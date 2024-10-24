Some Evansville mail is going to Louisville and coming back... to Evansville (2024)

Thomas B. LanghorneEvansville Courier & Press

EVANSVILLE — You might have noticed it on snail mail sent from within Evansville. Local mail, sent to local addresses from local mailboxes. "LOUISVILLE KY," proclaims the postmark in bold letters.

The U.S. Postal Service acknowledged to the Courier & Press this week that since early May, it has been sending Evansville's outgoing letters and flats — magazines, catalogs and such — to Louisville for processing. That includes a relatively small percentage of the total outgoing mail that is destined for addresses within Evansville. Packages that enter the mail stream in Evansville, however, are still being processed in Evansville.

The USPS's Louisville Processing and Distribution Center already had been processing outgoing mail for Evansville on Saturdays for more than a decade, Postal Service spokeswoman Susan W. Wright said by email.

Packages, letters and flats sent to Evansville and surrounding areas from outside of Evansville are still being processed and sorted for delivery in Evansville, Wright said.

There are no delays in delivery as a result of the changes, the USPS spokeswoman said.

"The mail will be delivered within the delivery standards for the class of mail (class means type, such as First Class letters, Priority packages, etc.)," Wright wrote in an email answer to a question.

That's what is important to Valerie Gibson, a Henderson, Kentucky, resident who works in Evansville. Moments after leaving the Lawndale post office in Evansville, Gibson said she hasn't noticed delivery delays and doesn't see why any would be necessary.

"I work in logistics, and they have trucks that constantly are going every single day, and even several times a day," Gibson said. "As long as it gets there in time, I don't really care how they do the specifics of it."

USPS delivery network is getting 'biggest shakeup'

The little picture may be that taking time and effort to separate out Evansville-to-Evansville letters and flats from the total mass of outgoing mail from within the city would work against the big picture.

And the big picture, Wright told the Courier & Press, is the Postal Service's 10-yearDelivering for America Plan, now in its third year. In that spirit, as Wright put it, "we have consolidated some processing operations at the Evansville Processing and Distribution Center."

Wright offered no estimates of specific savings USPS might be achieving with its changes in Evansville. She did say the postal service "do(es) not anticipate any career layoffs as a result of this operational upgrade."

"The goals of DFA are to restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands," Wright said by email.

Neither did Wright's message go into any detail about the postal service's longstanding financial challenges. But a Federal News Network report in February stated the Delivering for America plan was intended to address, among other problems, "inefficient practices at an agency that has been slow to evolve with the age of e-commerce."

One of the objectives is to better position USPS to compete with private-sector companies like UPS, FedEx and Amazon.

Federal News Network is a Washington, D.C. area-based news organization that covers federal agencies. Its February report was published about two months before USPS effected its changes to processing operations in Evansville.

As part of its plan to improve its long-term financial performance, the postal service is implementing "the biggest shakeup of its delivery network in the agency’s history," Federal News Network reported.

When it was completed, the network modernization would bring mail and packages through 60 regional processing and distribution centers, 190 Local Processing Centers, 600 Sorting and Delivery Centers and 15,000 “delivery units" — primarily post offices, Federal News Network reported.

USPS had already saved some $1 billion annually by shifting more than 85% of mail and package volume that it had been paying contractors to fly across the country, Federal News Network reported. The postal service now delivers that volume on its ground transportation network of trucks.

This is how big the Postal Service problem is

"Even with this plan in place, USPS faces an uphill battle to dig out from more than 15 years of net losses," Federal News Network reported. "It ended fiscal 2023 with a $6.5 billion net loss, and expects to end this year with a similar net loss — falling short of its break-even goal."

Federal News Network reported that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told congressional leaders in January that USPS aimed tocut $5 billionin operating costs and grow its revenue by the same amount over the next two years.

The changes in Evansville are just part of the big picture that the Delivering for America Plan was intended to address, Wright said by email.

"We are transforming the organization, into a vibrant one – which is necessary, for the long-term service the nation requires," the USPS spokeswoman wrote.

Why is my mail not coming to me? ›

Make sure there are no inconveniences for the carrier that limit access. Postal workers are not obliged to deliver mail if free and safe access to the mailbox is not provided. A vehicle may be parked in front of it, or a fallen tree limb, a huge pile of snow, or some other object could be blocking the way.

What time does the mail run in Evansville Indiana? ›

What Time does USPS Deliver
Earliest (Start)Latest (Stop)
Thursday09:08 AM02:58 PM
Friday10:25 AM05:38 PM
Saturday09:57 AM04:32 PM
SundayNo DeliveryNo Delivery
3 more rows

Why am I not receiving certain mail? ›

Your inbox could be full, and therefore turning away new messages. Or maybe you've got a forwarding setting turned on that's redirecting incoming emails to another inbox. Sometimes emails don't come through because you've previously added that sending email addresses to a blocked list.

What to do if mail is not going? ›

Check your Sent Mail and Drafts. If the email isn't there, you might have deleted it before you sent it. Ask the recipient to check their Junk or Spam. If it's there, have them add you to their contacts so the next email goes through.

What time of day will my mail be delivered? ›

All deliveries should be made by 5:00 p.m. local time Monday through Saturday. Unusual circumstances (such as traffic, staffing fluctuations, severe weather, natural disaster, changes in carrier route, etc.) can cause deliveries to be made after this time.

What time does the local mail come? ›

Mail delivery times can vary, but typically it falls between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

What time does mail run in Indiana? ›

What Time does USPS Deliver
Earliest (Start)Latest (Stop)
Thursday09:45 AM06:32 PM
Friday09:31 AM05:18 PM
Saturday10:25 AM07:14 PM
SundayNo DeliveryNo Delivery
3 more rows

What to do if your mail is not being delivered? ›

Submit a Missing Mail search request at MissingMail.USPS.com. File a claim (for insured items meeting the appropriate timeframe). Visit your local Post Office™ location for assistance in filling out a Missing Mail request.

Why are my mails not being delivered? ›

This can happen if the email contains certain keywords, suspicious attachments, or if the sender's IP address or domain has a poor sender reputation. Experiencing this issue?

Why have I not received an email that was sent to me? ›

There are two common explanations for this: The email is sitting in a spam or junk folder in the recipient's inbox. The email was placed in a quarantine area by a security filter. In this scenario, the email was filtered after being received by the server but before it was placed in the recipient's personal inbox.

Why am I not getting my mail on my iPhone? ›

Make sure that you turned on Mail in Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Tap Settings > [your name] > iCloud and turn on Mail. Make sure that new data is pushed to your device automatically. In iOS 14 or later, tap Settings > Mail > Accounts > Fetch New Data, then turn on Push.

