Sleep Number Bed Commercials Actors – Repeat Replay (2024)

If you’ve ever watched late-night television, chances are you’ve seen a commercial for Sleep Number beds. These commercials feature a variety of actors promoting the benefits of Sleep Number beds, but have you ever wondered who these actors are? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials, along with some interesting facts about them.

1. Tracy Morgan

One of the most recognizable faces in Sleep Number bed commercials is comedian Tracy Morgan. Known for his role on the hit TV show “30 Rock” and his time on “Saturday Night Live,” Morgan brings his signature humor to the commercials, making them both entertaining and informative.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Another familiar face in Sleep Number bed commercials is actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. Best known for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar brings a sense of sophistication and elegance to the commercials, showcasing the luxurious side of Sleep Number beds.

3. Terry Crews

Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews is another actor who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his larger-than-life personality and impressive physique, Crews brings a sense of strength and durability to the commercials, emphasizing the durability of Sleep Number beds.

4. Kristen Bell

Actress Kristen Bell is another actor who has lent her talents to Sleep Number bed commercials. Known for her roles in TV shows like “Veronica Mars” and movies like “Frozen,” Bell brings a sense of warmth and charm to the commercials, making them feel inviting and cozy.

5. Rob Riggle

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle is another familiar face in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his quick wit and comedic timing, Riggle adds a sense of humor to the commercials, making them engaging and entertaining to watch.

6. Gabby Douglas

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is another athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With her impressive athletic abilities and inspiring story, Douglas brings a sense of motivation and determination to the commercials, showcasing the benefits of a good night’s sleep for athletes.

7. Eric Stonestreet

Actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role on the TV show “Modern Family,” is another actor who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his down-to-earth charm and relatable personality, Stonestreet adds a sense of authenticity to the commercials, making them feel genuine and trustworthy.

8. Lindsey Vonn

See Also
NFL stars in latest campaign for Sleep Number | shotsActress In Sleep Number 360 Commercial – Repeat ReplayWho Is On The Sleep Number Commercial – Repeat Replay

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is another athlete who has promoted Sleep Number beds in commercials. With her impressive career in professional sports and dedication to peak performance, Vonn emphasizes the importance of quality sleep for athletes and active individuals.

9. Peyton Manning

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is another athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his legendary career in football and reputation for excellence, Manning adds a sense of credibility and authority to the commercials, showcasing the benefits of Sleep Number beds for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Now that you know a bit more about the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials, here are some interesting facts about them:

1. Tracy Morgan was born on November 10, 1968, in the Bronx, New York City. He is known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in TV shows and movies.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar was born on April 14, 1977, in New York City. She rose to fame for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and has since appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies.

3. Terry Crews was born on July 30, 1968, in Flint, Michigan. Before becoming an actor, he played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins.

4. Kristen Bell was born on July 18, 1980, in Huntington Woods, Michigan. She is known for her roles in TV shows like “Veronica Mars” and movies like “Frozen.”

5. Rob Riggle was born on April 21, 1970, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a former Marine Corps officer and has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies.

6. Gabby Douglas was born on December 31, 1995, in Newport News, Virginia. She rose to fame for her success in gymnastics at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

7. Eric Stonestreet was born on September 9, 1971, in Kansas City, Kansas. He is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the TV show “Modern Family.”

8. Lindsey Vonn was born on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is a retired professional skier and one of the most successful female skiers in history.

9. Peyton Manning was born on March 24, 1976, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the actors in Sleep Number bed commercials:

1. What is Tracy Morgan’s net worth?

Tracy Morgan’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million.

2. How tall is Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Sarah Michelle Gellar is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

3. Is Terry Crews married?

Yes, Terry Crews is married to Rebecca King-Crews.

4. What is Kristen Bell’s age?

Kristen Bell is 44 years old.

5. How much does Rob Riggle weigh?

Rob Riggle’s weight is not publicly known.

6. What is Gabby Douglas’s height?

Gabby Douglas is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

7. Is Eric Stonestreet dating anyone?

Eric Stonestreet’s relationship status is not publicly known.

8. What is Lindsey Vonn’s net worth?

Lindsey Vonn’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million.

9. How tall is Peyton Manning?

Peyton Manning is 6 feet 5 inches tall.

10. What is Tracy Morgan’s spouse’s name?

Tracy Morgan’s spouse’s name is Megan Wollover.

11. How many children does Sarah Michelle Gellar have?

Sarah Michelle Gellar has two children with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

12. Does Terry Crews have any children?

Yes, Terry Crews has five children with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews.

13. What is Kristen Bell’s spouse’s name?

Kristen Bell is married to actor Dax Shepard.

14. How many siblings does Rob Riggle have?

Rob Riggle has two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister.

15. What is Gabby Douglas’s favorite event in gymnastics?

Gabby Douglas’s favorite event in gymnastics is the balance beam.

16. Does Eric Stonestreet have any pets?

Yes, Eric Stonestreet has a dog named Coleman Hawkins.

