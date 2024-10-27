Sneakerheads Can Have a Little Prime Day Deal, as a Treat (2024)

Gerald Ortiz is a style commerce writer for GQ covering fashion, grooming, and occasionally lifestyle. Previously, he was the style writer for Gear Patrol and the managing editor at Heddels. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with three degrees, none of which directly relate to fashion (so it... Read more

Our Style Commerce Editor, Avidan Grossman, rocks these loafers often and they're just as sick suited up as they are with cutoff denim shorts and a ratty tee.

Snaffle fact: Did you know these hardware-ladened loafers are the perfect addition to any struggling fashion enjoyer's outfits.

From the grueling trails to the downtown pavement, Salomon's Speedcross shoes are built to handle tough terrain and tough fashion critics.

Go ahead and get your grandpa swag on. These huarache-style sandals are one of our favorite footwear trends right now and they’re best served with billowy pants and a flowy linen shirt.

You didn't think a change in weather would keep us from convening with Mother Nature, did you?This strappy sandal is no one season wonder—slip on your thickest socks and enjoy the contoured footbed and supremely grippy sole all year long.

The original old man shoe, Mephistos are some of the most comfortable and well-built walking shoes out there. And, in an age where dad style has a dominating share of the market, they're also ultra cool.

Made in Brazil, these leather loafers feature a breathable lining and cushioned insole to make sure you're not walking in a pool of sweat when it matters most. A penny for your thoughts–this bangin' deal won't last long will it?

R.M. Williams boots are renowned for their quality craftsmanship and top-notch materials. Not only can you snag 'em on Amazon, they're almost $140 off right now.

Merrell's Hydro Mocs are a cheat code for those who wanna go shoeless. They're breathable, lightweight, and at over 30% off, a bonafide steal.

The benefits of walking cannot be overstated. But what often goes overlooked are the shoes you choose for your journey.

Crocs are cool now. Thanks to Prime Day, they're also ridiculously cheap.

Wonderfully weird and freaky cool, Keen’s hiking-enabled webbed slides offer tons of support, traction, and style on and off the trails.

You won't find the Samba OGs on sale during Prime Day, but the Classics, with their extended tongue, are the next best thing.

From the office to the...hiking trail? Theoretically, yes, these dressy lug-soled oxfords can do both.

Our favorite pair of summer-friendly, vacation-prone huaraches are on sale for 20% off, so you can put those extra bucks toward a couple of tropical cocktails.

Often imitated, rarely duplicated, these boat shoes are a favorite at GQ Recommends not simply because they're literally the OG (invited by Sperry in 1935) but because the well-oiled leather uppers and slim yet extremely grippy sole continue to outperform the rest nearly a century later.

Made from the same cushion-y foam as yoga mats, these beach-bound flip-flops are the most comfortable thing you'll slide your weary feet into all summer.

Not quite "Dylan-core", at least as far as we understand it, but Crocs' next viral shoe is an unholy slip on that gives the Birkenstock Boston a run for its money.

The original luxury sneaker, Tretorn's preppy classic tennis sneaker is still as fresh and clean today as it was when it first hit the clay in the 1967.

Kick your cardio into high gear and lace up these pavement-pounding trainers.

As plain-good as the Reebok Club C can be, it can still turn heads with the right materials like this hairy suede rendition.

If the boat shoe craze has you intrigued but you can't fully dive in, try out these moccasin lace-ups instead.

Your Strava app is about to blow up.

It’s nigh impossible to flub an outfit with a pair of penny loafers, especially when these Cole Haan joints exist. And for this price on Prime Day? That’s what we call pinching pennies.

On's ascent as one of the biggest disruptors in the athletic brand space is astounding...and for good reason.

If there was a perfect shoe that could hang as house shoes and kick it poolside, it would undoubtedly be the Adidas Adilette.

An all-time great of the hiking world, these Merrell Moabs are built to handle more than you have the stomach for.

One of the greatest sneakers of all time, now at at an all-time low price.

The only trouble is, well, it's Amazon: you really have to dig to find the gems. On top of the sponsored products, gibberish-name brands, and generally terrible UX, you need to contend with an endless amount of options to sift through. So to help you get in and out with ease, we unearthed a quick-and-dirty list of the best Prime Day shoe deals going.

It's the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day, and the best Prime Day shoe deals where it's at (assuming, of course, you're scraping the 'Zon for stylish new duds). You won't find any queue-inducing kicks in the mix here, but you will find a solid range of stone-cold-classic sneakers, breezy sandals, and wedding-ready oxfords.

Treat your weary feet and worn-out wallet to last-chance bargains on the biggest names in footwear.

And Numerator analysis reveals that average order size for Prime Day rose 7% year-over-year even as average price per item fell roughly 15%, indicating that inflation did not drive the 11% YoY growth in total sales to a record-breaking $14.2 billion reported by Adobe.