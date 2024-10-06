Siege of Yorktown | Summary, American Revolution, Casualties, & Facts (2024)

United States history

Battle of Yorktown - Definition, Who Won & Importance | HISTORYWhat to See and Do in Historic Yorktown, Virginia

Print

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica

Surrender of Lord Cornwallis

Date:
September 28, 1781 - October 19, 1781
Location:
United States
Virginia
Yorktown
Participants:
France
United Kingdom
United States
Context:
American Revolution
Key People:
Sir Henry Clinton
Charles Cornwallis, 1st Marquess and 2nd Earl Cornwallis
Henry Knox
Marquis de Lafayette
Jean-Baptiste-Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau

Siege of Yorktown, (September 28–October 19, 1781), joint Franco-American land and sea campaign that entrapped a major British army on a peninsula at Yorktown, Virginia, and forced its surrender. The siege virtually ended military operations in the American Revolution.

After a series of reverses and the depletion of his forces’ strength, the British commander in the southern colonies, General Lord Cornwallis, moved his army from Wilmington, North Carolina, eastward to Petersburg, Virginia, on the Atlantic coast, in May 1781. Cornwallis had about 7,500 men and was confronted in the region by only about 4,500 American troops under the marquis de Lafayette, General Anthony Wayne, and Frederick William, Freiherr (baron) von Steuben. In order to maintain his seaborne lines of communication with the main British army of General Henry Clinton in New York City, Cornwallis then retreated through Virginia, first to Richmond, next to Williamsburg, and finally, near the end of July, to Yorktown and the adjacent promontory of Gloucester, both of which he proceeded to fortify.

The American commander in chief, General George Washington, ordered Lafayette to block Cornwallis’s possible escape from Yorktown by land. In the meantime Washington’s 2,500 Continental troops in New York were joined by 4,000 French troops under the comte de Rochambeau. This combined allied force left a screen of troops facing Clinton’s forces in New York while the main Franco-American force, beginning on August 21, undertook a rapid march southward to the head of Chesapeake Bay, where it linked up with a French fleet of 24 ships under the comte de Grasse. This fleet had arrived from the West Indies and was maintaining a sea blockade of Cornwallis’s army. Cornwallis’s army waited in vain for rescue or reinforcements from the British navy while de Grasse’s fleet transported Washington’s troops southward to Williamsburg, Virginia, whence they joined Lafayette’s forces in the siege of Yorktown. Washington was thus vindicated in his hopes of entrapping Cornwallis on the Yorktown Peninsula.

Meanwhile, a smaller British fleet under Admiral Thomas Graves was unable to counter French naval superiority at the Battle of Virginia Capes and felt forced to return to New York. A British rescue fleet, two-thirds the size of the French, set out for Virginia on October 17 with some 7,000 British troops, but it was too late. Throughout early October Washington’s 14,000 Franco-American troops steadily overcame the British army’s fortified positions at Yorktown. Surrounded, outgunned, and running low on food, Cornwallis surrendered his entire army on October 19 (though, either ill—as he claimed—or simply humiliated, Cornwallis did not participate in the actual surrender, having delegated that task to Brig. Gen. Charles O’Hara). The total number of British prisoners taken was about 8,000, along with about 240 guns. Casualties on both sides were relatively light. The victory at Yorktown ended fighting in the Revolution and virtually assured success to the American cause.

FAQs

Siege of Yorktown | Summary, American Revolution, Casualties, & Facts? ›

Following the Battle of Yorktown, the British troops abandoned the city and returned home to England. American and French forces only levied about 100 casualties and 300 injuries in the assault, while the British suffered nearly 150 deaths, 350 wounded, and over 7,000 troops forced to surrender.

What were the American casualties of the Battle of Yorktown? ›

Casualties – American casualties were estimated to be 88 killed and 301 wounded. British casualties were about 142-309 killed, 326-595 wounded, and 7,416-7,685 captured. Outcome – The result of the Siege was an American victory.

