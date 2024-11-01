Southern Macaroni and Cheese Recipe (2024)

Add a Pinch | Recipe Index | Side Dish Recipes Robyn Stone on Dec 09, 2016, Updated Nov 09, 2023 31 Comments 4.92 from 12 votes Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

This Southern Macaroni and Cheese Recipe is a rich, creamy baked mac and cheese with a crunchy topping. It’s a heirloom family recipe and a favorite comfort food loved for generations!

Macaroni and Cheese is one of those dishes it seems that everyone enjoys – my family certainly loves it! This Southern Macaroni and Cheese recipe features special ingredients that make it a unique, tasty, and favorite side dish for family suppers any night of the week! Baked in the oven with a crunchy butter cracker topping, it’s cheesy, creamy, and delicious! It is perfect to make ahead or freeze for later as well. It makes a great holiday side with your turkey, green bean casserole, and pecan pie, too!

I have always adored this family Southern Macaroni and Cheese recipe. It is creamy, cheesy, rich, and comforting, with a slight change from most macaroni and cheese recipes. It’s very simple to make, and it still tastes like you have been hard at work making it. And if you want to meal prep, it makes the perfect make-ahead side dish and is freezer-friendly, which is a big help for a super busy weeknight!

Why I Love This Recipe

Delicious taste – It’s unique from many mac and cheese recipes, and it has a cozy, comforting flavor with a bit of crunch in the topping!

– It’s unique from many mac and cheese recipes, and it has a cozy, comforting flavor with a bit of crunch in the topping! Easy recipe – Ingredients are easy to prep, then mix and bake.

– Ingredients are easy to prep, then mix and bake. Favorite side dish – It’s a dish that’s been a family favorite for generations. Perfect for Sunday suppers and holidays and even great to make ahead and freeze to pop in the oven on a busy weeknight!

How to Make Southern Macaroni and Cheese

This homemade mac and cheese is a family favorite recipe that both my husband’s aunt and my grandmother made. It must have been a loved southern recipe even back in their days since they both made it – and I’m surely glad it was so that they shared it! It’s always a delicious variation on mac and cheese that I think you’ll enjoy as much as we do!

Ingredients

Elbow noodles

Sharp cheddar cheese – I recommend grating it from the block of cheese yourself. Also, if you prefer medium or mild cheddar over sharp, you can use that variety.

– I recommend grating it from the block of cheese yourself. Also, if you prefer medium or mild cheddar over sharp, you can use that variety. Cream of chicken soup – I use the homemade version (it’s so delicious); however, you can use canned if you wish, as detailed in the recipe.

– I use the homemade version (it’s so delicious); however, you can use canned if you wish, as detailed in the recipe. Mayonnaise

Pimento pepper – This adds a delicious flavor and pop of color to the dish!

– This adds a delicious flavor and pop of color to the dish! Ritz crackers – This makes such a tasty, crunchy topping on this baked mac and cheese.

– This makes such a tasty, crunchy topping on this baked mac and cheese. Butter – You can use salted or unsalted butter or ghee, depending on your preference.

Grate The Cheese I recommend grating your cheese instead of using store-bought shredded cheese. You can easily grate or shred your cheese in a food processor or box grater. Store-bought shredded cheese includes a coating to prevent the cheese from clumping together, which can cause the cheese not to cream together as well as cheese that is freshly shredded from a block of cheese. But if it’s all you have, you can use pre-shredded cheese.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Cook and Drain the Noodles

Boil the elbow noodles and drain them well. Be sure to preheat your oven, too.

Mix Ingredients (Except for Topping)

Combine the well-drained noodles with the cheese, cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, and pimentos together in a large bowl. Mix until combined. Spread into a baking dish.

Make the Cracker Topping

In a mixing bowl, mix crumbled Ritz crackers and melted butter until they are thoroughly blended. Then sprinkle on top of the macaroni mixture in the baking dish.

Bake Until Golden and Serve

Place the buttery cracker-topped macaroni and cheese into the oven and bake until the cheese has melted and the topping is golden brown. This should take about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Storage Tips

To store. Allow the mac and cheese to cool completely. Cover well with wrap or place in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven or microwave until warmed throughout.

To freeze. Let the macaroni and cheese cool completely. Cover well with freezer wrap or place in an airtight freezer-safe container. Freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Then reheat in the oven or microwave until warmed throughout, and the cheese is melty.

Make Ahead Southern Mac and Cheese

Prep the dish (minus the buttery cracker topping) without baking and place it into an airtight container, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. When ready to bake, top with the cracker topping and bake as directed.

To freeze the make-ahead mac and cheese, prep without baking (minus the cracker topping) and place into airtight freezer-safe containers. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then top with cracker topping and bake as directed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best cheese for macaroni and cheese? Sharp cheddar cheese makes the best mac and cheese! Does this Southern Macaroni and Cheese have eggs? No. My recipe for Southern baked mac and cheese does not have eggs. This generations-old recipe is rich, creamy, and cheesy and contains cream of chicken soup and sharp cheddar.

Here’s our Southern Macaroni and Cheese Recipe. I hope you love it as much as we do!

Southern Macaroni and Cheese 4.92 from 12 votes This Southern Macaroni and Cheese Recipe is a rich, creamy baked mac and cheese with a crunchy topping. It's a heirloom family recipe and a favorite comfort food loved for generations! Make-ahead and freezer-friendly! Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 45 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Equipment Baking Dish (9×13) Ingredients ▢ 1 (8-ounce) package elbow noodles , cooked and drained

, ▢ 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

▢ 2 cups cream of chicken soup , or 1 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of chicken soup + 10 3/4 ounces of water

, ▢ 3 heaping tablespoons mayonnaise

▢ 3/4 cup pimento pepper , chopped (large jar)

, ▢ 1 sleeve Ritz Crackers , crumbled

, ▢ 4 tablespoons butter , melted Instructions Preheat oven to 350º F.

Mix the cooked noodles, cheese, cream of chicken soup (and water if using store-bought), mayonnaise, and pimentos together in a large bowl. Spread into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix Ritz Crackers and melted butter until thoroughly blended. Sprinkle crackers on top of casserole.

Bake at 350º F degrees until the cheese has melted and the top is golden brown, 30 minutes. Notes If using homemade cream of chicken soup, do not add water. If using store-bought cream of chicken soup, do add the water. Storage Tips To store. Allow the mac and cheese to cool completely. Cover well with wrap or place in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven or microwave until warmed throughout. To freeze. Let the macaroni and cheese cool completely. Cover well with freezer wrap or place in an airtight freezer-safe container. Freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Then reheat in the oven or microwave until warmed throughout, and the cheese is melty. Make Ahead Southern Mac and Cheese Prep the dish (minus the buttery cracker topping) without baking and place it into an airtight container, and store it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. When ready to bake, top with the cracker topping and bake as directed. To freeze the make-ahead mac and cheese, prep without baking (minus the cracker topping) and place into airtight freezer-safe containers. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then top with cracker topping and bake as directed. Make-Ahead:

Prepare Southern Macaroni and Cheese recipe without baking and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bake as directed for serving. Nutrition Serving: 0.5cup | Calories: 331kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 50mg | Sodium: 673mg | Potassium: 129mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 575IU | Vitamin C: 0.3mg | Calcium: 221mg | Iron: 1.2mg

