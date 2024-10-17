Skyrim:A Return To Your Roots (2024)

After collecting the required number of plants, the quest will update again and you will be asked to deliver them to Avrusa Sarethi, Sinderion's former colleague. She is currently residing at Sarethi Farm, between Riften and Ivarstead. Give Avrusa the thirty Crimson Nirnroot samples to complete the quest and receive The Nirnroot Missive . You will also be provided with Sinderion's Serendipity, an ability which provides a 25% chance to mix two potions instead of one.

There are forty-four samples of Crimson Nirnroot within Blackreach (including some inside Blackreach's buildings). Unlike the more common garden variety Nirnroot, the Crimson Nirnroot does not solely grow near bodies of water. Many plants are found near patches of mushrooms, Dwemer pipes or along the sides of the cavern. Since there are forty-four plants, all required samples can be collected at one time if you thoroughly explore Blackreach (see the Crimson Nirnroot article for more details on plant locations). Alternatively, if you are having a hard time finding enough plants, they will respawn. Leaving Blackreach for ten days allows you to collect another sample from any previously-harvested plants.

The quest begins upon the collection of a sample crimson nirnroot in Blackreach. Your journal will update to reflect your part in finding out the significance of this plant. In order to get started, begin at the beginning in Sinderion's Field Laboratory. The research facility is located in Blackreach, right across from the gates of Alftand Cathedral. Inside you will find Sinderion's remains still clutching his field journal. After reading the journal, the quest will update requesting that you collect thirty Crimson Nirnroot samples from Blackreach - a difficult but rewarding task.

Sinderion had been obsessed with Crimson Nirnroot since purchasing a plant from a passing adventurer wanting to get something for the "noisy red weed" he found. Sinderion compensated the man, and then left Skingrad to set up a laboratory in Blackreach, the only known habitat of Crimson Nirnroot.

Go where a famous alchemist could not in order to aid ground-breaking research.

Like the regular Nirnroot, Crimson Nirnroot makes a loud chiming sound when the Dragonborn gets close to it. To make it easier to find, lower the music volume to a minimum, and you will find the plants you need pretty fast. In addition, we recommend that you look for them near bodies of water.

Aside from the unique jarrin root, crimson nirnroot creates the largest magnitude damage health poisons in the game; see the alchemy effects page for full details. It also makes the largest magnitude damage stamina poisons in the game.

It may take you a few hours to find all the Crimson Nirnroot in the ruin, but it's all worth it once you return it to Avrusa Sarethi at Sarethi Farm and gain Sinderion's Serendipity, which gives you a 25 percent chance of creating a second potion while crafting alchemical mixtures.

They respawn after ten in-game days, and are not affected by the Alchemy perk Green Thumb, as they only have one root. They can be easily located if their chiming is followed. One piece requires Whirlwind Sprint.

Merchants. Babette at the Falkreath Sanctuary sells one Nirnroot, which replenishes every two days. Angeline Morrard of Angeline's Aromatics in Solitude sells two nirnroot. She displays a third nirnroot in her shop, but it can only be acquired by stealing it.

The farm is home to the Dunmer alchemist, Avrusa Sarethi and her sister, Aduri Sarethi. Avrusa tends to her nirnroots crop, and claims to be the only person who knows how to farm nirnroot. The farm contains the only nirnroot crop field in Skyrim.

Alchemical research on Nirnroot showed its magical properties, with it fortifying attributes, bolstering armor, conjuring protective wards, and augmenting speed, among other things.

If you have the quest open to collect 30 roots, and you accidentally eat one, when you put the roots in and out of containers you will slowly accumulate a negative inventory number of roots.

Two Reagents Desired Effect Combine with: Spell Critical Water Hyacinth Gradual Ravage Health Fleshfly Larva Nightshade Restore Health Blue Entoloma 10 more rows Apr 20, 2021

They are finite too in Skyrim but you can find them in shops. Just another completion thing. FIND ALL THE NIRNROOTS.

Nimroot, Crimson Nimroot, and Jarrin Root are the only three you cannot plant. The spooniest bard. Truth be told, I was kind of disappointed that I couldn't plant the crimson nirnroot, but then I realized that I love going to Blackreach anyways, so it's not a big issue for me.

A day's trekking on the coast north of Solitude can yield 15–20 samples of nirnroot.