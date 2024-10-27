Sneakerheads Can Have a Little Prime Day Deal, as a Treat (2024)

Skip to main content
Find anything you save across the site in your account
Find anything you save across the site in your account
GQ Recommends
Treat your weary feet and worn-out wallet to last-chance bargains on the biggest names in footwear.
By Gerald Ortiz
Last Updated: July 17 at 10:51 a.m. - It's the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day, and the best Prime Day shoe deals where it's at (assuming, of course, you're scraping the ‘Zon for stylish new duds). You won't find any queue-inducing kicks in the mix here, but you will find a solid range of stone-cold-classic sneakers, breezy sandals, and wedding-ready oxfords.
The only trouble is, well, it's Amazon: you really have to dig to find the gems. On top of the sponsored products, gibberish-name brands, and generally terrible UX, you need to contend with an endless amount of options to sift through. So to help you get in and out with ease, we unearthed a quick-and-dirty list of the best Prime Day shoe deals going. Sit back, scroll forth, and let your next favorite pair come to you.
For every other worthwhile bargain on our radar, head over to our massive list of the best Prime Day deals so far. To receive all our shopping intel going forward, subscribe to the GQ Recommends newsletter.
More Prime Day coverage: What GQ Editors Are Actually Buying | The Best Prime Day Clothing Deals | The Best Prime Day Tech Deals | The Best Prime Day Watch Deals | The Best Prime Day Cologne Deals | The Best Prime Day Luggage Deals | The Best Prime Day Furniture Deals | The Best Deals Under $100
Our Favorite Prime Day Shoe Deals
- The OG Canvas Sneakers: Converse Chuck 70 Low Sneakers,
$85$57 (33% off)
- The Drippy Deck Shoes: Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe,
$110, $62 (44% off)
- The PTO-Friendly Sandals: Nisolo Huarache Sandals,
$150$120 (20% off)
- The Trail-Ready Boots: Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoes,
$120$68 (44% off)
- The Promotion-Worthy Cap-Toes: Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Cap Toe,
$425$250 (41% off)
- The Cushy-Cool Clogs: Crocs Classic Clogs,
$50$40 (20% off)
- The PR-Crushing Runners: Asics GEL-PULSE 14 Running Shoes,
$100$55 (45% off)
- The Swaggering Cowboy Boots: Dan Post Milwaukee Round Toe Boots,
$220$167 (24% off)
- The Sauna-Like Slip-Ons: Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides,
$28$15 (48% off)
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
1/31
Converse
Chuck 70 Low Sneakers
One of the greatest sneakers of all time, now at at an all-time low price.
2/31
Merrell
Moab 3 Hiking Shoe
An all-time great of the hiking world, these Merrell Moabs are built to handle more than you have the stomach for.
3/31
Adidas
Adilette Aqua Slides
If there was a perfect shoe that could hang as house shoes and kick it poolside, it would undoubtedly be the Adidas Adilette.
5/31
On
Cloud 5 Sneakers
On's ascent as one of the biggest disruptors in the athletic brand space is astounding...and for good reason.
6/31
Cole Haan
Pinch Penny Loafer
It’s nigh impossible to flub an outfit with a pair of penny loafers, especially when these Cole Haan joints exist. And for this price on Prime Day? That’s what we call pinching pennies.
8/31
Eastland
Falmouth Four Eye Camp Moc Oxford
If the boat shoe craze has you intrigued but you can't fully dive in, try out these moccasin lace-ups instead.
9/31
Reebok
Club C 85 Shoes
As plain-good as the Reebok Club C can be, it can still turn heads with the right materials like this hairy suede rendition.
10/31
Asics
GEL-PULSE 14 Running Shoes
Kick your cardio into high gear and lace up these pavement-pounding trainers.
11/31
Tretorn
Nylite Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers
The original luxury sneaker, Tretorn's preppy classic tennis sneaker is still as fresh and clean today as it was when it first hit the clay in the 1967.
