Small Poodle Mixes - 22 Adorable, Curly Poodle Mix Dogs (2024)

Small Poodle mixes combine a Toy or Miniature Poodle with another small breed. Many breeders hope to merge popular personalities with adorable looks into one tiny package. Miniature Poodle mix dogs are favored for their low-shedding and fluffy coats. But first-generation mixes do not always have the Poodle’s coat qualities. Today we’ll meet the most popular small Poodle mixes, and find out their pros and cons. We’ll learn about the breed traits of each mini doodle mix, and separate the facts from the fiction. Giving you the rundown on grooming, coats, colors, personalties, health, lifespan and pet suitability. Contents Are they hypoallergenic or non shedding?

What are the best small Poodle mixes?

No dog is truly hypoallergenic, because all dogs produce dander that carries allergens. And this doesn't just come from their coats and skin, it is in their salvia too. However, Poodles with their tight curls are very low shedding dogs. This means as long as they are kept in a good coat condition and your house is kept clean, the risks of allergic reaction is low. However, small Poodle mixes like the co*ckapoo can cause allergic reactions to some pet parents. This is because their coat is not always the same texture. We'll look at each popular little Poodle mix breed in turn and see whether each one is likely to be low allergy, as well as finding out all about their qualities as pets! Small Poodle Mix Breeds With so many small Poodle mixes, the possibilities are endless. So, every owner can find one that truly suits their home and family life.

1. Bich Poo

The Bich Poo is a Bichon Frise mixed with a Miniature or Toy Poodle. This mini Poodle mix is highly active, but also very patient, making a great family pet. But, like many small Poodle mixes, Bichon Poodles can be quite the little barkers. Barking will often be made worse when they are left alone for long periods of time, since this mix is prone to separation anxiety. They do best in a home where they are never left alone for long periods of time.

Depending on whether the Poodle parent is Toy or Miniature, Bich Poos may weigh anywhere from 6 pounds to 12 pounds. The Bichpoo typically has a medium-length, curly coat which is white or apricot in color and which sheds minimally. Daily brushing and monthly coat trims are a grooming requirement.

2. English Boodle

The English Boodle combines an English Bulldog with a Miniature Poodle or a Toy Poodle. Generally, this hybrid is known to be gentle, friendly, and loyal to their family members. But, like any dog, it must be socialized well as a puppy for the best personality! This combination can be great with children, as long as playtime stays gentle and calm.

In terms of looks, this mix can be quite varied, since the parent breeds are so different to one another. Although they will usually stand between 12 and 14 inches tall, weight can range from 15 to 40 pounds as an adult! Some may have the Poodle’s curls, others may have the short straight Bulldog coat, and some may fall somewhere in between!

3. Cavapoo

If you cross a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel with a Miniature or Toy Poodle, you get the Cavapoo! There are a couple of behavioral quirks with this hybrid, as there are with many small Poodle mixes. Cavapoo may exhibit guarding tendencies. But, proper socialization can alleviate this behavior. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have a high prey drive. So a Cavapoo may also want to chase after wildlife when they’re outside.

This cross may reach 10 to 18 pounds at maturity. They are sturdy dogs which thrive in a moderately active environment. But they also enjoy lounging in your lap. A Cavapoo may inherit their Spaniel parent’s long, silky coat, or their Poodle parent’s tightly curled coat. Or some combination of both. Their coat may be solid or multi-colored, and it may require weekly or daily brushing as well as regular trims. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels do shed seasonally. So Cavapoo shedding will depend entirely on the coat that your puppy inherits.

4. Chipoo

The top contender for the smallest Poodle mix has to be the Chipoo, which combines a Mini or Toy Poodle with a Chihuahua. Despite its tiny size, this mix has plenty of energy. It will need daily interaction and lots of mental stimulation! These little dogs will be loyal, devoted, and affectionate, but socialize them well to avoid any fear-based reactivity.

As an adult, the Toy Poodle Chihuahua mix will be anywhere between 3 and 20 pounds, standing from 5 to 15 inches tall. A Chipoo with a Miniature Poodle parent will often be a little larger. Their appearance will vary depending on the traits they inherit from each parent, but also on the type of Chihuahua used. Deer head Chihuahuas and apple head Chihuahuas have different skull shapes, leading to very different looking little dogs!

5. co*ckapoo

The co*ckapoo is a co*cker Spaniel crossed with a Miniature, Toy, or Standard Poodle. Some may also call this mix a Miniature co*ckapoo, to distinguish it from the standard size mix. co*ckapoos are typically pleasant, intelligent little fellows. They rarely inherit an unfavorable disposition. But, socialization is still important to encourage this wonderful temperament. And, this mix is likely to be very active, so won’t suit homes that can’t provide enough mental and physical stimulation.

