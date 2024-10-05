[Skier Quests Boost] - Chemical Part 3 | ID 212380864 | PlayerAuctions (2024)

  • 1. Buyer creates order and send payment to PlayerAuctions
  • 2. PlayerGuardian secures payment
  • 3. Seller completes delivery within delivery guarantee
  • 4. Buyer conﬁrm delivery
  • 5. Seller receives disbursem*nt
      PlayerAuctions makes it safe to buy from our members by securing your payment and guaranteeing delivery.

      • Buyer creates order and send payment to PlayerAuctions
      • PlayerGuardian secures payment
      • Seller completes delivery within delivery guarantee
      • Buyer conﬁrm delivery
      • Seller receives disbursem*nt

      Option 1: In-game, Face to Face Delivery

      Sellers will select this method of delivery if they intend to meet your character in-game with one of their own characters. Usually a seller will coordinate a time and location in-game to meet your character.

      Tips:

      • Be sure to conﬁrm the time to account for time zone differences
      • Confirm which Shard or Server the delivery is to take place in case your game world has more than one.
      • Never, under any circ*mstances, return gold, item, etc. to the delivery character if ever asked. In the event the seller asks you to, please take A screenshot and report this to PlayerAuctions Customer Support.

      Option 2: In-game Mailbox delivery.

      Some sellers will select the option to deliver gold or items directly to an in-game mailbox. This option is less popular for larger Games like WoW, but is still viable amongst other games. This option can be convenient for smaller ordersbecause you do not need to coordinate time of delivery.

      Low Prices: Prices set by other players or PowerSellers on PlayerAuctions are significantly lower than the high markups you would find on expensive retail sites.

      Guaranteed Security: PlayerAuctions is quite simply the most secure place to buy and sell MMO game assets. Through PlayerGuardian, you are 100% guaranteed full and as-described delivery, or your money back.

      Reliable Delivery Speed: PlayerAuctions calculates each seller's average delivery speed from the seller's latest successfully completed deliveries, which gives you a clear idea of how fast the seller will deliver your order.

      To see how quickly the seller may deliver your order, refer to the seller's delivery guarantee period, which is their promise to complete delivery within a certain timeframe after your payment is securely sent to PlayerAuctions and issuccessfully verified. Each seller sets their delivery guarantee period independent of PlayerAuctions. In the event that the seller is not able to complete the delivery within their guaranteed time, you may cancel the order without penaltyfor a hassle-free refund from PlayerAuctions.

      PlayerAuctions guarantees that the seller will deliver your order, or your money back. The overwhelming majority of transactions through our site occur successfully. As for the very exceptional cases, you can rest assured that they havebeen carefully considered by our systems and processes, and we are well prepared to handle them in the rare event that they do occur. Read more.

      PlayerGuardian Buyer Protections

      [Skier Quests Boost] - Chemical Part 3 | ID 212380864 | PlayerAuctions (6)

      PlayerAuctions is the most secure place to buy and sell MMO game assets. Our proprietary security technology, PlayerGuardian, keeps you, your payments, and your trades protected and private. The protections below are provided to all PlayerAuctions buyers.

      • Guaranteed Payment Security
      • Convenient & Worry-Free Trading
      • A Secure, Trusted Trading Community
      • Guaranteed Full and As-Described Delivery, or Your Money Back
      • Guaranteed Seller On-Time Delivery, or Your Money Back
      • Information Privacy
      • PlayerAuctions After Sale 100% Support Guarantee
      • Transparent Seller Service Ratings
      • Bank-Level Data Security

      Read more

      PlayerAuctions is an independent player-to-player marketplace for buying and selling virtual video game property. PlayerAuctions is NOT endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by Escape From Tarkov or its trademark owner.

      [Skier Quests Boost] - Chemical Part 3 | ID 212380864 | PlayerAuctions (2024)

      FAQs

      What is the item for the chemical part 1 quest? ›

      In this quest you have to pick up a secure folder and find a Dorm room 220 key. The wanted folder can be found in a train car on the western side of Customs. There are multiple spawns throughout the train car. After obtaining the folder, you must successfully extract from the location.

      Know More
      How do you fail chemical part 4? ›

      By completing either Out of Curiosity or Big Customer, you will fail and lose access to this quest.

      Get More Info Here
      Where is the chemical part 1 folder spawn? ›

      The folder you need to collect can spawn in several locations inside the train container. It may spawn in the left corner of the section next to the mattress or under the pallet next to the mattress or in between the two pallets there. It may also spawn under the right brick pallet, located opposite the mattress.

      Learn More Now
      How do you get the chemistry closet quest? ›

      In this quest you have to find Sanitar's office, which is located in the health resort on Shoreline. The wanted office is room 110 on the first floor of the resort east wing. A Health Resort office key with a blue tape is required to unlock the room.

      Keep Reading
      How do you not fail a chemistry test? ›

      Passing a general chemistry class requires a good understanding of the fundamentals, the ability to do some basic math, use a calculator for more advanced equations, and a willingness to gain knowledge of a complex topic. Chemistry is the study of matter and its properties. Everything around you involves chemistry.

      View Details
      How do you determine the danger level of a given chemical? ›

      The evaluation is performed by classifying each chemical based on published toxicological or other data to determine its physical and health hazards. The identified hazards have to be communicated on the container label and in documents called Safety Data Sheets (SDS).

      Show Me More