12/31
Crocs
Dylan Clog
Not quite "Dylan-core", at least as far as we understand it, but Crocs' next viral shoe is an unholy slip on that gives the Birkenstock Boston a run for its money.
13/31
KuaiLu
Yoga Mat Leather Flip Flops
Made from the same cushion-y foam as yoga mats, these beach-bound flip-flops are the most comfortable thing you'll slide your weary feet into all summer.
14/31
Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Often imitated, rarely duplicated, these boat shoes are a favorite at GQ Recommends not simply because they're literally the OG (invited by Sperry in 1935) but because the well-oiled leather uppers and slim yet extremely grippy sole continue to outperform the rest nearly a century later.
15/31
Nisolo
Huarache Sandals
Our favorite pair of summer-friendly, vacation-prone huaraches are on sale for 20% off, so you can put those extra bucks toward a couple of tropical cocktails.
16/31
Allen Edmonds
Park Avenue Cap Toe Lace Up Leather Oxford
From the office to the...hiking trail? Theoretically, yes, these dressy lug-soled oxfords can do both.
17/31
Adidas
Samba Classics
You won't find the Samba OGs on sale during Prime Day, but the Classics, with their extended tongue, are the next best thing.
18/31
KEEN
Uneek II Slide Sandal
Wonderfully weird and freaky cool, Keen’s hiking-enabled webbed slides offer tons of support, traction, and style on and off the trails.
20/31
Crocs
Classic Clogs
Crocs are cool now. Thanks to Prime Day, they're also ridiculously cheap.
21/31
Sebago
Classic Dan Flesh Out Suede Loafers
What's missing from your footwear rotation? Some texture!
22/31
New Balance
877 V1 Walking Shoe
The benefits of walking cannot be overstated. But what often goes overlooked are the shoes you choose for your journey.
23/31
Merrell
Hydro Moc
Merrell's Hydro Mocs are a cheat code for those who wanna go shoeless. They're breathable, lightweight, and at over 30% off, a bonafide steal.
24/31
R.M. Williams
Gardener Boot
R.M. Williams boots are renowned for their quality craftsmanship and top-notch materials. Not only can you snag 'em on Amazon, they're almost $140 off right now.
25/31
Johnston & Murphy
Hayes Penny Loafer
Made in Brazil, these leather loafers feature a breathable lining and cushioned insole to make sure you're not walking in a pool of sweat when it matters most. A penny for your thoughts–this bangin' deal won't last long will it?
26/31
Mephisto
Match Velours Shoe
The original old man shoe, Mephistos are some of the most comfortable and well-built walking shoes out there. And, in an age where dad style has a dominating share of the market, they're also ultra cool.
27/31
Chacos
Z/1 Classic Outdoor Sandal
You didn't think a change in weather would keep us from convening with Mother Nature, did you?This strappy sandal is no one season wonder—slip on your thickest socks and enjoy the contoured footbed and supremely grippy sole all year long.
28/31
Deer Stags
Bamboo2 Sandal
Go ahead and get your grandpa swag on. These huarache-style sandals are one of our favorite footwear trends right now and they’re best served with billowy pants and a flowy linen shirt.
29/31
Salomon
Speedcross 5 Trail Running Shoes
From the grueling trails to the downtown pavement, Salomon's Speedcross shoes are built to handle tough terrain and tough fashion critics.
30/31
Dr. Martens
Adrian Snaffle Loafers
Snaffle fact: Did you know these hardware-ladened loafers are the perfect addition to any struggling fashion enjoyer's outfits.
31/31
Mephisto
Cap Vert Penny Loafer
Our Style Commerce Editor, Avidan Grossman, rocks these loafers often and they're just as sick suited up as they are with cutoff denim shorts and a ratty tee.
Gerald Ortiz is a style commerce writer for GQ covering fashion, grooming, and occasionally lifestyle. Previously, he was the style writer for Gear Patrol and the managing editor at Heddels. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with three degrees, none of which directly relate to fashion (so it... Read more
Related Stories for GQShoesBootsAmazon Prime DayAmazon