What happened at the Siege of Yorktown? ›

Outnumbered and outfought during a three-week siege in which they sustained great losses, British troops surrendered to the Continental Army and their French allies. This last major land battle of the American Revolution led to negotiations for peace with the British and the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1783.

How many people died in the Siege of Yorktown in 1862? ›

Siege of Yorktown (1862)
Strength
121,50035,000
Casualties and losses
182300
7 more rows

How many men died on the Yorktown? ›

In all, Yorktown's sinking on 7 June 1942 claimed the lives of 141 of her officers and crewmen.

How many Patriots were killed in Yorktown? ›

Siege of Yorktown
Americans: 8,000–9,000 men 5,900 regular troops 3,100 militia (not engaged) French: 10,800 men and 29 warships Total: 19,800 (fewer engaged)British: 5,000 German: Fewer than 3,000 Total: 8-9,000
Casualties and losses
88 killed 301 wounded142–309 killed 326–595 wounded prisoners 7,416–7,685 captured
9 more rows

What was the biggest outcome of the Battle of Yorktown? ›

Supported by the French army and navy, Washington's forces defeated Lord Charles Cornwallis' veteran army dug in at Yorktown, Virginia. Victory at Yorktown led directly to the peace negotiations that ended the war in 1783 and gave America its independence.

What was the bloodiest Battle of the Revolutionary War? ›

The crushing defeat of the Continental Army at the battle of Camden, S.C. stands out as the most costly battle of the war. Approximately 1,050 continental troops were killed and wounded, while the British suffered 314 casualties.

How bloody was the Battle of Yorktown? ›

The entire affair took about 30 minutes, and was far bloodier than the fighting at Redoubt 10. The French lost 15 men killed and 77 wounded; the British and Hessians lost 18 men killed and 50 captured.

Who laid siege to Yorktown? ›

The Americans and French marched from Williamsburg to Yorktown on September 28 and began digging a trench 800 yards from the British defense line to begin a siege.

How many soldiers surrendered at Yorktown? ›

Surrender at Yorktown

On October 19, 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered his army of some 8,000 men to General George Washington at Yorktown, giving up any chance of winning the Revolutionary War.

How many colonists died in the Battle of Yorktown? ›

According to historic records that survive from the war, some 230-397 soldiers were killed over the course of the Battle of Yorktown. The Franco-American forces suffered only 88 deaths; the British, however, lost anywhere from 142 to 309 soldiers during the fighting.

What are some important facts about Yorktown? ›

The port of Yorktown, which remains the seat of government, was the site of the final battle of the American Revolution where on October 19, 1781, Lord Cornwallis surrendered his British Army to the combined American-French forces under Washington and Rochambeau.

Who was most responsible for the victory at Yorktown? ›

With his knowledge of the surrounding rivers and ocean, Washington was able to work with the French Navy to defeat the British, allowing for the victory at Yorktown.

How many French died in Yorktown? ›

The memorial was to include the names of the some 600 Frenchmen* who lost their lives in this campaign, including the Yorktown siege and the naval battle of Chesapeake Bay, or the Battle of the Capes, as it is sometimes called.

Did the Americans lose the Battle of Yorktown? ›

Supported by the French army and navy, Washington's forces defeated Lord Charles Cornwallis' veteran army dug in at Yorktown, Virginia. Victory at Yorktown led directly to the peace negotiations that ended the war in 1783 and gave America its independence.

How many French died in the Battle of Yorktown? ›

The memorial was to include the names of the some 600 Frenchmen* who lost their lives in this campaign, including the Yorktown siege and the naval battle of Chesapeake Bay, or the Battle of the Capes, as it is sometimes called.

What was the bloodiest battle of the Revolutionary War? ›

The crushing defeat of the Continental Army at the battle of Camden, S.C. stands out as the most costly battle of the war. Approximately 1,050 continental troops were killed and wounded, while the British suffered 314 casualties.

Who lost and surrendered at the Battle of Yorktown? ›

On October 19, 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered his army of some 8,000 men to General George Washington at Yorktown, giving up any chance of winning the Revolutionary War.

