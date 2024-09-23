Sleep Number Bed Commercials Actors – Repeat Replay (2024)

If you’ve ever watched late-night television, chances are you’ve seen a commercial for Sleep Number beds. These commercials feature a variety of actors promoting the benefits of Sleep Number beds, but have you ever wondered who these actors are? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials, along with some interesting facts about them.

1. Tracy Morgan

One of the most recognizable faces in Sleep Number bed commercials is comedian Tracy Morgan. Known for his role on the hit TV show “30 Rock” and his time on “Saturday Night Live,” Morgan brings his signature humor to the commercials, making them both entertaining and informative.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Another familiar face in Sleep Number bed commercials is actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. Best known for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar brings a sense of sophistication and elegance to the commercials, showcasing the luxurious side of Sleep Number beds.

3. Terry Crews

Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews is another actor who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his larger-than-life personality and impressive physique, Crews brings a sense of strength and durability to the commercials, emphasizing the durability of Sleep Number beds.

4. Kristen Bell

Actress Kristen Bell is another actor who has lent her talents to Sleep Number bed commercials. Known for her roles in TV shows like “Veronica Mars” and movies like “Frozen,” Bell brings a sense of warmth and charm to the commercials, making them feel inviting and cozy.

5. Rob Riggle

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle is another familiar face in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his quick wit and comedic timing, Riggle adds a sense of humor to the commercials, making them engaging and entertaining to watch.

6. Gabby Douglas

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is another athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With her impressive athletic abilities and inspiring story, Douglas brings a sense of motivation and determination to the commercials, showcasing the benefits of a good night’s sleep for athletes.

7. Eric Stonestreet

Actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role on the TV show “Modern Family,” is another actor who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his down-to-earth charm and relatable personality, Stonestreet adds a sense of authenticity to the commercials, making them feel genuine and trustworthy.

8. Lindsey Vonn

See Also
Who Is On The Sleep Number Commercial – Repeat ReplayNFL stars in latest campaign for Sleep Number | shotsActress In Sleep Number 360 Commercial – Repeat Replay

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is another athlete who has promoted Sleep Number beds in commercials. With her impressive career in professional sports and dedication to peak performance, Vonn emphasizes the importance of quality sleep for athletes and active individuals.

9. Peyton Manning

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is another athlete who has appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials. With his legendary career in football and reputation for excellence, Manning adds a sense of credibility and authority to the commercials, showcasing the benefits of Sleep Number beds for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Now that you know a bit more about the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials, here are some interesting facts about them:

1. Tracy Morgan was born on November 10, 1968, in the Bronx, New York City. He is known for his stand-up comedy and his roles in TV shows and movies.

2. Sarah Michelle Gellar was born on April 14, 1977, in New York City. She rose to fame for her role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and has since appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies.

3. Terry Crews was born on July 30, 1968, in Flint, Michigan. Before becoming an actor, he played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins.

4. Kristen Bell was born on July 18, 1980, in Huntington Woods, Michigan. She is known for her roles in TV shows like “Veronica Mars” and movies like “Frozen.”

5. Rob Riggle was born on April 21, 1970, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a former Marine Corps officer and has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies.

6. Gabby Douglas was born on December 31, 1995, in Newport News, Virginia. She rose to fame for her success in gymnastics at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

7. Eric Stonestreet was born on September 9, 1971, in Kansas City, Kansas. He is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the TV show “Modern Family.”

8. Lindsey Vonn was born on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is a retired professional skier and one of the most successful female skiers in history.

9. Peyton Manning was born on March 24, 1976, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the actors in Sleep Number bed commercials:

1. What is Tracy Morgan’s net worth?

Tracy Morgan’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million.

2. How tall is Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Sarah Michelle Gellar is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

3. Is Terry Crews married?

Yes, Terry Crews is married to Rebecca King-Crews.

4. What is Kristen Bell’s age?

Kristen Bell is 44 years old.

5. How much does Rob Riggle weigh?

Rob Riggle’s weight is not publicly known.

6. What is Gabby Douglas’s height?

Gabby Douglas is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

7. Is Eric Stonestreet dating anyone?

Eric Stonestreet’s relationship status is not publicly known.

8. What is Lindsey Vonn’s net worth?

Lindsey Vonn’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million.