17. How many Super Bowls did Peyton Manning win?

Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls during his NFL career.

In conclusion, the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials bring a sense of humor, elegance, strength, and authenticity to the advertisements. From Tracy Morgan’s comedic timing to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s sophistication, these actors help showcase the benefits of Sleep Number beds in a compelling and entertaining way. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, sports, or drama, these actors bring a diverse range of talents to the commercials, making them enjoyable to watch. So next time you see a Sleep Number bed commercial, take a moment to appreciate the actors who bring the ads to life and the important role they play in promoting a good night’s sleep.

Sleep Number Bed Commercials Actors – Repeat Replay (2024)

FAQs

Who are the actors in the Sleep Number commercials? ›

Sleep Number has partnered with actress, producer and author Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade, retired NBA hall of fame player, in its latest advertising campaign.

Tell Me More
Who is the actress in The Sleep Number bed? ›

There's a Better Way to Measure TV & Streaming Ad ROI

With a snoring Dwyane Wade beside her, Gabrielle Union explains to all the achievers waking up in the morning the importance of having a quality night of sleep.

Learn More
Who are the couple on the Sleep Number bed commercial? ›

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recently fell in love with the Sleep Number smart bed after sleeping on one while traveling, and we knew they were the right fit for the Sleep Number brand. They are not only ambitious when it comes to professional achievement but are also champions of personal growth and health.

Learn More
Who is the athlete on the Sleep Number ad? ›

The new campaign is running exclusively in the U.S. and features award-winning actress, producer, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Gabrielle Union, and her husband, former NBA star and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade, who share that the secret to unlocking a more impressive you: it ...

Read More
Who are the actors in the Relaxium sleep commercial? ›

Relaxium TV Spot, 'Relaxium Sleep Works' Featuring Mike Huckabee, Larry Gatlin.

Discover More Details
Who are the actors in the Lays commercial? ›

  • Vincent Rey Aguilar.
  • Beckham Brown.
  • Masashi Ishizuka.

Read More
What is the Sleep Number controversy? ›

In 2015, a class action lawsuit was filed against Sleep Number and Leggett & Platt accusing the companies of failing to uphold the warranty and fix a bed they sold to customers, David and Katina Spade. The suit claims there were several other customers who experienced similar issues.

See More
Who is the actress in the Sleep Company mattress? ›

The campaign is conceptualised by the brand's in-house marketing team and production house Why stay Calm. The Sleep Company has launched its new ad campaign #SleepSmartWithSmartGRID, featuring actors Aparshakti Khurana, Jim Sarbh and Mrunal Thakur.

Keep Reading
Who is a mattress actress? ›

mattress actress (plural mattress actresses) A female pornographic performer.

Explore More
What are the downsides of a Sleep Number bed? ›

What Are The Downsides Of A Sleep Number Bed? Aside from their high price tags, you have to own a smartphone to use Sleep Number mattresses like the Climate360. While the SleepIQ app is easy to work, you can't access features like firmness and bed frame adjusting, the temperature settings, and more without it.

View More

What mattress do NFL players use? ›

Official Sleep Partner of the NFL

A partner since 2021, the Rams appreciate the science-backed approach to sleep and wellness that only Sleep Number® provides. That's why 99% of Rams players have a Sleep Number® smart bed.

Learn More
What is the biggest commercial bed in the world? ›

An Alaskan king bed measures 108 inches by 108 inches (9 feet by 9 feet) and is the largest mattress available.

Continue Reading
Who are the Sleep Number actors? ›

For our first campaign with Sleep Number, we launched the Next Gen Sleep Number smart bed with Sleep Next Level, a wake up message to the world starring Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade.

Discover More
Who is the quarterback on Sleep Number? ›

NFL Quarterback Dak Prescott may throw touchdowns on the field. Off the field, he catches zzz's. Led by Carbon Creative Director Rob Foster, our team tackled CG players and stylized particles in the latest instalment of our dream team collaboration with Sleep Number, Griffin Archer, Travis Hanour and Moxie Pictures.

See More
Who are the actors in sleep on the floor video? ›

Cast 5
  • Elise Eberle. Actress.
  • Jeremiah Fraites. Actor.
  • The Lumineers. Actor/Actress.
  • Neyla Pekarek. Actor/Actress.
  • Wesley Schultz. Actor.

See More
Who is the CEO of Sleep Number? ›

Shelly Ibach, Sleep Number® setting 40, is Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sleep Number Corporation. As CEO since June 2012, Shelly's focus on consumer innovation has transformed the one-time mattress retailer into a sleep wellness technology leader.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
Amy Winehouse | Biography, Songs, Death, Documentary, & Facts
Amy Winehouse – Eine Ausnahmesängerin und ihre Dämonen
Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked
Latest Posts
Calculate Required Daily TDEE Calories To Reach Your Ideal Weight
Das waren die letzten Stunden im Leben von Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6576

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.