When the cross involves a Miniature or Toy Poodle, you get a curly-coated ball of pure cute, which may weigh anywhere from 6 pounds to about 18 pounds. Poodles don’t shed very much. But the co*cker Spaniel is a heavy shedder. So depending on which coat type they inherit, this cross may shed pretty profusely, seasonally, or hardly at all.

6. Corgipoo

The Corgipoo combines a Pembroke Welsh Corgi or a Cardigan Welsh Corgi with a Miniature or Toy Poodle. Exactly what type of dog you get will depend on the specific parents used, but generally this small Poodle mix is active, intelligent, and affectionate. They may also have a strong drive to herd – particularly other pets or young children. So, this small Poodle mix is often better in homes with older children.

Some Corgipoos will have short legs, but others may inherit the longer legs of the Poodle parent. Their coat will be likely to differ in the same way. If they inherit the Corgi’s coat, they will shed seasonally, and will have a thick double coat that can come in a variety of shades. Generally, this mix will have quite a fox-like appearance. Particularly if they inherit a red coat.

7. Doxiepoo

The Doxipoo is one of the more popular small Poodle mixes. It combines a Mini or Toy Poodle with the short Dachshund! In most cases, this mix will be independent, intelligent, loyal, and very stubborn! So, it’s not a great fit for a first-time owner. It will likely become very close to its family, but this can lead to guarding aggression. If you bring home this mix, socialization and training are vital from a young age.

Looks, again, will depend on the genes that a puppy inherits from either parent. But this mix tends to be on the short side. They will likely have floppy ears, and a long pointed snout. Their coat will vary, particularly depending on the type of Doxie that you use. They can also come in long-haired and wire-haired varieties!

8. Havapoo

The Havapoo mixes a small Poodle breed with the lovable Havanese! This little mix is affectionate, friendly, and very people-oriented. They will be clever, and will often pick up commands quickly with positive reinforcement training. As long as they are socialized well, they will get along with other pets, animals, and children in and out of the home.

In terms of size, the Havapoo often falls between 8 and 15 inches tall, weighing anywhere from 12 to 45 pounds. Of course, those with a Toy Poodle parent will often be at the smaller end of this scale. Havapoo pups tend to have floppy ears, long fur with a slight wave or curl, and relatively short legs.

9. Maltipoo

Our next popular Poodle hybrid is the result of crossing the Maltese with a Miniature or Toy Poodle. These are agreeable dogs which make perfect companions. But this makes them less than happy about alone time, and may bark their displeasure at this! They will do well in homes with constant company, but may not suit homes with very young children that could accidentally hurt them during play.

Depending on whether the Poodle parent is Toy or Miniature, Maltipoos may weigh anywhere from 5 pounds to 15 pounds. The Maltipoo’s coat will not shed much. But, regardless of their coat type they will need weekly brushing and monthly trips to the groomers to keep their coat from matting.

10. Mini Goldendoodle

Miniature Goldendoodles combine a Golden Retriever with a Toy or Miniature Poodle. They will be smaller than the standard Goldendoodle mix, but will have a similar, lovable temperament. This means, they will be friendly, social, and very active, despite their small size. The best homes will have lots of time to dedicate to training, exercise, and play every day. When left alone, mini Goldendoodles can become stressed and destructive.

Typically, Miniature Goldendoodles reach between 14 and 17 inches tall, weighing from 26 to 35 pounds. Golden shades are the most popular, but thanks to the influence of the Poodle, this mix can come in a variety of different colors and patterns. The amount of curl in their coat can also vary. Which means their shedding levels and grooming needs will vary from one dog to the next.

11. Mini Labradoodle

A Miniature Labradoodle is the offspring of a Miniature Poodle and a Labrador Retriever. These small Poodle mixes are the cousins of the vastly popular Labradoodle, a cross between a Standard Poodle and a Labrador. Labradors are usually happy to greet strangers. But Miniature Poodles can be shy. So, the exact personality of this cross can vary depending on the genes it inherits. And, on how well you socialize it as a puppy.

Not all Miniature Labradoodles stay small. The cross could be as small as a Miniature Poodle, as large as a full-sized Labrador, or somewhere in between. You should also plan to have either a high-shedding double-coat that’s straight like the Labrador’s. Or a low-shedding but densely curled coat like the Poodle’s, or a combination of both. A curled coat will require regular trips to the groomer for trims to prevent matting. Owners must be prepared for any possible outcome with this mix!

