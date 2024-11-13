Skyrim: Discerning The Transmundane Daedric Quest Walkthrough (2024)

  • Starting Discerning The Transmundane

  • Harvesting Elf Blood

  • What To Pick For The Oghma Infinium

Completing Skyrim's main story or its vampire-driven Dawnguard storyline will see you visiting a remote outpost in the Sea of Ghosts where a mad researcher is trying to unlock a mysterious box frozen deep within the ice. His instructions are hard to follow, and the task he sets you on is difficult, to say the least.

Though you will probably be doing this alongside another quest, you will find yourself delving through long-abandoned Dwarven ruins and hunting elves across Skyrim to uncover this mystery. All of your efforts will be rewarded by meeting a Daedric prince and the promise of knowledge.

Updated November 17, 2022, by Nicolas Ng: This article has been updated with the rest of the walkthrough. It has been shortened to take advantage of new content and includes new tips and images to help you discern the intricacies of the quest.

Starting Discerning The Transmundane

Skyrim: Discerning The Transmundane Daedric Quest Walkthrough (1)

This quest starts when you search for an Elder Scroll locked deep within Dwarven ruins. You may be prompted to start searching after encountering Paarthurnax at the Throat of the World or during the Dawnguard Quest Scroll Scouting. Both quests point you to the College of Winterhold where you speak to Urag gro-Shub about finding the Scroll.

He offers the limited extent of the College's resources on the topic, including the book Ruminations on the Elder Scrolls. The tome is nearly indecipherable and is confusing enough to start Discerning the Transmundane.

Questioning Urag will start your journey to the frigid ice floes far to the north of Winterhold where you find Septimus Signus'Outpost. The half-mad scholar will help you find the Elder Scroll and, more importantly, give you a Blank Lexicon. You will need to bring the Lexicon to the Tower of Mzark to continue.

The actual journey to reach The Tower of Mzark is both long and difficult. We covered exactly how to get there in our guide for the main story quest Elder Knowledge. This guide also covers how to complete the puzzle that lets you get the Runed Lexicon.

Now, you'll need to head back to Signus. Luckily, there's a lift in the tower you can use instead of heading through Blackreach the long way. It was blocked from the inside, so pull the lever to unlock it.

Harvesting Elf Blood

Skyrim: Discerning The Transmundane Daedric Quest Walkthrough (2)

Bring the Runed Lexicon back to Septimus to continue the quest. He will tell you that the locked box needs Dwarven blood to be opened. Without any living specimens, he asks you to bring him a cocktail of elven blood to allow him to fool the lock.

Once you've returned to the Outpost, the game will require you to be level 15. If you're not, Signus will dismiss you, and, when you reach level 15, you'll receive a letter from a messenger.

On your way out to begin this process, you'll be stopped by the Wretched Abyss. This is the Daedric Prince, Hermaeus Mora. He'll tell you that Signus will soon outlive his purpose, and offers you the chance to replace him. It doesn't matter what you decide here — it won't change anything in the quest.

It's time to harvest the blood that Signus needs. You'll need some from each of the five elven races: High Elf, Wood Elf, Dark Elf, Falmer, and Orc. Some locations, like Alftand, Liar's Retreat, Nightcaller Temple, Rannveig's Fast, and Silverdrift Lair contain several kinds of elves, each missing one or two varieties.

High Elf

Altmer can be found in Northwatch Keep, Halted Stream Camp, Shrine of Talos Massacre, Thalmor Embassy, and Uttering Hills Cave.

Wood Elf

Bosmer can be found in Bthadamz and Autumnshade Clearing.

Dark Elf

Dunmer are found at Drelas' Cottage, Evergreen Grove, Knifepoint Mine during "Beothiah's Calling," Halted Stream Camp, Reeking Cave, and Stonehills.

Falmer

Falmer are found in almost any Dwemer ruins or the Frostflow Lighthouse.

Orc

Orsimer can be found in Cracked Tusk Keep or Halted Stream Camp.

Skyrim: Discerning The Transmundane Daedric Quest Walkthrough (3)

You will need to interact with each body to extract its blood. It opens a menu that gives you the option to choose between looting the body or extracting the blood.

There is no quest marker to help you find each sample. There is no time limit to collect the samples, meaning that you can journey across Skyrim and slowly collect the samples as you encounter them.

Once you have gotten all the samples, return to Signus at the Outpost. He'll unlock the box and reveal the treasure within.

What To Pick For The Oghma Infinium

Skyrim: Discerning The Transmundane Daedric Quest Walkthrough (4)

Inside this room, the mage will find that he's been wrong the whole time. The Heart of Lorkhan is not contained within, but rather, a strange book sits on the pedestal.

However, he doesn't have much time to sort it out, as Hermaeus Mora decides he no longer needs him. He then disintegrates Signus. Head up to the pedestal with the book to find it's called the Oghma Infinium.

You'll be rewarded for finding the book, and given a choice between four options, three of which will level up a series of skills: The Path of Might, The Path of Shadow, and The Path of Magic, as well as the option to not read it at all. Choosing the latter will allow you to make the decision later in the game​​​​​​.

The Path of Might

Your Warrior skills will increase by five points.

Smithing, Heavy Armor, Block, Two-Handed, One-Handed, and Archery.

The Path of Shadow

Your Thief skills will increase by five points.

Light Armor, Sneak, Lockpicking, Pickpocket, Speech, and Alchemy.

