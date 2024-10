Slither.io 🕹️ Spiele auf CrazyGames (2024)

FAQs

One of the main concerns is the potential for addiction. Online games, like Slither.io, can be highly addictive, and children may spend excessive amounts of time playing the game instead of engaging in other activities. Parents should set reasonable limits on the amount of time their children spend playing the game.

Psychologists say it's the so-called “happy chemicals” that are released in your brain when you score. Those chemicals give you a rush, similar to drugs. Some people can spend hours playing Slither, racking up thousands of points.

There are two kinds of rooms: public and private. Public rooms are created automatically, and player join them when they enter a nickname only. Players can create private rooms to play with their friends by entering the same room name after a @ symbol.

It is popular among kids and teenagers, but it is not specifically designed for children. Snake.io is generally considered safe for kids to use, as it does not have any explicit or inappropriate content.

In April 2017, Slither.io's global rank then started declining further, reaching 2,800 by September 2017. By that same period, the game had already been downloaded more than 68 million times in mobile applications and played more than 67 million times in browsers, generating a daily income of US$100,000 for Howse.

Absolutely, Slither.io is safe to play!

Abuse to Admins or Mods will also result in a harsher punishment. If there's any harassment you will be banned. IF an argument has broken out on the chat please try not to get involved and contact a Moderator or Admin if you wish for it to stop. Of course, no pornography.

Diep is a simple .io game set in a vast arena. You start as one basic level 1 tank. Venture around the map shooting various blocks to level up. It's best to do this for a while before trying to take on other opponents, as each level up rewards you with an upgrade point to spend on one of 8 areas to upgrade.

You start the game as a tiny bacteria (Blob) in a petri dish. You must try to survive by avoiding attacks by bigger players. Simultaneously, you eat food and become a bigger and bigger blob, until you are large enough to hunt other players. The game is very immersive and has very active gameplay with a lot of action.

Snake.io is a multiplayer game where you must slither and survive as long as possible. Challenge your friends and try to be the most giant worm in the arena. Think you can reach the top of the leaderboard?

Slither.io is a popular .io snake game. You must grow your snake by consuming multi-colored orbs in a giant multiplayer arena. Avoid other snakes to avoid becoming snake food, or take other players down by forcing them to crash into your side.

It's JusTalk Kids, is a safe video calling and messaging app designed for kids to connect with family and close friends from their tablets or smartphones.

The behaviour of your child could be affected by some games, it can include bullying or 'griefing' others, trolling or other inappropriate behaviour. Very intensive games can result in short-term bad behaviour such as poor temper or 'ragequitting', which is getting so upset they stop playing immediately.

