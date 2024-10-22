Sleep Number Bed Commercials Actors – Repeat Replay (2024)

If you’ve ever watched late-night television, chances are you’ve seen a commercial for Sleep Number beds. These commercials feature a variety of actors promoting the benefits of Sleep Number beds, but have you ever wondered who these actors are? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials, along with some interesting facts about them.

1. Tracy Morgan

One of the most recognizable faces in Sleep Number bed commercials is comedian Tracy Morgan. Known for his role on the hit TV show “30 Rock” and his time on “Saturday Night Live,” Morgan brings his signature humor to the commercials, making them both entertaining and informative.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Another familiar face in Sleep Number bed commercials is actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. Best known for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar brings a sense of sophistication and elegance to the commercials, showcasing the luxurious side of Sleep Number beds.

3. Terry Crews

Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews is another actor who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his larger-than-life personality and impressive physique, Crews brings a sense of strength and durability to the commercials, emphasizing the durability of Sleep Number beds.

4. Kristen Bell

Actress Kristen Bell is another actor who has lent her talents to Sleep Number bed commercials. Known for her roles in TV shows like “Veronica Mars” and movies like “Frozen,” Bell brings a sense of warmth and charm to the commercials, making them feel inviting and cozy.

5. Rob Riggle

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle is another familiar face in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his quick wit and comedic timing, Riggle adds a sense of humor to the commercials, making them engaging and entertaining to watch.

6. Gabby Douglas

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is another athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With her impressive athletic abilities and inspiring story, Douglas brings a sense of motivation and determination to the commercials, showcasing the benefits of a good night’s sleep for athletes.

7. Eric Stonestreet

Actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role on the TV show “Modern Family,” is another actor who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his down-to-earth charm and relatable personality, Stonestreet adds a sense of authenticity to the commercials, making them feel genuine and trustworthy.

8. Lindsey Vonn

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is another athlete who has promoted Sleep Number beds in commercials. With her impressive career in professional sports and dedication to peak performance, Vonn emphasizes the importance of quality sleep for athletes and active individuals.

9. Peyton Manning

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is another athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his legendary career in football and reputation for excellence, Manning adds a sense of credibility and authority to the commercials, showcasing the benefits of Sleep Number beds for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Now that you know a bit more about the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials, here are some interesting facts about them:

1. Tracy Morgan was born on November 10, 1968, in the Bronx, New York City. He is known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in TV shows and movies.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar was born on April 14, 1977, in New York City. She rose to fame for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and has since appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies.

3. Terry Crews was born on July 30, 1968, in Flint, Michigan. Before becoming an actor, he played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins.

4. Kristen Bell was born on July 18, 1980, in Huntington Woods, Michigan. She is known for her roles in TV shows like “Veronica Mars” and movies like “Frozen.”

5. Rob Riggle was born on April 21, 1970, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a former Marine Corps officer and has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies.

6. Gabby Douglas was born on December 31, 1995, in Newport News, Virginia. She rose to fame for her success in gymnastics at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

7. Eric Stonestreet was born on September 9, 1971, in Kansas City, Kansas. He is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the TV show “Modern Family.”

8. Lindsey Vonn was born on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is a retired professional skier and one of the most successful female skiers in history.

9. Peyton Manning was born on March 24, 1976, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

In conclusion, the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials bring a sense of humor, elegance, strength, and authenticity to the advertisements. From Tracy Morgan’s comedic timing to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s sophistication, these actors help showcase the benefits of Sleep Number beds in a compelling and entertaining way. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, sports, or drama, these actors bring a diverse range of talents to the commercials, making them enjoyable to watch. So next time you see a Sleep Number bed commercial, take a moment to appreciate the actors who bring the ads to life and the important role they play in promoting a good night’s sleep.