12. Peekapoo

The Peekapoo combines a Miniature or Toy Poodle with a Pekingese dog. Usually, a Peekapoo dog is active, outgoing, and agreeable. They will be happy to accompany you on any activity, whether you’re lounging on the couch, or going for a stroll outside! When socialized well, they will be friendly and sociable, even with strangers.

On average, they tend to stand at around 11 inches tall. Those with Toy Poodle parents will be smaller than those with Miniature Poodle parents. Weight will fall under 20 pounds as an adult. But, coat color and type will vary. Generally no Peekapoos will shed excessively, but they will need regular grooming.

13. Pit Boodle

The Pit Boodle will combine a Miniature or Toy Poodle with any of the 5 most common Pitbull breeds. These are the American Pitbull Terrier, the American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and Miniature Bull Terrier. Since there are so many Pitbull breeds out there, the results of this mix will really depend on the individual parents used.

Although, owners of this mix can expect a strong, and often muscular dog that forms very strong bonds with its family. Socialization is vital, particularly to avoid any aggression towards other dogs which could stem from the dog-fighting past of the Pitbull parent. However, many owners report that this mix is gentle, friendly, and loving, especially towards close family and children.

14. Pomapoo

The Pomapoo is a cross between a Pomeranian and a Toy Poodle. Since both Pomeranians and Toy Poodles are very loyal to their families and tend to bond closely with one person. They may exhibit guarding tendencies. Proper socialization can help with this behavior. Pomapoos may also get grumpy or nippy when they are tired of being petted or messed with. This makes this mix an unlikely candidate for a family with small children who may not know when enough is enough.

This tiny hybrid weighs just 3 to 9 pounds when fully grown. Which means they do not need a lot of exercise. About an hour of play time, short walks, or a combination of both each day will suffice!

This mix combines the Pomeranian’s thick double-coat and the Toy Poodle’s dense and curly coat. A Pomapoo will need daily brushing with a slicker brush or pin brush, respectively, as well as monthly trips to the groomer. Additionally, Pomeranians shed seasonally, so a Pomapoo may also shed seasonally. If their coat more closely resembles that of a Poodle, though, then they may shed minimally.

15. Pugapoo

The Pugapoo is also often called a Pugadoodle. This mix combines a Pug with a Miniature or Toy Poodle. Both parent breeds were originally bred to be lap dogs. And this shows in the personality of this mix! It will be happy to spend all of its time with you, particularly chilling out on the couch. However, owners also report that this mix is playful, cheeky, and affectionate.

Appearance will vary from one dog to the next, but generally a Pugapoo will be small. They can grow from 10 to 12 inches tall, weighing anywhere from 14 to 18 pounds. On top of this, it’s common that Pugapoo dogs will inherit a shortened muzzle, like the Pug parent. This is a popular look, since many owners love the cute baby-like face. But, it brings with it a number of painful and lifelong health complications.

This includes difficulty breathing and eating, vulnerable and exposed eyes, overcrowded teeth and increased dental issues, heatstroke, and more. On top of this, if they inherit the Pug’s corkscrew tail, these dogs can experience spinal issues. If you have choice between puppies, it’s best to choose one with a longer nose to try and avoid these issues. Or, since this mix can live into its teens, you could consider rescuing an older version of this mix.

16. Scoodle

The Scoodle is one of the lesser known small Poodle mixes. It combines a Miniature or Toy Poodle with the Scottish Terrier. Some owners will also call this mix a Scottie Poo. These little dogs will be active, playful, and confident. This isn’t a mix for someone that wants to lie around with their dog all day. Scoodles need plenty of interaction, fun, and exercise!

Scottish Terriers are similar in size to the Miniature Poodle. So, this mix will usually reach a maximum of 22 pounds and 15 inches. However, many are much smaller than this, particularly if they have a Toy Poodle parent. Both parent breeds are also low shedding. So you can expect the same of a Scottie Poo, although they will need plenty of grooming. And, grooming needs will vary depending on whether they have Poodle curls, or the Scottie’s wire coat.

17. Sheltidoodle

The Sheltidoodle combines a Miniature or Toy Poodle with a Shetland Sheepdog. If you’re choosing this breed, it’s important to check with breeders that a Miniature Poodle was used, as many will combine the Sheltie with a Standard Poodle. Generally, this mix has a lot of energy and intelligence. They will enjoy training, and will need plenty of opportunities to stretch their legs and their brains.

Appearance will vary a lot, but in general this mix will have a lot of hair! The amount of curl can differ, but grooming is a must for a Miniature Sheltipoo. On top of this, color can depend on the parents used. Size will again change depending on the genes your pup inherits. Some may be tiny, like the Miniature Poodle parent. But, others can be as large as the Sheltie. Owners must be prepared for any outcome. If you’re looking for a very small mix, this might not be for you.

