Skyrim:Tower of Mzark - The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages (UESP) (2024)

Table of Contents
Related Quests[edit] Walkthrough[edit] Exterior[edit] Tower of Mzark[edit] Surface[edit] Notes[edit] Bugs[edit] Maps[edit] FAQs References

Dwarven Ruin:
Tower of Mzark
(view on map)
# of Zones1
ClearableNo
Respawn TimeNever (storage is safe)
LevelMin: 18
Occupants
None
Important Treasure
The Armorer's Challenge
Elder Scroll
Console Location Code(s)
TowerOfMzarkExterior, TowerOfMzark, TowerOfMzarkSurfaceExterior
Regions
Hjaalmarch, Blackreach (see bugs)
Location
Blackreach: In the southwestern corner,
southeast of Farm Overseer's House
Lift: East of Stonehill Bluff,
south-southwest of Fort Dunstad

The Tower of Mzark

The Tower of Mzark is a small Dwarven tower in Blackreach. The tower can only be initially accessed from Blackreach. It is in the southwestern corner of the cavern, on a spire between two waterfalls. There is a stone bridge over the river which connects to the northern face of the tower.

The tower has an exterior, an interior zone, and the surface exterior where the lift is.

Related Quests[edit]

  • Discerning the Transmundane: Uncover the secrets of the mysterious Dwemer lockbox.
  • Elder Knowledge: Recover an Elder Scroll to learn an Ancient Secret.
  • Scroll ScoutingDG: Obtain information on the Dragon Elder Scroll.DG

Walkthrough[edit]

Exterior[edit]

After crossing over the bridge, you will see a winding set of stairs going down to your left, as well as a door ahead which opens to a lift that will take you up to the interior of the tower. Proceeding down the flight of stairs, you will come across an unlocked chest to your right, along with two pieces of Dwemer scrap metal: a solid Dwemer metal and a bent Dwemer scrap metal. The chest will always contain either a piece of jewelry or an amulet of one of the Nine Divines. Other leveled loot may include more jewelry, gems, soul gems, and/or scrolls.

See Also
Skyrim: Elder Knowledge Main Quest WalkthroughHow to Complete the Elder Knowledge Quest in SkyrimBlackreach Skyrim Guide - Scrolls Guided

Continuing down the flight of stairs, you will reach the southern face of the tower, with stone arches and a Dwemer pipe overhead. There is a crimson nirnroot growing among some mushrooms here. If you continue to proceed down the stairs, you will eventually reach a stone platform raised slightly above the water between the two waterfalls. Towards the west of the platform is a short flight of stairs going down into the water. Across the water to the south is a Falmer campsite inhabited by three leveled Falmer. The camp has a Falmer chest, three corundum ore veins, and in the tent at the top of the hill, a Dwemer boss chest.

Tower of Mzark[edit]

The first chamber inside the Tower of Mzark

Upon using the lift beyond the door on the northern face of the tower, you will arrive in a short corridor leading to a small chamber. After entering the chamber, immediately to your right is a stone chair and three tiers of shelves. There are forty-one ruined books resting on the shelves, as well as two Dwemer gyros and a random heavy armor helmet. There are also two Dwemer chests resting on the shelves, one of which has a novice-level lock. Directly opposite these shelves, in the east corner of the room, is another shelf with a random soul gem.

In the middle of the room, surrounded by more than a dozen stone benches, is an extinguished campfire with two pots hanging over it. One pot contains two samples of charred skeever hide, while the other pot contains one glowing mushroom. Nearby is an unowned bedroll and a knapsack propped up against an unusable barrel.

Moving ahead to the far right (west) corner, you will see three stone chairs in front of two tables littered with twelve more ruined books. Resting on one of the tables is a copy of the Smithing skill book The Armorer's Challenge, as well as one of five random potions (a potion of cure disease, cure poison, healing, magicka, or stamina). To the left of the skill book is a Dwemer shelf holding a thistle branch, a bowl of spriggan sap, two pine thrush eggs, and two Dwemer plates. A Dwemer cog rests on top of the shelf.

