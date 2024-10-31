Sour Animal Strain Leafly (2024)

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill ...

Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for o...

(Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies): A sativa-leaning hybrid with an array of sweet aromas ranging from fuel to hash, consumers report an energizing uplift to ...

This is very dense buds strong pungent smell and expand your lungs heavy.

FAQs

This heavy hitting sativa dominant strain descends from Sour Diesel and Animal Cookies. With pungent aromas of diesel, sweet citrus and sour fruit, Sour Animal is a great tasting strain with euphoric effects excellent for treating stress and anxiety.

Effects include a blast of mental energy, a feeling of heightened creativity, and a readiness to get on with everything life demands. Sour Diesel is excellent in the morning, helping with a can-do attitude, and users will carry around a tell-tale smell. This invigorating strain is also effective for medicinal purposes.

GG4 is one of the most powerful strains and it has euphoric and cerebral effects that increase as time goes by. The effects are long-lasting and could potentially aid you in treating conditions like insomnia, depression, nausea, and chronic pain.

Sour Diesel is a hybrid strain of Cannabis sativa.

Animal Cookies is an indica-dominant strain of legendary parentage: a hybrid of Girl Scout Cookie and Fire OG. Also known as Animal Crackers, this 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup winner is known for a hard-hitting, euphoric buzz.

Popular choices for sleep among medical marijuana patients include indica-dominant strains like Granddaddy Purple, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, Hindu Kush, and Bubba Kush due to their sedative effects, high THC content, and ability to promote a good night's sleep.

5 Strongest Weed Strains Godfather OG. This is also listed as one of the strongest weeds available on other sites. ... Strawberry-Banana. This one is a sativa-dominant strain that is described as having a pleasant, fruity taste. ... Bruce Banner. ... Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) ... Gorilla Glue #4. Jul 9, 2024

What Weed Strain Has the Strongest Body High? You can expect the strongest body and mind highs with Godfather OG, while Cake Bomb and Gorilla Glue #4 follow closely in terms of potency.

Sage N' Sour Backstory



It is a potent cross between the wildly popular Sour Diesel X S.A.G.E. Hybrid. This strain has a sweet herby sage taste with a hint of sour earth upon exhale and an aroma of sour herby sage. The Sage N' Sour has a fast euphoric clear-headed high accompanied by a mild body buzz.

Runtz weed is an evenly balanced hybrid strain, which means it's both a Sativa and an Indica strain, with around 50% of each. As mentioned above, this means it can give you a good balance between a head high and a body high (relaxation and mental sharpness).

The strongest strain of Indica is Northern Lights, followed by Godfather OG and Wedding Cake. Other featured Indicas also deliver quite potent and intense highs if you are looking for a strong strain.

Godfather OG is the strongest cannabis strain available. It's an indica-dominant hybrid known for incredibly high THC levels, that often exceed 30%. Godfather OG offers potent effects and a body high that provides relief from pain and stress and offer euphoric effects. In short, it's a guaranteed couch-lock strain.

Hindu Kush.



A 100% pure indica that's popular with fans of high THC strains. After smoking or vaping Hindu Kush, expect mental calm and unfocused haziness followed by hours of couchlock and deep relaxation. Pure indica; landrace strain; 22-32% THC.

Sour Animal Cookies is an indica dominant hybrid strain (75% indica/25% sativa). Sour Animal Cookies effect comes on fast and hard with an uplifted feeling that leaves a happy and unfocused euphoria.

Introduction: Sour Dog CBD Review



This pungent hemp strain is a cross between the top-selling Sour Space Candy and the perennially popular cannabis strain Chem Dawg. The result is a sativa dominant hybrid, anytime strain with an aroma that is packed with both fruit and diesel.

Sour OG hits instantly and provides an extremely social, positive uplifting high. It's one of my favorite medicines for anxiety relief, stress relief and is great for social gatherings. The best thing I can say about Sour Og is that it gives me hope.

Sour Kush is an indica-dominant strain that features 70% indica genetics and only 30% sativa genetics. The strain is the result of crossbreeding Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This hybrid is known to ignite a pleasant high, defined by uplifting, happy, and relaxing sensations.