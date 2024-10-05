[Skier Quests Boost] - Chemical Part 3 | ID 212380864 | PlayerAuctions (2024)

I Want to Sell
Escape From Tarkov
x 1 Skier
Jul-31-2024 03:54:22 AM
2 time(s)
Lvl 1
30-Day Seller Performance
- BoostRoom
- Seller Lvl 1
- Member since 2018
2,778Total orders
113Escape From Tarkov
power levelingreviews
97.0% Total rating
99.0% Escape From Tarkov
power levelingrating
BoostRoom
Seller Lvl 1
Total orders: 2,778
Member since: 2018
4.9
Escape From Tarkov power-leveling : Seller Rating
(113)
Contact me
PlayerGuardian
Seller Paid Security Deposit
$ 9.00
- 1. Buyer creates order and send payment to PlayerAuctions
- 2. PlayerGuardian secures payment
- 3. Seller completes delivery within delivery guarantee
- 4. Buyer conﬁrm delivery
- 5. Seller receives disbursem*nt
|Feedback
|Comment
|From Buyer
|Time
View all feedback on BoostRoom
FAQ
PlayerAuctions makes it safe to buy from our members by securing your payment and guaranteeing delivery.
Option 1: In-game, Face to Face Delivery
Sellers will select this method of delivery if they intend to meet your character in-game with one of their own characters. Usually a seller will coordinate a time and location in-game to meet your character.
Tips:
- Be sure to conﬁrm the time to account for time zone differences
- Confirm which Shard or Server the delivery is to take place in case your game world has more than one.
- Never, under any circ*mstances, return gold, item, etc. to the delivery character if ever asked. In the event the seller asks you to, please take A screenshot and report this to PlayerAuctions Customer Support.
Option 2: In-game Mailbox delivery.
Some sellers will select the option to deliver gold or items directly to an in-game mailbox. This option is less popular for larger Games like WoW, but is still viable amongst other games. This option can be convenient for smaller ordersbecause you do not need to coordinate time of delivery.
Low Prices: Prices set by other players or PowerSellers on PlayerAuctions are significantly lower than the high markups you would find on expensive retail sites.
Guaranteed Security: PlayerAuctions is quite simply the most secure place to buy and sell MMO game assets. Through PlayerGuardian, you are 100% guaranteed full and as-described delivery, or your money back.
Reliable Delivery Speed: PlayerAuctions calculates each seller's average delivery speed from the seller's latest successfully completed deliveries, which gives you a clear idea of how fast the seller will deliver your order.
To see how quickly the seller may deliver your order, refer to the seller's delivery guarantee period, which is their promise to complete delivery within a certain timeframe after your payment is securely sent to PlayerAuctions and issuccessfully verified. Each seller sets their delivery guarantee period independent of PlayerAuctions. In the event that the seller is not able to complete the delivery within their guaranteed time, you may cancel the order without penaltyfor a hassle-free refund from PlayerAuctions.
PlayerAuctions guarantees that the seller will deliver your order, or your money back. The overwhelming majority of transactions through our site occur successfully. As for the very exceptional cases, you can rest assured that they havebeen carefully considered by our systems and processes, and we are well prepared to handle them in the rare event that they do occur. Read more.
PlayerGuardian Buyer Protections
PlayerAuctions is the most secure place to buy and sell MMO game assets. Our proprietary security technology, PlayerGuardian, keeps you, your payments, and your trades protected and private. The protections below are provided to all PlayerAuctions buyers.
- Guaranteed Payment Security
- Convenient & Worry-Free Trading
- A Secure, Trusted Trading Community
- Guaranteed Full and As-Described Delivery, or Your Money Back
- Guaranteed Seller On-Time Delivery, or Your Money Back
- Information Privacy
- PlayerAuctions After Sale 100% Support Guarantee
- Transparent Seller Service Ratings
- Bank-Level Data Security
Read more
PlayerAuctions is an independent player-to-player marketplace for buying and selling virtual video game property. PlayerAuctions is NOT endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by Escape From Tarkov or its trademark owner.