On the opposite side, in the south corner of the room, is a symmetrical arrangement of three stone chairs, two tables, and another Dwemer shelf. The shelf contains eleven more ruined books, two Dwemer cogs, and another chest with a novice-level lock. The adjacent table holds an apothecary's satchel, a scroll of Candlelight, a scroll of Muffle, and various items of clutter. A Dwemer dish and a Dwemer plate are between the two tables. Resting on the other table with two more ruined books is a leveled potion of strength.

The Oculory's focusing lenses hanging in the main chamber

Continuing through the door to the southwest brings you to a short passage with two Dwemer urns on flanking shelves and a closed door at the end. The door leads you to a large circular main chamber which houses the Oculory, a curious device created by the Dwemer for unknown purposes. Enter the chamber and continue to move in a clockwise direction up the winding ramp, eventually reaching the Oculory. This device has numerous focusing lenses, and is used during the related quests Elder Knowledge and Discerning the Transmundane to acquire an Elder Scroll and extract information using the Blank Lexicon. Controls for the device are on a raised podium, which features several buttons and a receptacle for placing the lexicon. Behind the controls, along the back wall of the main chamber, is a Dwemer shelf with five Dwemer cogs piled up next to it. This is especially helpful to the Dragonborn during the first part of the quest Arniel's Endeavor.

Directly below the podium, you will find the skeletal remains of Drokt, along with his journal beside him. From reading his journal, you can deduce that he became obsessed with the Oculory, but died without successfully focusing it. Reading it may also aid you in solving the Oculory puzzle during the related quests. Drokt carries exactly eighteen gold, three pieces of charcoal, a roll of paper, a sample of bone meal, and a steel dagger.

Proceed through the door below the focusing controls along a short passage to the lift that will take you back to the surface.

Surface[edit]

The lift on the surface with the abandoned campsite

Upon reaching the surface, you will find yourself in an enclosed area. Simply activate the lever to the right side of the gate to unlock it; this adds a new marker to your map if you have the Runed Lexicon, allowing you to fast travel to this lift. The lift, together with the three Great Lifts, will now serve as an easy access point to Blackreach.

Outside the lift is an abandoned campsite with two tents. After exiting the lift, immediately to your left is a lit campfire with a pot hanging over it containing two pheasant roasts. To the right of the stairs is a table with small and large Dwemer plate metals, a Dwemer plate, and a potato. A knapsack leans against this side of the stairs next to a shovel. Both tents contain unowned bedrolls, and between the two tents is an unlocked chest. Inside the larger tent lies an empty chest beside a sack and a table strewn with various equipment, including an iron sword, an iron dagger, a pair of iron gauntlets, a pickaxe, and a saw.

Notes[edit]

  • There is a second crimson nirnroot just northwest of the tower in Blackreach, under the stone bridge.
  • There is an ebony ore vein northeast of the tower in Blackreach, on a small island nearby in the river.
  • There is an iron ore vein southwest of the lift on the surface, up the steep slope.
  • Two snowberry plants can be found near the lift on the surface, around the abandoned campsite.
  • The Tower of Mzark and the surrounding area appears in ESO as Mzark Cavern.

Bugs[edit]

  • The Tower of Mzark lift is erroneously marked as being in Hjaalmarch.
    • Skyrim:Tower of Mzark - The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages (UESP) (6) The Unofficial Skyrim Patch, version 2.1.1, addresses this issue. The tower has been set to be part of the Pale instead.

Maps[edit]

  • Tower of Mzark

Skyrim:Tower of Mzark - The Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages (UESP) (2024)

FAQs

What is the answer to the Tower of Mzark? ›

Puzzle clue and solution

The solution to the puzzle is as follows: Push the second button from the right four times, waiting for the machine to finish moving each time. After doing this, the second button from the left will unlock.

Know More
How do you complete the Elder Scroll puzzle? ›

You want all four buttons exposed. Usually, only button one (on the left) is exposed. Keep pressing until button two is exposed, then press that until button three is exposed, and so on. When all four buttons are exposed, press button four until the elder scroll pod descends from the apparatus.

View More
Where is the Mzark in Skyrim? ›

Tower of Mzark is a Dwarven Ruin located in Northern Skyrim. It's in the mountains South of Dawnstar. This entrance / exit is one of the quick way to get to Blackreach.