The Path of Magic

Your Mage skills will increase by five points.

Conjuration, Restoration, Alteration, Enchanting, Illusion, and Destruction.

When you try to leave, you'll be confronted by the Wretched Abyss again. You can agree to be his champion or refuse. Neither of these choices has any real effect, so it's up to you.

Your interaction with Hermaus Mora will be influenced by your interactions with him during the Dragonborn expansion, if you have started it.

After this conversation, the quest ends, and the Oghma Infinitum will disappear from your inventory.

What happens if you reject the wretched abyss in Skyrim? ›

What you say to him has no bearing whatsoever on the events of any quest in the game. love him or hate him; it doesn't matter. ^ working with him is necessary to complete the dragonborn dlc. note that he is not called the wretched abyss during that DLC, he's only called that in his appearance in the base game.

What do you get for completing Discerning the Transmundane? ›

The Oghma Infinium is a book that you receive as a reward for completing Discerning the Transmundane. Normally, it can be used only once, granting a +5 skill points to all Skills under Combat, Magic, or Stealth. However, there is a simple exploit to use this infinitely and level your skills.

How do you get rid of the Attunement Sphere in Skyrim? ›

If the Attunement Sphere or the Runed Lexicon have been taken after completion of the quest, there is no way to get them out of the inventory. One possible solution is to use the console command player. removeitem 0003532c # , where # is the number of spheres present in inventory.

Is Discerning the Transmundane main quest? ›

Discerning the Transmundane is a Side Quest in TESV: Skyrim. It is acquired from Hermaeus Mora, and will take players through a series of dungeons and puzzles to find an Elder Scroll.

How do you transcribe the lexicon in Discerning the Transmundane? ›

Solving the puzzle involves pushing four buttons on the podium in a certain order. After the Lexicon is placed on the designated receptacle, the two buttons on the right side will light up. To decipher the code, press the third button from the left a few times until the Lexicon opens and button two lights up.

Can you serve Hermaeus Mora? ›

Either way if you continue the story you'll end up serving him. he's Hermaeus Mora and in the Dragonborn DLC he tricks you into making you think he's helping you but at the end you find out he was using you.

What happens if you let Elenwen stay? ›

If you let her stay then it will be Ulfric who wants to take a minor hold. I let her watch the Stormcloaks getting an extra hold. If I hadn't the best I could have done was refuse to hand over another Stormcloak controlled hold. Gaining a hold seems better than getting to tell an elf to shove it.

Can you become a vampire after refusing Skyrim? ›

If I refuse Harkon's offer can I still become a Vampire Lord later on? Thanks. Yes, Serana will offer to turn you into a vampire numerous times throughout the DLC. She's a pureblood vampire just like Harkon so youll get the lord spell.

Can you use the Oghma Infinium more than once? ›

As long as you have all five blood types, doing so will prompt him to open the lock box, inside of which you'll find the Oghma Infinium. Pick up the Oghma Infinium. Now that you have this book, you can proceed to using it to level up indefinitely.

What does URAG give you? ›

He is a serious book collector and merchant, and supplies you with research materials concerning the Eye of Magnus during the quest Hitting the Books. Urag can make you Blood-Kin with the Orcs (After completing the Fetch me that Book! quest) if you have not already earned this through other means.

Does the Oghma Infinium disappear after use? ›

It is an ancient tome of knowledge written by Xarxes, the wizard sage and scribe also known as "The Ageless One." The Oghma Infinium is given to Hermaeus Mora's champion upon completion of a specific task or quest. Once read, it disappears, returning to Hermaeus Mora's realm in Oblivion, Apocrypha.

Can you get to Blackreach without the Attunement Sphere? ›

There's no way to NOT get the attunement sphere, as it's necessary for the main quest and Bethesda learned their lesson after Morrowind. You don't actually need to go to Alftand for the quest, Mzinchaleft and Raldbthar also have entrances to Blackreach.

What happens when you return the Lexicon? ›

Once the lexicon cube is returned to its stand, "Elder Knowledge" is received, and grants the active effect "Ancient Knowledge." The perk grants a permanent 25% armor bonus when wearing Dwarven Armor and Smithing increases 15% faster.

What is a dwarven sphere weakness? ›

Strong Melee attacks or powerful Magic attacks, but do not use Frost Magic.

How do I complete the Wabbajack quest? ›

Get rid of Pelagius' night terrors.

You'll see a bed in the forest with Pelagius sleeping on it. Use the Wabbajack on him, and use it on the monster that spawns afterward to transform it into something tamer. Keep repeating this process (shooting Pelagius, then the spawned monster) until Pelagius wakes up.

How do you complete the Elder Knowledge quest in Skyrim? ›

Elder Knowledge
  1. Learn the location of the Elder Scroll.
  2. (Optional) Talk to Arngeir or Esbern.
  3. Travel to the Alfland Cathedral (in Alfland Glaciul Ruins) and use the Lexicon given to you by Septimus Signus(from the quest Discerning the Transmundane) to recover the Elder Scroll.
Nov 10, 2011

How to get dark elf blood in Skyrim? ›

Dark Elves, or Dunmers can be found in these locations: Liar's Retreat, Rannveig's Fast or Silverdrift Lair. If this is for Discerning the Transmundane, just go to Alftand. I believe it has corpses representing every race which can be harvested. Otherwise, go to Solstheim if you have the DLC.

