[Skier Quests Boost] - Chemical Part 3 | ID 212380864 | PlayerAuctions (2024)

FAQs

In this quest you have to pick up a secure folder and find a Dorm room 220 key. The wanted folder can be found in a train car on the western side of Customs. There are multiple spawns throughout the train car. After obtaining the folder, you must successfully extract from the location.

By completing either Out of Curiosity or Big Customer, you will fail and lose access to this quest.

The folder you need to collect can spawn in several locations inside the train container. It may spawn in the left corner of the section next to the mattress or under the pallet next to the mattress or in between the two pallets there. It may also spawn under the right brick pallet, located opposite the mattress.

In this quest you have to find Sanitar's office, which is located in the health resort on Shoreline. The wanted office is room 110 on the first floor of the resort east wing. A Health Resort office key with a blue tape is required to unlock the room.