Get More Info
How do you decode the lexicon in Skyrim? ›

Place the Lexicon on the left pillar first. Then, press the third button a few times, until the Lexicon opens and button two lights up. Press button two until the overhead lenses are seen directing light onto the sphere, then the first button lights up. Press this button to reveal the scroll.

Tell Me More
What is the answer to the first puzzle in Skyrim? ›

Anyway, if you really want the solution, it's: Snake, Snake, Whale. You'll find another puzzle next, where you'll need to use a dragon claw. The solution is on the palm of the dragon claw (go in your inventory and press the Right Stick on the claw to zoom in on it).

Show Me More
How do you complete puzzle path? ›

There are two tips to successfully clear this course: 1- Always follow the only line that leads out from the very center of each chamber (or on the first line in case of the starting area, all denoted by a star) and 2- Never take a turn at a junction unless it is the only available option, meaning you always go ...

Get More Info Here
How long does it take to finish Elder Scroll? ›

You can beat most Elder Scrolls games (as in finish the main quest) in like 3–5 days of moderate play (like 5 hours a day) if you know what you are doing and don't get sidetracked.

Keep Reading
What happens when you read the Elder Scroll at the time wound? ›

Reading the Elder Scroll at the Time-Wound removes all active blessings, including the Blessing of Talos. To shorten your shout cooldown for the fight with Alduin, you need to wear either an Amulet of Talos or Storm-Bear Armor. During the cutscene Gormlaith, Hakon or Felldir may look at you, as if you were there.

Know More
Who gives you the lexicon Skyrim? ›

The Argonian gives you the Lexicon and asks you to take it to Avanchnzel.

Discover More
Where is Blackreach? ›

Blackreach is a hidden dungeon buried deep under Skyrim. You can find it by delving deep through the Dwarven Ruins Alftand. Blackreach has a few exits in Northern Skyrim that will quickly lead back down to the gigantic dungeon: Great Lift at Alftand.

Continue Reading

Can you steal the Elder Scroll back from Urag? ›

If it was sold to Urag gro-Shub, you must return to him and buy it back. Urag gro-Shub is a shrewd businessman and will ask for a hefty sum of 4,000 gold for the Elder Scroll.

Know More
Can you get the dragon Elder Scroll back? ›

The "Dragon" Scroll will be in the Dragonborn's inventory, but can be bought back from Urag during the Scroll Scouting quest, which will cause the Dragonborn to have two identical "Dragon" Scrolls.

Discover More
Why can't I ask Urag about the Elder Scroll? ›

"This quest occasionally conflicts with the College of Winterhold quest line. Urag gro-Shub will sometimes lack the dialogue options required to continue Elder Knowledge. This can be resolved by either going directly to Septimus Signus and speaking with him, or finishing the College of Winterhold quests.

Read More
How do you transcribe the lexicon gate in Skyrim? ›

Transcribe the Lexicon

Once inside the Tower of Mzark, the Lexicon must be placed in the receptacle, and the Oculory must be activated using the four buttons on the platform above the Oculory. Once done, the Oculory will reveal an Elder Scroll and the lexicon will have been transformed into a Runed Lexicon.

Learn More Now
What are the answers to the black door in Elder Scrolls? ›

The Black Door in Dawnstar asks, "What is life's greatest illusion?", to which the correct answer is: "Innocence, my brother." learned during the quest "The Cure for Madness."

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
14 of the Best Thrift Stores in Riverside
946 Warehouse jobs in San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area
Latest Posts
How to Make a Windows 10 USB Using Your Mac - Build a Bootable ISO From Your Mac's Terminal
Download Imagex (Wimlib) for Windows 11, 10, 7, 8/8.1 (64 bit/32 bit)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Laurine Ryan

Last Updated:

Views: 6270

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Laurine Ryan

Birthday: 1994-12-23

Address: Suite 751 871 Lissette Throughway, West Kittie, NH 41603

Phone: +2366831109631

Job: Sales Producer

Hobby: Creative writing, Motor sports, Do it yourself, Skateboarding, Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Stand-up comedy

Introduction: My name is Laurine Ryan, I am a adorable, fair, graceful, spotless, gorgeous, homely, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.