmy and Gaby's social circle and frequently shows support for Jimmy after his wife's death.

Brian will be a key focus in Season 2 after marrying his partner Charlie; their wedding was highlighted in the Season 1 finale. However, this season will see him holding onto a big secret he's keeping from Jimmy, which comes after Jimmy ghosted him for a year following the loss of his wife.

Urie is best known for his longtime role as Marc St. James in all four seasons of Ugly Betty. Fans can also hear Urie in voiceover roles in Krapololis and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

Christa Miller- Liz

Christa Miller, the wife of show creator Bill Lawrence, returns for her role as Liz in Shrinking Season 2. Liz is Jimmy's next-door neighbor and helps take care of one of Tia's friends.

While she and Jimmy often irritate one another, she is part of his friend group and even helps financially support Sean in his food truck business. She later becomes Sean's full business partner, showing an intense nature while protecting those she loves.

Fans will recognize Miller for her time in Scrubs, where she played Jordan Sullivan in all nine seasons. Her other credits include The Drew Carey Show and Cougar Town.

Lukita Maxwell- Alice

Lukita Maxwell is a central character in theShrinkingstory as Alice, Jimmy's daughter. While she had a close and tight-knit relationship with her late mother, she's also built a strong bond with her father over the years.

Liz helps care for Alice while Jimmy deals with his struggles. Alice has to mature quickly as a high school teenager. She also forms close ties with Sean after he moves in with her and Jimmy.

Maxwell is quickly rising through the ranks in Hollywood thanks to roles in Afraid, Generation, and Speechless.

Harrison Ford- Dr. Paul Rhoades

Acting legend Harrison Ford is back in Shrinking Season 2, reprising his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades. The character is Jimmy's boss, friend, and mentor, having worked as a therapist for years.

Dr. Rhoades is far more traditional with his work than Jimmy, often showing his disapproval of how Jimmy starts operating during Season 1. Known for his gruff and gritty persona, he is excellent at his job, although fans also see him struggle with issues stemming from a Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Ford's resume is littered with legendary roles, including Star Wars' Han Solo, Indiana Jones in all five movies, and Rick Deckard in both Blade Runner films. The Oscar-nominee will join the MCU in 2025 as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who will evolve into the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

Ted McGinley- Derek

Ted McGinley is in line to return to the Shrinking cast for his role as Derek, Liz's husband. He is known for his easygoing and generally happy nature and for supporting his wife through all of her endeavors.

As a regular cast member, Derek will play a more significant role inShrinkingSeason 2.

Best known for his role as Stan Gable in 1984's Revenge of the Nerds, McGinley also stars in Married...with Children and Wayne's World 2.

Brett Goldstein- Louis

After helping create and write Shrinking, Season 2 sees Emmy-winner Brett Goldstein step in front of the camera as Louis, a new character.

Louis is revealed to be the drunk driver who caused the accident that killed Tia before Season 1. This will bring up countless horrible memories for Jimmy and his family as he relives one of the worst days of his life through Louis.

The fan-favorite star is best known for his award-winning role as always-angry footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Goldstein also joined the MCU as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder, and he boasts voiceover roles in the Harley Quinn series and Garfield.

Courtney Taylor - Courtney

Courtney Taylor has the chance to play a character with her real-life name in Shrinking Season 2.

Introduced at the start of the season, Courtney is Gaby's sister, who is revealed to be a recovering addict. She also struggles with the responsibility of taking care of her elderly mother.

Fans can see Taylor's past work in Insecure, Abbott Elementary, and The Invitation.

Marla Gibbs- Gaby’s mother

Portraying Gaby and Courtney's mother in Shrinking Season 2 is Marla Gibbs.

While she has not been named yet, this character is seen struggling in her elder years as Courtney takes care of her, causing drama for both of her daughters.

Gibbs is an industry icon thanks to her regular role as Florence Johnston in all 11 seasons of The Jeffersons. Other credits include 227 and El Camino.

Damon Wayans Jr.- Derek

Damon Wayans Jr. joins the Shrinking cast in Season 2 as a new character named Derek.

Upon arrival, Derek quickly wins over many regular characters, even impressing Jimmy. After the early stages of Season 2, he could potentially serve as Gaby's new love interest.

Wayans Jr.'s most notable roles are Big Hero 6, The Other Guys, and Let's Be Cops.

New episodes of Shrinking Season 2 air every Wednesday on Apple TV+.