18. Shih Poo

When you cross a Shih Tzu with a Miniature or Toy Poodle, the end result is the Shih Poo. This hybrid is usually a cuddler, and needs just a little bit of running amok each day to satisfy their energy requirements. A Shih Poo may inherit a tendency to get defensive of their owner or family as well as a barking tendency. They may also get tired of being fussed over and get nippy. With these traits in mind, socialization and keeping these dogs in the proper environment are ideal.

Shih Poos may weigh anywhere from 4 to 16 pounds. How small they stay depends on whether a Toy or Miniature Poodle was bred with the Shih Tzu parent. A Shih Poo may inherit the Shih Tzu’s silky and straight or wavy coat, their Poodle parent’s tightly curled coat. The coat may be solid like a Poodle’s or multi-colored like the Shih Tzu’s.

Daily brushing as well as visits to the groomer will ensure that the coat is kept free of mats, and is kept out of your pup’s eyes. And is easier to maintain at home. Neither Shih Tzus nor Poodles shed very much, though, so you won’t have to deal with excess dog hair.

19. Springerdoodle

The Springerdoodle dog mixes a Springer Spaniel with a Toy or Miniature Poodle. These dogs will have plenty of energy, and will be very affectionate towards their family. They will take well to positive reward training, which is also a great way to give them some much needed mental stimulation. However, bear in mind that they may have strong natural instincts, including the desire to chase smaller pets, and potential barking.

In terms of looks, this can be a real teddy bear dog! They will often have a slight curl to their coat, but the extent of this will vary from one dog to the next. In terms of color, the Springerdoodle can come in almost any shade! But, choosing two parents with similar coats can help you predict what color you will get in your puppy.

20. Westiepoo

The Westiepoo is a West Highland White Terrier crossed with a Miniature Poodle. Due to their Poodle lineage, some Westiepoos bond very closely with one or more family members. This can make them wary of strangers. Extra early socialization with people and animals will be necessary to prevent yippy or nippy behavior. Due to their Terrier lineage, some Westiepoos can also have a high prey drive. This may disqualify them as candidates for homes with cats or other small pets.

Of the small Poodle mixes, this hybrid is on the larger side. It has a full-grown weight of about 20 to 30 pounds. Both Westies and Poodles have long and curly coats. A Westipoo will require daily to weekly brushing and monthly trips to the groomer to keep things clean and trimmed up. If they have the Westie’s white coat, then regular baths can keep it crisp. You won’t have to worry about much shedding with this hybrid.

21. Whoodle

A Whoodle is a combination between a Miniature Poodle and a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier. This mix will have a strong prey drive, so it may not suit homes with other pets or with very young children. Socialization can help to minimise this, but it won’t eliminate it altogether. But, other than this, a Whoodle will be playful, affectionate, and full of energy. They can be a great choice for an active home.

Size will vary depending on the traits this mix inherits. Wheaten Terriers are medium-sized sturdy dogs. So, if it takes after this parent, your mix can be as tall as 20 inches, weighing up to 50 pounds. Generally, a miniature version will be smaller than this, but owners should prepare for any outcome. Coat and color will also vary.

22. Yorkipoo

This is perhaps one of the most popular small Poodle mixes. The Yorkipoo is a cross between a Yorkshire Terrier and a Poodle. They enjoy spending time with their humans and will do whatever it takes to get your attention! However, some Yorkipoos may get a little too attached to their family. They may exhibit guarding tendencies. We cannot stress proper socialization enough with these types of dogs. This hybrid also needs short bursts of exercise each day, as they are quite energetic.

Yorkipoos may reach just 4 pounds or up to 15 pounds, depending on their parents’ respective sizes. A Yorkipoo may inherit the Yorkshire Terrier’s silky and straight coat, their Poodle parent’s tightly curled coat, or some combination of both.

Their coat may be any color which is accepted for Terriers and Poodles. It will also require regular brushing to eliminate matting. Yorkipoos may shed minimally, like a Poodle, or seasonally, like a Yorkshire Terrier. But the good news is that any shedding can be minimized with regular grooming.

Small Poodle Mix Puppies

When choosing a small Poodle mix puppy you need to make sure that you like both parent breeds equally. That you are a fan of both coat types, colors and personalities. So that whatever the combination that your puppy grows up to have, you’ll be happy.

Good breeders of Poodle mixes health test both parents, and only breed from dogs with friendly personalities. They will be happy to show you health certificates and answer any questions you have. No matter how small!

Due to their popularity, small Poodle mix puppies are quite expensive and may run you to several thousand dollars. You’ll also need to factor in insurance, one off costs like crates and bowls, as well as on going costs like dog food.