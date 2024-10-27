Sneakerheads Can Have a Little Prime Day Deal, as a Treat (2024)

Table of Contents
Treat your weary feet and worn-out wallet to last-chance bargains on the biggest names in footwear.

By Gerald Ortiz

Sneakerheads Can Have a Little Prime Day Deal, as a Treat (4)

    Last Updated: July 17 at 10:51 a.m. - It's the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day, and the best Prime Day shoe deals where it's at (assuming, of course, you're scraping the ‘Zon for stylish new duds). You won't find any queue-inducing kicks in the mix here, but you will find a solid range of stone-cold-classic sneakers, breezy sandals, and wedding-ready oxfords.

    The only trouble is, well, it's Amazon: you really have to dig to find the gems. On top of the sponsored products, gibberish-name brands, and generally terrible UX, you need to contend with an endless amount of options to sift through. So to help you get in and out with ease, we unearthed a quick-and-dirty list of the best Prime Day shoe deals going. Sit back, scroll forth, and let your next favorite pair come to you.

    Our Favorite Prime Day Shoe Deals

    • 1/31

      Converse

      Chuck 70 Low Sneakers

      One of the greatest sneakers of all time, now at at an all-time low price.

    • 2/31

      Merrell

      Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

      An all-time great of the hiking world, these Merrell Moabs are built to handle more than you have the stomach for.

    • 3/31

      Adidas

      Adilette Aqua Slides

      If there was a perfect shoe that could hang as house shoes and kick it poolside, it would undoubtedly be the Adidas Adilette.

    • 4/31

      Dan Post

      Milwaukee Round Toe Casual Boots

      Yeeeeeeeeeeee hawwwwww!

    • 7/31

      HOKA

      Bondi 8 Sneaker

      Your Strava app is about to blow up.

    • 8/31

      Eastland

      Falmouth Four Eye Camp Moc Oxford

      If the boat shoe craze has you intrigued but you can't fully dive in, try out these moccasin lace-ups instead.

    • 9/31

      Reebok

      Club C 85 Shoes

      As plain-good as the Reebok Club C can be, it can still turn heads with the right materials like this hairy suede rendition.

    • 10/31

      Asics

      GEL-PULSE 14 Running Shoes

      Kick your cardio into high gear and lace up these pavement-pounding trainers.

    • 11/31

      Tretorn

      Nylite Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers

      The original luxury sneaker, Tretorn's preppy classic tennis sneaker is still as fresh and clean today as it was when it first hit the clay in the 1967.

    • 12/31

      Crocs

      Dylan Clog

      Not quite "Dylan-core", at least as far as we understand it, but Crocs' next viral shoe is an unholy slip on that gives the Birkenstock Boston a run for its money.

    • 13/31

      KuaiLu

      Yoga Mat Leather Flip Flops

      Made from the same cushion-y foam as yoga mats, these beach-bound flip-flops are the most comfortable thing you'll slide your weary feet into all summer.

    • 14/31

      Sperry

      Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe

      Often imitated, rarely duplicated, these boat shoes are a favorite at GQ Recommends not simply because they're literally the OG (invited by Sperry in 1935) but because the well-oiled leather uppers and slim yet extremely grippy sole continue to outperform the rest nearly a century later.

    • 15/31

      Nisolo

      Huarache Sandals

      Our favorite pair of summer-friendly, vacation-prone huaraches are on sale for 20% off, so you can put those extra bucks toward a couple of tropical cocktails.

    • 16/31

      Allen Edmonds

      Park Avenue Cap Toe Lace Up Leather Oxford

      From the office to the...hiking trail? Theoretically, yes, these dressy lug-soled oxfords can do both.

    • 17/31

      Adidas

      Samba Classics

      You won't find the Samba OGs on sale during Prime Day, but the Classics, with their extended tongue, are the next best thing.

    • 18/31

      KEEN

      Uneek II Slide Sandal

      Wonderfully weird and freaky cool, Keen’s hiking-enabled webbed slides offer tons of support, traction, and style on and off the trails.

    • 19/31

      Dr. Martens

      Adrian T Bar Loafer

      Add a bit of funk to your mixtape.

    • 20/31

      Crocs

      Classic Clogs

      Crocs are cool now. Thanks to Prime Day, they're also ridiculously cheap.

    • 21/31

      Sebago

      Classic Dan Flesh Out Suede Loafers

      What's missing from your footwear rotation? Some texture!

    • 22/31

      New Balance

      877 V1 Walking Shoe

      The benefits of walking cannot be overstated. But what often goes overlooked are the shoes you choose for your journey.

    • 23/31

      Merrell

      Hydro Moc

      Merrell's Hydro Mocs are a cheat code for those who wanna go shoeless. They're breathable, lightweight, and at over 30% off, a bonafide steal.

    • 24/31

      R.M. Williams

      Gardener Boot

      R.M. Williams boots are renowned for their quality craftsmanship and top-notch materials. Not only can you snag 'em on Amazon, they're almost $140 off right now.

    • 25/31

      Johnston & Murphy

      Hayes Penny Loafer

      Made in Brazil, these leather loafers feature a breathable lining and cushioned insole to make sure you're not walking in a pool of sweat when it matters most. A penny for your thoughts–this bangin' deal won't last long will it?

    • 26/31

      Mephisto

      Match Velours Shoe

      The original old man shoe, Mephistos are some of the most comfortable and well-built walking shoes out there. And, in an age where dad style has a dominating share of the market, they're also ultra cool.

    • 27/31

      Chacos

      Z/1 Classic Outdoor Sandal

      You didn't think a change in weather would keep us from convening with Mother Nature, did you?This strappy sandal is no one season wonder—slip on your thickest socks and enjoy the contoured footbed and supremely grippy sole all year long.

    • 28/31

      Deer Stags

      Bamboo2 Sandal

      Go ahead and get your grandpa swag on. These huarache-style sandals are one of our favorite footwear trends right now and they’re best served with billowy pants and a flowy linen shirt.

    • 29/31

      Salomon

      Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes

      From the grueling trails to the downtown pavement, Salomon's Speedcross shoes are built to handle tough terrain and tough fashion critics.

    • 30/31

      Dr. Martens

      Adrian Snaffle Loafers

      Snaffle fact: Did you know these hardware-ladened loafers are the perfect addition to any struggling fashion enjoyer's outfits.

    • 31/31

      Mephisto

      Cap Vert Penny Loafer

      Our Style Commerce Editor, Avidan Grossman, rocks these loafers often and they're just as sick suited up as they are with cutoff denim shorts and a ratty tee.

    Gerald Ortiz is a style commerce writer for GQ covering fashion, grooming, and occasionally lifestyle. Previously, he was the style writer for Gear Patrol and the managing editor at Heddels. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with three degrees, none of which directly relate to fashion (so it... Read more

    Style Commerce Writer

    Sneakerheads Can Have a Little Prime Day Deal, as a Treat (2024)