9. How tall is Peyton Manning?

Peyton Manning is 6 feet 5 inches tall.

10. What is Tracy Morgan’s spouse’s name?

Tracy Morgan’s spouse’s name is Megan Wollover.

11. How many children does Sarah Michelle Gellar have?

Sarah Michelle Gellar has two children with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

12. Does Terry Crews have any children?

Yes, Terry Crews has five children with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews.

13. What is Kristen Bell’s spouse’s name?

Kristen Bell is married to actor Dax Shepard.

14. How many siblings does Rob Riggle have?

Rob Riggle has two siblings, an older brother and a younger sister.

15. What is Gabby Douglas’s favorite event in gymnastics?

Gabby Douglas’s favorite event in gymnastics is the balance beam.

16. Does Eric Stonestreet have any pets?

Yes, Eric Stonestreet has a dog named Coleman Hawkins.

17. How many Super Bowls did Peyton Manning win?

Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls during his NFL career.

In conclusion, the actors who have appeared in Sleep Number bed commercials bring a sense of humor, elegance, strength, and authenticity to the advertisem*nts. From Tracy Morgan’s comedic timing to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s sophistication, these actors help showcase the benefits of Sleep Number beds in a compelling and entertaining way. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, sports, or drama, these actors bring a diverse range of talents to the commercials, making them enjoyable to watch. So next time you see a Sleep Number bed commercial, take a moment to appreciate the actors who bring the ads to life and the important role they play in promoting a good night’s sleep.

Sleep Number Bed Commercials Actors – Repeat Replay (2024)

References

Top Articles
Die Wahrheit hinter Overtime Megan Leaks Kontroverse
DaVinci Resolve 19 | Blackmagic Design
Wilson Tattoo Shops
Katy Savany
Hannahcpalmer Leaks
Splunk Stats Count By Hour
Abigail Letts O'brien Obituary
Walmart Careers Stocker
Northwest Ga Trader Pets
Attorney withdraws, trial is delayed for man accused of killing 2 Eagle Mountain boys
공지/공고 - 10 Things That Your Family Teach You About Triple Bunk Bed With Mattresses
Molly Mae Scheider
Tulsa police probe Craigslist posting bragging of "first kill"
HMA Weekly Roundup - September 4, 2024 - ËÑËÑÅ¾
Automation Personnel Services W2
Domino's On West Florissant
Becu Turbotax Discount Code
Bj Alex Mangabuddy
Curaleaf Bell Leafly
Freightliner Cascadia d'occasion à vendre | tracteur routier
24-Hour Arrest Knoxville Tennessee
Insidekp.kp.org Myhr Portal
Ff14 Sit Anywhere
Splunk Stats Count By Hour
What Is Preggophilia — Make Personality
Ed Iskenderian Net Worth
Samantha Lyne Wikipedia
Elektrische rolstoel ondersteuning
12 Silent Manga Omnibus
Fredericksburg Free Lance Star Obituaries
Contact & Support – BOC UK Official Shop
20.000 Euro Kredit: Online und unkompliziert beantragen | Santander
Joy Ride movie review & film summary (2023) | Roger Ebert
craigslist: north jersey jobs, apartments, for sale, services, community, and events
Stanley Steemer Medford Oregon
Patient Portal.aegislabs
Owyn Stefano Leak
Watch Evil Dead Rise 123 Movies
Ronan Keating - Steckbrief, Biografie, Musik, TV, Privatleben und News
10 Funniest Non Sequitur Comics, Ranked
The Craigslist Killer - Filmkritik - Film - TV SPIELFILM
Pg Thomasson Funeral Services Obituaries
Hapi Burkett
Hobby Lobby Pelican
Photos Body Gigi Autopsy Sketch
Cocaine Bear Showtimes Near Sierra Vista Cinemas 16
Mail From Po Box 1111 Charlotte Nc 28201
Tiraj Florida 1H30
Weather Underground Merritt Island
Bobs Furniture Official Website
Sunbase Crm
D Con Rat Poison At Walmart
Latest Posts
Unraveling the Overtime Megan Leak: A Closer Look at the Controversy
Overtime Megan’s Twitter and Reddit Leaks: Recap of Events
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6576

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.