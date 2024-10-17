Skyrim talk:A Return To Your Roots (2024)

See Also Skyrim:A Return To Your RootsA Return To Your Roots Contents 1 Glitches 1.1 Another fix

2 Moved from article

3 Keeping the nirnroot

4 Yet another solution

Glitches [ edit ]

Discovered an odd glitch in this quest. I collected 27 Crimson Ninroots during my first foray into Blackreach. Later, at my house, I emptied my inventory including the 27 or so Crimson Ninroots I had collected. Later, I went back to Blackreach and got 5 more CNs, bringing my total up to 32. However, when I went back to my house and grabbed the other 27 Ninroots, it told me that I only had collected 27, despite having 32 in my inventory. I dropped all 32 at once and it told me I had collected 26. I dropped all 32 one at a time and it eventually informed me that I had -5 Crimson Ninroots. --72.229.228.190 19:10, 23 November 2011 (UTC)

I made my way to Sarethi Farm with more than 30 Crimson Nirnroots and I was still able to complete the quest, despite the game telling me I had only collected 27. Lesson: don't put any Crimson Ninroots in storage before the quest is done? -- 72.229.228.190 19:27, 23 November 2011 (UTC)

-Possible bug (PS3)- Collected 30 Crimson Nirnroot, went to the farm, talked to Avrusa, and nothing happens. She still has the white triangle over her head (indicating quest objective), but there is no option in the dialogue to end the quest. I click on "I found Sinderions remains", and she only states that she hopes she can continue with his work, with no further option to give her the Crimson Nirnroot. Suggestions? — Unsigned comment by 108.71.171.169 ( talk ) at 16:06 on 8 December 2011 Fixed! There is apparently a bug with the quest's counting system that may count 30 when you only have 29. Going back to Blackreach and collecting 1 more did the trick. Positive that it's the counting system, as I never removed or traded any crimson nirnroot at any time. — Unsigned comment by 108.71.171.169 ( talk ) at 17:03 on 8 December 2011

Bug confirmed, it told me I had 30 went to the farm and was so confused why it wouldnt move the quest forward going through ever speech option she had, checked my items after reading this and only had 28 although the quest says I have 30 and moved to the next stage. Also thanks for posting that fix I was about to give up-- Lord.Baal 22:25, 30 December 2011 (UTC)

I collected 15 or so Crimson Nirnroots and then stored them in a container outside of Blackreach. When I got the quest to collect the 30 Nirnroots, I was tols that I had a grand total of -15/30 found. After finding 17 more, the count was up to 2/30 -- 216.75.191.11 06:11, 2 March 2012 (UTC)

Another fix [ edit ]

Also had the problem. I never stored any of them, the quest said I had 30 but the counter only registered 25. I tried the console command given on the page to manually update the count, drop one crimson nirnroot and then pick it up. It updated the quest again but still didn't get the dialog.

Found another console command (from Shamb on the Steam Forums) that finally worked: player.placeatme 000b6fb9

The ingredients counter said I had 25, so I entered that command 5 times in order to get the counter up to 30. Perhaps this could be added to the main page, too?

Moved from article [ edit ]

I'm not sure what this is meant to say. Anyone have further insight? eshe talk 16:55, 16 April 2012 (UTC)

{{Bug|{{Pc22}} If you put 1 nirnroot at the time in a container until you're at 0 and pick them out, if you repeat the procses you may go to ex:-3 crimson nirnroots

Keeping the nirnroot [ edit ]

* After you say "Here you go," and Avrusa continues to respond, you can exit the conversation and drop the Crimson Nirnroot if you want to keep it. The quest will complete in, but "Collect 30 Crimson Nirnroot samples" will not be checked off.

I reverted this as an exploit, then had second thoughts and decided to post it here for discussion. Does this belong in the article? --Xyzzy Talk 03:01, 9 April 2013 (GMT)

Yet another solution [ edit ]

My crimson nirnroot count got down to -5. Then I tried in earnest to complete the quest. Got it up to 17 and got bored. Read the various comments and tried the console commands indicated. Didn't really do it for me. Quest was marked as 'ready to turn in' but still only had 17 in my inventory. So, no go.

Decided to cheat. 'SetStage NN01 200'. Bingo. Got credit for completing the quest. Lost all my nirnroot and received the prize thingy. At this rate, I'll be able to finish this game this afternoon. Cryoleech (talk) 22:37, 7 January 2017 (UTC)