Sour Animal Strain Leafly (2024)

1. Cyclops: Sour Animal | Leafly
Get details and read the latest customer reviews about Sour Animal by Cyclops on Leafly.
2. Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC): Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies
(Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies): A sativa-leaning hybrid with an array of sweet aromas ranging from fuel to hash, consumers report an energizing uplift to ...
Get details and read the latest customer reviews about Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) on Leafly.
This is very dense buds strong pungent smell and expand your lungs heavy. read full review. helpful report. Notice a problem?Report this item.
4. Sour Animal - Greenleaf Compassion Center
Genetics: Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies BX2 ; Effect: Euphoric, Happy, Uplifted, Creative, Stress ; May Treat: Lack of Appetite, Stress, Anxiety, Depression
Greenleaf Cultivation Team
5. Subdued Excitement (SUBX): Sour Animal Pre-roll 1g | Leafly
Sour Animal Pre-roll 1g. by Subdued Excitement (SUBX). THC —CBD —. Potency. Photo of Sour Animal Pre-roll 1g. No product reviews.
Get details and read the latest customer reviews about Sour Animal Pre-roll 1g by Subdued Excitement (SUBX) on Leafly.
6. Garden Remedies: Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies - Leafly
Get details and read the latest customer reviews about Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies by Garden Remedies on Leafly.
7. Sour Cookies Weed Strain Information | Leafly
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that ...
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for o...
8. Animal Cookies aka Animal Crackers Weed Strain Information | Leafly
... strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that ...
Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill ...